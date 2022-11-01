ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

The Faces of Michigan’s Premier Trial and Appellate Boutique – Bush Seyferth PLLC

Faces of DBusiness Law 2022 Special Section

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zXG4h_0iuFgIJa00 BILL MCDONALD, STEPHANIE DOUGLAS, ROGER MEYERS, PATRICK SEYFERTH, AND CHERYL BUSH — BUSH SEYFERTH PLLC

100 W. BIG BEAVER RD., STE. 400, TROY, MI 48084
248-822-7800 | BSPLAW.COM

Bush Seyferth PLLC is a litigation-only firm delivering exceptional talent and outstanding results. With 30 attorneys in Michigan and Texas, and 35 supporting team members, BSP brings depth and experience to trial and appellate courtrooms nationwide. Some of America’s best-known companies look to BSP for representation in catastrophic product-liability cases, class actions, complex business litigation, and appeals. Their drive to win is rivaled only by their commitment to giving back to the community. And, while their work is as serious as it gets, they don’t take themselves too seriously.

The BSP team includes graduates of America’s best law schools, former federal and state court clerks, and veterans of some of the country’s top law firms. This year, five members of its leadership team — Bill McDonald, Stephanie Douglas, Roger Meyers, Patrick Seyferth, and Cheryl Bush — were recognized by their peers as leaders in their fields as DBusiness magazine’s Top Lawyers.

The post The Faces of Michigan's Premier Trial and Appellate Boutique – Bush Seyferth PLLC appeared first on DBusiness Magazine .

