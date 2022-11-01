Sharon Riel of Haverhill requires lifesaving help and is holding out hope someone may step forward. Riel needs a kidney transplant—for a second time. Fifteen years ago, she learned she suffered from a progressive kidney disease called Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis, or FSGS for short. When she was diagnosed, she was already at stage four. Before long, she faced End Stage Renal Disease and was placed on dialysis for more than six years while she waited for a donor.

HAVERHILL, MA ・ 17 HOURS AGO