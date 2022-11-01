Read full article on original website
Dueling speeches by Doug Mastriano, Josh Shapiro lay out stakes, opposing views in final days of campaign
Both addresses offered a vision of freedom — and of the threat their opponents pose to it. Republican Doug Mastriano and Democrat Josh Shapiro never had a face-to-face debate in their race for governor. But back-to-back visits in Allegheny County on Tuesday and Wednesday nights made clear the stakes in their contest, demonstrating far-reaching differences in style and political conviction.
Opinion: The Pennsylvania U.S. Senate Debate Was a Trainwreck: What's at Stake?
October 25, 2022, was a highly anticipated night for the people of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. It was the night PA’s U.S. Senate candidates would finally meet face to face. The candidates are Democrat and Lt. Governor John Fetterman and Republican and former daytime TV host Dr. Mehmet Oz.
Josh Shapiro and Austin Davis take aim at the 'most extreme and dangerous Republican ticket in the country'
Williamsport, Pa.—Ahead of the Nov. 8 election, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro and state Rep. Austin Davis, attacked opponent Doug Mastriano as one of the most dangerous Republicans in the country during a campaign stop at Lycoming College in Williamsport Tuesday morning. Democratic candidate Amanda Waldman, who is facing incumbent Republican, U.S. Rep. Dan Mueser, was also in attendance. All three candidates called out Mastriano and other down-ballot Republicans for...
Democrats switching voter registrations to the GOP in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, PA – Pennsylvania’s registered voter numbers are up and Democrats hold an advantage, but Republicans are gaining former Democrats. Early voting is underway and Election Day is Tuesday. As of Monday, the commonwealth had 8.87 million registered voters, according to the Department of State. Slightly more than...
Tenth of Pennsylvanians to Vote Oz for Senate, Shapiro for Governor: Poll
Voter ticket splits for the midterm election might lead to varied partisan results in the battleground state.
What to expect on election night in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania, a perpetual swing state, is home to two of the most closely watched races in the country this fall. Here’s a look at what to expect on election night.
Jill Biden says ‘election is going to be won or lost by where voting falls on your to-do list’
Jill Biden joined Allegheny County lawmakers and teachers to mobilize voters ahead of the Nov. 8 general election The post Jill Biden says ‘election is going to be won or lost by where voting falls on your to-do list’ appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
New poll shows debate may not impact US Senate race in Pennsylvania
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There are five days until Election Day. A new poll shows last month's debate may not have much of an impact on the hotly contested U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania. Monmouth University released a new poll that shows 48% of voters will definitely, or probably, vote for Democratic Lieutenant Gov. John Fetterman. Of those polled, 44% will definitely, or probably, vote for Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz. Those numbers are almost identical to a poll taken last month prior to the debate. Find out everything you need to know for the 2022 Election Day here.
U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman hits Carlisle, and Cumberland County Democrats feel seen
CARLISLE - Lt. Gov. John Fetterman brought his “get-back-up” road show to an unscheduled stop in Carlisle Wednesday, and Cumberland County Democrats felt seen. Fetterman, in a brisk eight-minute stump speech for his U.S. Senate candidacy, promised to be a solidifying vote for Senate Democrats in Washington, dedicated to eliminating that chamber’s filibuster rule in order to permit action on more Democratic policy agenda items.
Shapiro’s Day One Promise
Josh Shapiro visited Bloomsburg on November 3rd, just five days out from the election. The stop was a part of Josh Shapiro and Austin Davis’s Bus tour throughout Pennsylvania to rally one last push for the Governorship. As the Democrats hope to keep Pennsylvania from being a pure red state.
‘Our patients will suffer’: Pennsylvania doctors and elected officials criticize Mehmet Oz’s abortion comments
“They want to have their doctors and themselves be the only people that are involved in making their medical decisions.”. Dr. Lisa Perreira, the chief medical director of the Women’s Centers, took a moment in the middle of her work day to respond directly to U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz.
Both political parties accept fracking, but why?
The election is in one week and Republicans and Democrats are battling over many different issues.
Pennsylvania Governor Candidate Doug Mastriano Stops By State College For ‘Restore Freedom’ Tour
With Election Day a week away, Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano and his wife, Rebbie, made a stop at C3 Sports on Tuesday evening as part of his “Restore Freedom” tour. Hundreds of attendees filled the venue. After the regional director for the Mastriano campaign welcomed the...
Doug Mastriano’s proposed voter roll purge addresses a non-existent problem and targets vulnerable voters, experts say
This story originally appeared on WITF. If elected governor, Republican Doug Mastriano said he’d reset Pennsylvania’s voter rolls — meaning eligible voters would have to re-register. The state senator from Franklin County claims — without proof — that there were enough dead voters and voter roll irregularities...
More than 1.4 million apply to vote by mail in Pennsylvania for 2022 general election
With less than a week to go before the election, 1,435,505 Pennsylvania have registered to vote by mail. The deadline to file mail ballot applications was Tuesday at 5 p.m. The Department of State released the final number of applications Wednesday. Of those ballot requests, 984,128 were made by registered...
‘Sweetheart deal’ of $2B tax credit program rushed through Legislature
HARRISBURG, PA – A bill rushed through the Pennsylvania General Assembly and quickly approved by the governor grants $140 million in tax credits annually. In total, the program will offer $2 billion in tax credits over its lifetime. And some lawmakers are not happy. House Bill 1059, known as...
To avoid conspiracies, should Pennsylvania count votes like Florida?
The Morning Joe panel discusses state election law in Pennsylvania and why election officials cannot process mail ballots before Election Day.Nov. 2, 2022.
In W.Pa’s 17th Congressional District, a nail-biting race goes down to the wire
Republicans are looking for a referendum. They might not get it. The post In W.Pa’s 17th Congressional District, a nail-biting race goes down to the wire appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
