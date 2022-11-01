ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, MI

The Face of Mediation – The Abood Law Firm

By Marissa Jacklyn
 3 days ago
Faces of DBusiness Law 2022 Special Section
JEFFREY LANCE ABOOD — THE ABOOD LAW FIRM

BIRMINGHAM, MI 48009 | 248-549-0000 | JEFF@ABOODLAW.COM

Jeffrey Lance Abood is an experienced practitioner and proven mediator, having successfully resolved high-asset divorce and complex custody cases. Throughout the years, many judges and seasoned lawyers have repeatedly called upon Abood for help in settling cases that seemed destined for trial. He firmly believes moving on doesn’t require burning a bridge.

Abood is available to mediate cases throughout Michigan, either virtually or in person.

