The same people who shut down your businesses and killed your careers are now asking that you re-elect them do they can keep their jobs. Never forget what they’ve done to you. 🤔🤔🤔🤔
If the majority of the American people had any common sense, the obvious outcome of the midterms would be heavily favorable to Republicans. How can any voters agree with liberal politics? Who could possibly like 40 year high inflation, high crime, high number of deaths from cartel drugs, highest number of illegals invading our country in our history, giving up our country's life blood of oil Independence to our enemies. How could half the population of this country agree with the Socialist far-left policies? All these issues are effecting all of us, and self made by the liberal party. All costing the American taxpayers trillions of dollars, and thousands of lives.
let's not forget it was the Democrats that kept our children out of school, forced people to take a vaccine that wasn't totally approved by the FDA and made it worse now our children have to have it to go to school drove the economy up so far the working class has to cut out extras people on fixed income have to choose between their meals or meds that's what we have to look forward to if this country stays on this blue path of blue time to change that path and go RED and get back on the right track
