Gainesville, FL

Henry Brinson
3d ago

my God you have to give the man a chance you are so quick to throw you on the bus these days

247Sports

Five-star CB Desmond Ricks has his commitment date and will sign early

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star cornerback and Virginia native Desmond Ricks locked in his commitment date for Dec. 23, the last day of the Early Signing Period. Ricks will decide between Alabama, Florida and LSU. All three programs will get officials in December with the Gators coming the first weekend, the Crimson Tide the second and the Tigers the third.
BRADENTON, FL
247Sports

Zipperer out, Shorter and Williams questionable against Texas A&M

Florida junior wideout Justin Shorter is listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury and junior tight end Keon Zipperer listed as out on the team's injury report released Wednesday evening. Linebacker Scooby Williams was also listed as questionable. Shorter has been Florida's most productive receiver this season, catching 21...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Yardbarker

Florida looks to subdue Stony Brook in debut of coach Todd Golden

Florida will usher in the Todd Golden era when it hosts Stony Brook on Monday night in Gainesville, Fla. Golden was hired from San Francisco as the Gators' new coach in March to replace Mike White, who left the school for Southeastern Conference rival Georgia. White posted a 142-88 record and led the Gators to four NCAA Tournament trips in seven seasons.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

HCA names new North Florida Division president

Brian T. Cook has been named President of the HCA Healthcare North Florida Division, including its affiliated HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and HCA Florida West Marion Hospital in Ocala, HCA Florida Lake City Hospital in Lake City, and HCA Florida North Florida Hospital in Gainesville. The HCA Healthcare North Florida...
GAINESVILLE, FL
University of Florida

A $4.5 Billion Boon for UF

UF's eight-year campaign surpasses its original goal to become one of the most successful ever in public higher education history. Schoolchildren, medical patients, farmers, seniors, entrepreneurs, parents, consumers and first-generation college students are just some of the people whose lives and livelihoods will be enhanced because of the University of Florida’s eight-year Go Greater campaign, which was celebrated recently with two months remaining before its official conclusion.
GAINESVILLE, FL
High School Football PRO

Chiefland, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Williston HS football team will have a game with Chiefland High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
CHIEFLAND, FL
WCJB

Pedestrian hit and killed on Archer Road in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian was hit and killed while crossing Archer Road in Gainesville on Friday morning. State troopers say the light was green when a woman crossed at the intersection of Archer Road and Southwest 63rd Avenue. A car headed eastbound swerved and failed to avoid the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

1.2 Billion’ dollar Powerball numbers

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida has got a fever... and the only prescription... is more Powerball. Tonight’s jackpot jumped to a massive ‘1.2 billion’ dollars. People flocked to gas stations, groceries stores, and other venues to get their tickets. The huge jackpot would be the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Four Drummond Bank locations to close following merger

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - At least four Drummond Community Bank locations in North Central Florida will be closed after the company merged with a bank headquartered in Stuart. Documents filed a week ago with the Federal Office of the Comptroller of the Currency Indicate Seacoast Bank filed closing notices for...
GAINESVILLE, FL

