WILX-TV
Aldi offers Thanksgiving essentials at 2019 prices
(Gray News) – Like everything else, Thanksgiving is getting more expensive. Market research firm IRI predicts this year’s meal could be about 13.5% more costly than last year. Aldi announced a Thanksgiving Price Rewind sale to combat higher grocery prices for consumers. The grocery store chain will match...
State now accepting applications for Michigan Achievement Scholarship
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WILX) - Applying for help in Michigan is going to be a lot easier. The state launched a new website that aims to make it easier for students to apply for the Michigan Achievement Scholarship. It allows eligible students who are graduating in 2023 or later to receive thousands of dollars to help with school.
