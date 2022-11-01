Read full article on original website
Man sent to prison in holdups in Kalamazoo, Kent and Ottawa counties
KENT COUNTY, MI – A man accused of robbing West Michigan credit unions and check-cashing stores has been sentenced to six years in prison. Tommy Maurice-Sans Jurl pleaded guilty to credit-union robbery in a Nov. 18, 2021, holdup at Lake Michigan Credit Union in Byron Center. Five other robbery...
Detroit News
Michigan election could swing in Kent County, where history, momentum collide
Grand Rapids — Michigan Democrats are hoping Kent County, a one-time GOP stronghold and home to powerful Republican financiers such as the DeVos family, will provide a set of historic victories Tuesday with a seat in Congress and control of the state Legislature up for grabs. While Republicans said...
wmuk.org
Is Michigan's 4th District more competitive on paper than on the ground?
The new 4th Congressional District is highlighted in purple and includes the cities of Battle Creek, Kalamazoo, Benton Harbor, Holland and Zeeland. In 2018, voters approved the creation of a new independent redistricting commission that drew the map in use today. The new 4th District in Southwest Michigan includes parts of three districts under the old map, and a block of reliably Republican voters on the border with Indiana is now in another district. In theory, the fourth is now a little less Republican red and a little more Democratic blue.
Western Michigan University approves selling downtown property to Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The Western Michigan University Board of Trustees approved the sale of a piece of property downtown to Kalamazoo County for $1,150,000 at its Thursday meeting. The county plans to use the city block for a parking lot for the new justice center currently under construction. The property...
WMU agrees to $1 million property sale for county parking
Western Michigan University's Board of Trustees unanimously agreed Thursday to make a $1 million property sale.
DeVos family, business establishment putting big money into Grand Rapids City Commission races
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – One of West Michigan’s wealthiest families and financier of conservative politicians has thrown their financial support behind two Grand Rapids City Commission candidates, including one looking to unseat an incumbent. The financial contributions by more than half a dozen members of the DeVos family...
$410K spent by candidates for judge in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – More than $400,000 has been spent by candidates in Kalamazoo County judicial elections this year. In total, the six candidates have spent $410,719.28 so far in the election cycle while competing for the three seats, according to state campaign finance records. Campaign finance reports detailed here include contributions and expenditures through Oct. 23 and were submitted by candidates by an Oct. 28 deadline.
Appointments no longer needed to enter Gull Road Justice Complex in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Appointments will no longer be necessary to enter Kalamazoo County’s Gull Road Justice Complex. Starting Monday, Nov. 7, people can enter the complex, 1536 Gull Road, without an appointment, according to an administrative order from Kalamazoo County Circuit Chief Judge Gary Giguere Jr. Appointments...
Kalamazoo County increases wages by up to 16%, excluding one elected official
KALAMAZOO, MI -- People in a variety of roles within Kalamazoo County government are getting extra pay raises, except for the elected official in charge of the county’s money. The Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners approved more pay for employees and some elected officials on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Most...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Allegan County offices contemplating move
OnPoint services, the former Community Mental Health, will be moving from the Allegan County Human Services campus on 122nd Avenue to their new home on Jenner Drive (M-40 South) in Allegan. The exodus will open approximately 22,000 square feet of office space that can be repurposed for other county services. The coming reality expands conversations that have been in the wind for a couple years. What services currently at the Allegan County Courthouse will fill this space at the Service Center on 122nd Ave.? What would this move look like?
Bicyclist shot near park, Restaurant Week GR kicks off: Grand Rapids headlines Oct. 30-Nov. 4
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The fatal shooting of a teenager Tuesday riding his bike along a wooded road near the Grand River stunned the community. The young man, identified as 18-year-old Kane Coronado, was on his bicycle when he was shot, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. Officers responded about 2:50 p.m. to the 2200 block of Indian Mounds Drive, across the Grand River from Millennium Park, and found the teen wounded.
Pete Buttigieg campaigns for Hillary Scholten, calling Republican John Gibbs an ‘extreme’ candidate
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — With the election days away, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg hit the campaign trail in Grand Rapids Friday, touting Democrat Hillary Scholten as a candidate with community roots who will bring a “commonsense problem-solving style” to Congress. Speaking at Kent County Democratic Party headquarters,...
Authorities Caution Residents As Disturbing New Scam Hits Kalamazoo County
As a millennial I consider myself to be pretty tech-savvy, but with today's ever-changing technology it's getting harder and harder to distinguish what's legitimate and what's fake online. Authorities are warning of a new scam that's recently hit several residents in Kalamazoo County and this one is so off the...
New Holland Brewing opening Battle Creek brewpub in spring 2023
HOLLAND, MI – One of West Michigan’s flagship breweries is expanding. New Holland Brewing Company announced Thursday that it plans to open a new brewpub, micro-brewhouse and micro-distillery in Battle Creek in spring 2023. The long-anticipated brewpub will feature a collection of menu items from the brewery’s existing...
Grand Rapids community mourns prominent pastor’s death
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Beloved Grand Rapids Bishop Dennis McMurray has died at the age of 63. McMurray, who died Wednesday, Nov. 2, was the founder and senior pastor at Renaissance Church of God in Christ, which was established with his wife in 1992. “We are saddened by the...
Portage city-led development of up to 78 housing units gets boost from stimulus money
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A new housing development that the city of Portage wants to build on 14 acres in the city is receiving a boost from county stimulus funds. The proposed project would feature up to 78 residential units through a mix of homes and townhomes. It’s being marketed as a way to help fill the “missing middle” of home ownership in Kalamazoo County.
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo man found dead in farm field, deputies say
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A 33-year-old Kalamazoo man was found dead in a remote farm field located near Baseline Road in Geneva Township, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office. The body was found near Baseline Road close to 66th Street after a man reported he was...
Kalamazoo utility billing services moving to Stockbridge Avenue office
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo is asking utility customers to visit a different location for certain utility billing services. Starting Monday, Nov. 14, the city of Kalamazoo’s utility billing services will move from City Hall, 241 W. South Street, to the city’s Stockbridge Avenue offices at 415 E. Stockbridge Ave.
‘All that matters’ is justice for killing Kalamazoo man, family, friends say
KALAMAZOO, MI – No one has been arrested or charged nearly 14 months after Patrick Harbor was killed in Kalamazoo. Harbor, 32, was fatally shot Sept. 12, 2021, in a home on McCourtie Street, near Westnedge Avenue, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) said previously. Police did not send...
California-based cannabis brand opening new location in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI -- California-based cannabis brand STIIIZY will be opening its second Michigan location in Kalamazoo on Saturday, Nov. 5, when the new store will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The grand opening at 5303 Portage Road will feature a 50% discount from 10 a.m. to noon...
