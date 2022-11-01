ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Best Buy Black Friday deals start now — shop early holiday discounts today

Best Buy Black Friday deals start now for early holiday shoppers on the hunt for great bargains. Right now, you can shop early Black Friday pricing on the industry's best laptops, tablets, headphones, PC accessories, gaming and more. Keep in mind, Best Buy's early Black Friday deals are limited-quantity. So...
BGR.com

There’s an easy, legal way to get Netflix for free

Ten years ago, Netflix was charging $7.99 for a subscription to its streaming service. Several price hikes later, Netflix’s standard plan now costs $15.49 a month, which is more expensive than the services of any of its biggest rivals. The good news is that even as Netflix increases its prices, there’s still one easy, legal way to get Netflix for free.
Digital Trends

Get this Lenovo laptop for $100 in Best Buy’s Black Friday Prices sale

Laptop deals simply don’t get cheaper than the Lenovo laptop deal we’ve spotted as part of Best Buy’s Black Friday Prices sale. Right now, you can buy a Lenovo IdeaPad 1i laptop for only $99. Normally priced at $250, you save a massive $150 off the usual price making this an unmissable offer. While it’s a basic system, it’s incredibly cheap for a laptop with Windows 11 installed. Here’s why it might be the laptop for you.
BGR.com

The 2 movies dominating Netflix in the US today

Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos spoke at length about the company’s movie plans during a question-and-answer session with analysts days ago, following the streaming giant’s third-quarter earnings presentation on October 18. His remarks came in the wake of constant press scrutiny over the disastrous reviews that some Netflix movies get, and the unique theatrical releases that the company arranges for others.
BGR.com

The Roku Channel is adding 27 free movies in November – here’s the full list

Every month, streaming services add dozens of new TV shows and movies to their libraries. They do this in order to keep their subscribers around and entice new ones into signing up. But no matter how exciting these additions may be, there are far too many services for any of us to subscribe to them all. Thankfully, paid services aren’t the only choices — many free alternatives have started popping up all over. One of the best options is The Roku Channel, and the service is adding a bunch of free movies to its library in November.
shefinds

4 Apps You Should Remove Immediately Because They’re Slowing Down Your iPhone

Your iPhone is slow and sluggish — and you’ve done everything you can to try and find solutions. You’re only charging it with Apple-certified accessories and maybe you’ve even kicked your overnight charging habit in favor or something less frequent but more effective. That’s all great, but the apps that you are using could still be doing a number on your device and dragging it to a snail’s pace.
BGR.com

6 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone obsessed next week

Netflix throws so much content at us from one week to the next that, sometimes, our regular curated preview of upcoming Netflix releases can feel a little like that fan-favorite bit on Saturday Night Live — the one where Stefon was always talking up New York’s hottest new clubs. With apologies to Bill Hader’s overly enthusiastic regular guest on Weekend Update, though, next week’s slate of releases coming to the streaming giant really does have everything (you can’t see it, but I’m covering my face with my hands right now, Stefon-style).
BGR.com

The 2 biggest Netflix movies in the world right now

One of the things that stands out, at least to me, about this week’s Netflix Top 10 list of the most-watched films globally on the streamer is the way that two just-released Netflix movies have rocketed straight to the top of this week’s list — specifically, to the #1 and #2 spots in their first week on the chart.
msn.com

Walmart Announces Its 'Black Friday Deals for Days' Event Is Coming Back With More Savings

We're still about six weeks away from the official Black Friday sales, but that isn't stopping Walmart from detailing its month-long plans. The company has announced that its "Black Friday Deals for Days" shopping event will be making a return this year with even more savings for longer periods of time. There are four different sales that will be taking place during November, with the first one kicking off Nov. 7.
laptopmag.com

Target Deal Days sale: Shop 3 days of Black Friday deals

Target Deal Days (opens in new tab) starts now with 3-days of early Black Friday deals. And what's more, Target offers a holiday price match guarantee on purchases made between Oct. 6 and Dec. 24. Like just about every other retailer this year, Target is putting their best holiday deals out early.
BGR.com

Walmart has a Black Friday iPad Air deal that’s too good to pass up

Black Friday 2022 is just over three weeks away, and retailers are already running plenty of early Black Friday deals. Walmart is one of the stores eager to offer customers early discounts, and the retailer just dropped an amazing iPad Air 4 deal that Black Friday shoppers shouldn’t miss.
Yahoo!

Walmart's secret sale room has a treasure trove of deals— score over $1,000 off (yes, really)!

Everyone knows that Walmart's got epic deals on everything from electronics to clothes. But what's even better? They've got a secret Flash Picks page where you can score amazing discounts on sale items that were already too good to be true. Here's where you'll find everything you need for less, including TVs, smart devices and home goods. But you've got to snap 'em up quick — these deals only last through Sunday or while supplies last.

