Massachusetts State

Nevada ACLU requests probe into alleged partisan hand-count

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada asked the state’s secretary of state Wednesday to investigate what it called a “coordinated partisan election administration effort” during rural Nye County’s hand-count of mail-in ballots that was shut down last week until after polls close.
NYE COUNTY, NV
Governor Youngkin ‘frustrated’ by delayed voter records

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- One week before Election Day, local officials are scrambling for a second time to update piles of voter information that the state failed to transfer for months. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Governor Glenn Youngkin said he was frustrated by the problem. He continued to blame an...
VIRGINIA STATE
Friday Morning Kickoff: Virginia High School

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia High School Bearcats (7-2) showed off their school spirit Friday morning ahead of the big game. The band, drum line, dance team and cheer team practiced routines early Friday morning in preparation for the game against Richlands (2-7) on Nov. 4. at 7 p.m.
VIRGINIA STATE

