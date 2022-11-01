Spend some time on the long trails of North America, and one will inevitably start to recognize a name passed on the hushed whispers of the reverent. Durston. The cottage brand has achieved an almost mythical status over the years for its notoriously awesome (and elusive) line of ultralight shelters and backpacks. They are rare to spot in the wilderness and even harder to buy, but the internet is replete with gushing reviews that spark FOMO in the souls of even the most equipped backpackers. Until this summer, I was one of them.

