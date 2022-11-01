Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Webster Firefighters Quickly Knock Down House FireQuiet Corner AlertsWebster, MA
Tufts Dems, Republicans, Democratic Socialists convene for ‘Triple Threat Debate’The Tufts Daily
Needham Artist Karen Krieger Featured in Land/ Water Exhibition at Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading, MATodd KriegerNorth Reading, MA
The Worcester EcoTarium Invites Children of All Ages to 'Science Tricks & Animal Treats'Camilo DíazWorcester, MA
Tufts community celebrates the fall season through various social events, activities￼￼The Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
Related
whdh.com
Boston Children’s reducing elective procedures due to RSV
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Children’s Hospital is reducing its elective schedule due to both rising cases of RSV and “the ongoing behavioral health crisis,” according to a hospital spokesperson. “Like so many other pediatric hospitals across the country, Boston Children’s is experiencing high patient volume and significant...
wgbh.org
Mass. doctors and parents worry about earlier and more serious RSV cases
Dr. Larry Rhein said he used to be able to set his clock to spikes in respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV. Cases used to spike in mid-October and all but disappear by April. But Rhein, the head of pediatrics at Worcester's UMass Memorial Children’s Medical Center, says that seasonality seems to be shifting — and more kids are getting severely ill.
whdh.com
Boston Children’s Hospital to scale back elective surgeries
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Children’s hospital is planning to scale back elective surgeries to manage a large rise in cases, the hospital announced Wednesday. Administrators said a combination of RSV, seasonal illness, and behavioral health issues are causing patient numbers and wait times to skyrocket. “We review elective procedures...
westernmassnews.com
State offering $75 gift cards for COVID-19 vaccines, boosters
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Incentives to get COVID-19 shots are on the table in western Massachusetts. The state’s Department of Public Health is offering $75 gift cards to people getting vaccines at certain locations, including four sites in Springfield. “This is a higher incentive than we’ve done in the...
NECN
As New COVID Variants Continue to Spread, Boston Doctors Wonder, ‘What's the Plan?'
The immune-evading COVID-19 variants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 are continuing to rise in New England, with their share of cases nearly doubling each of the past two weeks. BQ.1 and and BQ.1.1 now account for approximately 20% of all coronavirus cases in the region, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's almost double the 13% figure from the week prior.
whdh.com
Brookline High dismissed early due to chemical incident that sent at least 4 to hospital
BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Brookline High School students and staff were dismissed early from school Thursday due to what a district spokesperson called “a chemical incident.”. “Earlier today, Brookline High School staff were made aware of a chemical irritant found inside the 115 Greenough Street building near a first-floor...
Worcester health officials urge masking, vaccination to reduce spread of COVID, other viruses
WORCESTER — Worcester health officials are advising the public to use masks and become vaccinated to avoid a surge in COVID cases and the spread of other viruses. RSV is contributing to a current spike in hospital visits, particularly for children, and is correlated with school absences, officials said. It’s a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold like symptoms.
Worcester officials renew mask advisory over COVID, RSV and flu season concerns
With three viruses making their way around Worcester this fall, health officials are recommending city residents wear masks while indoors and around others and stay up-to-date on vaccinations. In addition to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and the start of flu season, the city is “experiencing an uncharacteristic rise in cases...
Worcester urges indoor mask wearing, citing RSV rise
WORCESTER — City health officials are urging residents to take health safety precautions, including wearing masks and getting vaccinated, to avoid surges and further strain on the hospital systems as flu season arrives in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and rising cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. In a citywide advisory, health officials are urging all residents to wear masks when indoors and around others, especially children at least 2 years old because...
Worcester health officials are calling for indoor masking — but not just for COVID
RSV is one of the viruses contributing to a sharp increase in pediatric hospitalizations. Worcester health officials are urging residents to wear masks to help prevent further strain on hospitals amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, flu season, and an “uncharacteristic” rise in cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
Haverhill Woman Asks Public’s Help to Receive Lifesaving Treatment After Kidney Transplant Fails
Sharon Riel of Haverhill requires lifesaving help and is holding out hope someone may step forward. Riel needs a kidney transplant—for a second time. Fifteen years ago, she learned she suffered from a progressive kidney disease called Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis, or FSGS for short. When she was diagnosed, she was already at stage four. Before long, she faced End Stage Renal Disease and was placed on dialysis for more than six years while she waited for a donor.
whdh.com
Multiple students sickened after eating undercooked food at middle school in Pepperell
PEPPERELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Over a dozen kids were reportedly fed undercooked chicken at a school in Pepperell over the past week, sparking an outcry from parents as the school district investigates. The students at the Nissitissit Middle School reportedly felt sick after eating what appeared to be undercooked chicken...
whdh.com
Owners of 7NEWS gift $2 million to MGH for healthcare innovation
BOSTON (WHDH) - “I think we can discharge and plan on continuing the symptom management that you’re already doing,” a medical professional at Mass General Hospital told Linda via a virtual appointment. Recovering from a bad bout of COVID, Linda was able to get the news on...
WCVB
Arcade Snacks in Auburn, Massachusetts, makes every kind of nutty confection you can imagine
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Arcade Snacks has been a family-owned and operated wholesaler since 1986, having started as a small nut roasting company in the family home of George Arcade Ethier and his wife, Ann. Together with sons Rick Haufe and TJ Ethier, George traveled near and far to buy the best cashews, bringing them back to Acton for roasting, salting, packing and selling as Cup a’ Nuts at Logan International Airport in Boston.
nbcboston.com
Mass. Police Search for Conn. Shooting Suspect, Closing Part of Turnpike
A man suspected in a West Hartford, Connecticut, shooting was the subject of a police search in western Massachusetts that closed down part of the Massachusetts Turnpike. Massachusetts State Police and local police were looking for 22-year-old Darnell Barnes, considered armed and dangerous, in Russell and Blandford, troopers said. Barnes allegedly shot someone multiple times early Friday morning.
Showdown for Worcester County sheriff nears between Evangelidis, Fontaine
For the last 12 years, Lewis G. “Lew” Evangelidis has been the Worcester County sheriff. As he runs for his third six-year term on Tuesday, Evangelidis is facing his first challenger in 12 years, Democratic candidate David M. Fontaine, a Worcester native who now lives in Paxton. “When...
Worcester Housing Authority tackles food insecurity with new free meal program
Older and disabled residents struggling with food insecurity now have a chance to keep themselves nourished. The Worcester Housing Authority kicked off its pilot Food Matters program at Webster Square Towers on Tuesday for residents there as well as from Elm Park Tower, Pleasant Tower, Murray Apartments and Wellington Apartments. Announced on Oct. 10, the program will deliver 12 free meals per month to over 1,000 residents.
whdh.com
NH woman’s pregnant cow allegedly shot and killed
WEARE, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire woman believes her pregnant cow was shot and killed by a careless hunter. New Hampshire officials said Cookie the cow was shot Sunday. By the next morning, both she and her calf had died. The family hopes whoever did this comes forward yo...
whdh.com
Worker burned by chemicals in Lawrence, forcing evacuation
LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A worker has been burned at a Lawrence business, forcing an evacuation as a precaution, according to the city’s fire department. The fire chief said the worker has chemical burns to his hands and face. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The...
whdh.com
Solve It 7: Generator Refund
They just wanted to keep their electricity on when their lights went out. But one local couple says when their power plan short-circuited, they contacted Solve It 7. There’s something missing from this spot next to Donna and Jim’s Stoughton home. “This is where the generator was supposed...
Comments / 1