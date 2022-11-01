PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There are five days until Election Day. A new poll shows last month's debate may not have much of an impact on the hotly contested U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania. Monmouth University released a new poll that shows 48% of voters will definitely, or probably, vote for Democratic Lieutenant Gov. John Fetterman. Of those polled, 44% will definitely, or probably, vote for Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz. Those numbers are almost identical to a poll taken last month prior to the debate. Find out everything you need to know for the 2022 Election Day here.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO