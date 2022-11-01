ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The rookie stands tall: Proper earns the MVP award for 2022 Overwatch League season

For this Overwatch League player, winning one award in his first year of playing on the main stage was just not enough. At the culmination of the 2022 Overwatch League season, where locating a definitive “best player” proved incredibly difficult for months, a new MVP was finally crowned. Among nearly ten decorated candidates, Kim “Proper” Dong-hyun emerged as the recipient of the 2022 MVP award, merely days after being awarded the “damage role star” and “rookie of the year” awards—a feat that has never been accomplished by an OWL MVP previously.
3 players who could have joined 100 Thieves for VCT 2023

North American organization 100 Thieves was in discussions to sign multiple players during the VALORANT offseason that inevitably fell through, multiple sources told Dot Esports. Arguably the most prominent move was the potential signing of Jaccob “yay” Whiteaker. Prior to the signing of Matthew “Cryo” Panganiban, yay was the No....
Jankos hints at what’s next for him after leaving G2

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. It’s the end of an era. Marcin “Jankos” Jankowski is leaving G2 Esports after five long...
How to watch Team Summertime’s $60,000 MW2 ProSim Invitational

It’s officially tournament season for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. In the preseason for the Call of Duty League, pros and content creators are free to team up for some tourneys—and one of the first big ones is coming soon. Team Summertime is teaming up with BoomTV...
One team made it to the Legends Stage of IEM Rio Major with a negative round difference

Eight CS:GO teams qualified for the Legends Stage of the IEM Rio Major, but only one did it with a negative round difference. While seven teams maintained a positive round difference, one European team stood out. Fnatic advanced to the Legends Stage with a 3-2 record but had a -13 round difference, according to HLTV.
Talon Esports is blowing up its Dota 2 roster after poor TI11 showing

The International 2022 kicked off a highly-anticipated roster shuffle season. Dota 2 rosters from all the regions are returning to the drawing board to find a working formula again, and Talon Esports joined the fray as the organization parted ways with Damien “kpii” Chok and Brizio “Hyde” Budiana.
NA? Nah. Jankos confirms he’s staying in Europe next season

The entire League of Legends community has been buzzing for days about Marcin “Jankos” Jankowski leaving G2 Esports after five incredibly successful years. Currently residing and streaming in Korea, Jankos has been slowly hinting at what’s next for him in the upcoming season. And today, Jankos confirmed he won’t be going to North America and competing in the LCS in 2023.
Riot drops huge Legends of Runeterra Patch 3.19 balance preview

Heading into the Legends of Runeterra 2022 Worlds qualifiers, Riot Games has released a preview of what Patch 3.19 will look like. Slated to release on Nov. 9, Patch 3.19 contains over 30 Legends of Runeterra buffs and over a dozen nerfs. The upcoming balance patch will set the meta for the LoR World Championship qualifiers that will take place on Nov. 19. Patch 3.19 will be the first balance update since the release of the Domination expansion.
Cloud9 is reportedly replacing a veteran star on its LCS roster for 2023

Even after winning an LCS championship this past Summer Split, Cloud9 might be making some moves to improve its League of Legends roster for 2023. The team has reached verbal agreements with German mid laner Dimitri “Diplex” Ponomarev and former Gen.G Academy mid laner Jang “EMENES” Min-soo, according to a report by Blix.GG’s Alejandro Gomis. Additionally, the report claims the former will be the new starter for the LCS squad, while the latter will play for the organization’s Academy team.
Sh1ro, Cloud9 eliminate fan-favorite Imperial from IEM Rio CS:GO Major

The IEM Rio Major might’ve just seen one of its biggest matches yet. Imperial, the Brazilian team led by the “godfather” of Counter-Strike, FalleN, in an elimination match against the young-gun Cloud9 roster, with the CIS squad winning 2-0. C9 took the Imperial squad down in two...
These are the best skins for Catalyst in Apex Legends

Style is something Catalyst knows well. Apex Legends‘ very own witchy wonder is able to control ferrofluid, bending it to her will and creating barriers between her opponents and their victory—all while looking fantastic. Though Catalyst was only recently added at the beginning of season 15, she’s already accrued plenty of great-looking skins.
Former Fortnite star benjyfishy ‘fully commits’ to going pro in VALORANT

After quitting competitive Fortnite to pursue VALORANT back in June, Benjy “benjyfishy” Fish is reaffirming his commitment to going pro and is now looking to field offers as a Chamber/duelist main. Over the past two months, he’s competed in various open qualifier events in the European scene with...
If Dr Disrespect was an Overwatch 2 hero, this is what his kit would look like

Dr Disrespect isn’t the first name that comes to mind when thinking about Overwatch 2. The YouTube star has spent more time on other franchises throughout the years. Mostly battle royale titles. The two-time has, however, been hooked since he started playing it in October. He doesn’t think it’s...
GamerLegion’s boost on Overpass was OP. What does the IEM Rio Major rulebook say?

GamerLegion showed off a rather unusual boost on Overpass’ Connector during their match against Cloud9 today in the IEM Rio CS:GO Major Challengers Stage’s 2-2 pool. The European team boosted the Romanian rifler Ivan “iM” Mihai in the Connector Lamp on Overpass and caught C9’s player Timofey “interz” Yakushin totally off guard. He wasn’t expecting iM to be there and the Molotov he threw didn’t burn the GamerLegion rifler.

