Trainwreck so mad with one ‘out of touch’ thing about Dota 2’s TI11 he’s threatening to commit a cardinal League sin

Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Quincy Crew curse: Soniqs out of Dota 2 less than three months after signing team
In what is probably the most expected roster move in North America, Soniqs has dropped its Dota 2 roster and has not shared plans to continue in the space after just two months and some change of being active. The team’s roster, made up of a Quincy Crew core cobbled...
dotesports.com
Dota 2 post-TI11 roster shuffle live tracker: All moves, signings, and more
The battle for the Aegis of Champions has once again concluded with Tundra Esports rising to the top in a dominant display of Dota that has now immortalized their names as bearers of the ultimate symbol of victory. But just because The International 2022 is over doesn’t mean the influence...
dotesports.com
Dota 2 caster is once again endlessly repeating a phrase on stream—this time for the Diretide event
The 2022 Dota 2 battle pass features a slightly different structure compared to the last few years since it’ll be running until January 2023. Valve decided to roll out battle pass content in waves, and the second part was scheduled for a Nov. 3 release. Though the developer still has until the end of the day to release Diretide and everything coming in Part II of the Dota 2 battle pass, Robson “TeaGuvnor” Merritt has once again put himself on the frontlines for the community.
dotesports.com
Only 8 total heroes went unpicked and unbanned at TI11
This year’s TI was a rollercoaster of emotions for everyone involved. We got new champs in Tundra Esports, the previous champs were knocked out in a surprising fashion, and a lot of favorites this year didn’t make it to the end. But all throughout these events, we were treated to some of the most exciting Dota games we’ve seen in years now.
dotesports.com
FaZe Swagg slams Modern Warfare 2 movement
Call of Duty Warzone content creator and prominent FaZe Clan member Swagg has condemned Modern Warfare 2’s changes to the player movement system. The streamer claimed that changes made in the new title took away from what made the long-running FPS franchise unique. FaZe Swagg is one of the...
dotesports.com
Modern Warfare 2 devs disable bipod that was giving trickshotters perfect launch ramp
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer has been dropped with a bunch of exciting game modes, maps, and weapons for players to test out and level up. But, sometimes a game of such scale sometimes requires more fine-tuning. There’s been a collection of game-breaking bugs that required attention...
dotesports.com
Midas touch: One Modern Warfare 2 player has already unlocked Gold camo on every gun
Twitch streamer Reidboy has already unlocked the Gold camo on all 51 weapons in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. It took the Call of Duty streamer over 115 hours to complete the challenge, having to unlock the Gold camo on all the weapons available at launch and the weapons themselves. MW2 was released on Oct. 28, and since then, Reidboy has been streaming non-stop until he unlocked Gold on all the guns. After completing this task, Reidboy announced that he’ll be continuing his 24/7 stream until he unlocks the Orion camo.
dotesports.com
Modern Warfare 2 players are already finding ways to exploit map
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II’s multiplayer released only days ago, but its active player base is already finding major flaws and means to exploit the maps. OpTic Gaming’s Team Summertime particularly discovered a major flaw on the Breenbergh Hotel. The release of MW2 has seen countless issues...
dotesports.com
Modern Warfare 2 bug board bombarded with complaints after Infinity Ward forgets to adjust permissions
Infinity Ward is absolutely copping criticism after the developers forget to adjust permissions in their Modern Warfare 2 bug board. Complaints have been littered across the Trello board as players voiced their opinions, and not all of them are unfair. The bug board is used as a stream of communication...
dotesports.com
NICKMERCS has ‘no plans’ to play Modern Warfare 2, makes bold prediction about its fate
Despite having a long history with the Call of Duty franchise, Twitch star Nicholas “NICKMERCS” Kolcheff is one of the few streamers who hasn’t bought into the Modern Warfare 2 hype. In fact, he hasn’t even played the new CoD title yet. After being bombarded with...
dotesports.com
Do attachments make you run slower in Modern Warfare 2?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer dropped on Oct. 28, and the gaming world stopped what they were doing to grab a controller. There are countless guides answering the most complex questions, and tutorials on how to do the most insane glitches, but where are the articles answering the basics?
ComicBook
The Best Fallout Game Is Now 100% Free
The best Fallout game is now 100 percent free, courtesy of Amazon, with a few catches. For one, if you're on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, or any platform that's not the PC, you're out of luck. Secondly, the deal is locked behind Prime Gaming, which means it's locked behind an Amazon Prime subscription. The final catch is that the deal needs to be redeemed this month as it will expire in December. That said, once claimed it's yours to keep forever.
dotesports.com
Star ADC Danny will not play for Evil Geniuses’ LCS team in 2023, according to report
Evil Geniuses is reportedly in the market for a new starting AD carry for its League of Legends roster. The team will be without its breakout star ADC Kyle “Danny” Sakamaki for the 2023 season, according to a report from Sander Hove of The Game Haus. Danny missed...
ComicBook
Popular 2022 PS4 Game Is Now Only $0.02
A popular PS4 game that was just released this Spring and previously cost $12.99 is now only $0.02 in a permanent price drop. It gets stranger though. While the game is two pennies on PS4, it's actually free on Xbox One and PC via Steam. The game in question is Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage, which just came out back on May 31. Today, THQ Nordic announced the game was going free-to-play, except on PS4, where it will now cost the aforementioned two pennies.
dotesports.com
How to play AP Kai’Sa in League of Legends
Kai’Sa, the Daughter of the Void, is an unconventional AD carry that can represent both the traditional front-to-back hyperscaling AD carry and an elusive assassin that can obliterate your backline in just several seconds. Released in 2018, Kai’Sa’s kit revolves around stacking raw attack damage, attack speed, and ability...
Overwatch 2 fans are worried about Brigitte after Mei is removed from the game
Could Brigitte follow in Mei, Bastion, and Torbjorn's footsteps?
NME
EA confirms it will release a “major” game in the next few months
EA has confirmed it still has one big title to release this financial year, with the secret project coming as part of a “major IP”. Speaking on an investors call earlier this week (November 1), EA said it would be releasing the game before March 31, 2023 but is keeping the nature of the project secret for the time being.
This Elden Ring Supporter Goes All Out To Seem Like White Mask Varre, One Of The First NPCs The Player Encounters In Limgrave
It’s Halloween, so naturally, one Elden Ring supporter went all out by dressing as White Mask Varre. Because Elden Ring players have no idea what kind of horrors await them, the game is exceedingly difficult. The action RPG officially kicks off at the First Step site of grace, where a terrifying Tree Sentinel boss lurks in the distance. Almost without exception, fresh players rush the boss, only to be brutally dispatched and made to restart from the nearest reload spot.
dotesports.com
Jankos hints at what’s next for him after leaving G2
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. It’s the end of an era. Marcin “Jankos” Jankowski is leaving G2 Esports after five long...
Comments / 0