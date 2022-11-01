Read full article on original website
How to sell Bitcoin
The global geopolitical and economic scenario is getting more dire with every new day, and even some institutional personalities of the financial world, like Bill Miller, have recently come out to say that bitcoin is an “insurance policy against financial disaster.” To understand why that might be the case, take some time to read our Bitcoin guide.
Fidelity Opens Wait List For Commission-Free Bitcoin Trading
Financial services behemoth Fidelity Investments has opened access to a wait list for its bitcoin trading offering, according to its website. Users can express interest in the product, offered by its subsidiary Fidelity Digital Assets, by signing up on the firm’s web page. The product will waive commission fees, an attempt to compete with popular cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance that have recently launched zero-fee trading. Fidelity, however, will charge a 1% spread fee.
Credit Will Still Exist On A Bitcoin Standard
This is a transcribed excerpt of the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” hosted by P and Q. In this episode, they are joined by John Carvalho to talk about building on top of Bitcoin, Bitcoin philosophy and what is happening with the Lightning Network. Listen To The Episode Here:. Q:...
Energy Company Turned Miner Produced A Record 532 BTC In October
CleanSpark Inc., an energy company turned bitcoin miner, produced a record amount of new BTC last month. The Nasdaq-traded firm said in a statement sent to Bitcoin Magazine that it had mined 532 bitcoin in October, representing a nearly 20% increase from its September production. In addition, the company also shared some updates on its immersion-cooled farm.
Bitcoin Can Save Our Ghost Money Financial System
This is an opinion editorial by Ansel Lindner, an economist, author, investor, Bitcoin specialist and host of “Fed Watch.”. Ghost money has a long history but only recently became part of the bitcoin vernacular via premier eurodollar expert, and bitcoin skeptic, Jeff Snider, Chief Strategist at Atlas Financial. We've interviewed him twice for the Bitcoin Magazine podcast “Fed Watch” — you can listen here and here, where we talked about some of these topics.
A Geopolitical Picture Of The Bitcoin Price Breakout
“Fed Watch” is a macro podcast, true to bitcoin’s rebel nature. In each episode, we question mainstream and Bitcoin narratives by examining current events in macro from across the globe, with an emphasis on central banks and currencies. Watch This Episode On YouTube Or Rumble. Listen To The...
Another Bug Briefly Took Down Part Of The Lightning Network
The below is a direct excerpt of Marty’s Bent Issue #1278: “Another LND/btcd bug emerges.” Sign up for the newsletter here. For the second time in less than a month, btcd (an alternative implementation of Bitcoin) and, by extension, LND (one of the Lightning implementations) became incompatible with the rest of the Bitcoin network due to some meddling from a developer named Burak.
Bitcoin’s Absolute Scarcity Changes Your Life
This is a transcribed excerpt of the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” hosted by P and Q. In this episode, they are joined by Knut Svanholm to talk about how Bitcoin can improve all facets of your life and the ways Bitcoin works as a weapon of peace. Watch This...
