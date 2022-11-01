Read full article on original website
thetrek.co
Gossamer Gear Kumo 36L Superlight Backpack Review: Vaporwave Edition
At a blisteringly austere 14.6-ounce base, the Gossamer Gear Kumo is a bare-bones backpack that doesn’t actually have any bones (it’s frameless). It offers everything a long-distance hiker could need and nothing they don’t. And at a 36L capacity, it hits the sweet spot of having enough space for all your ultralight gear AND a multi-day food carry.
thetrek.co
Durston Kakwa 40 Backpack Review
Spend some time on the long trails of North America, and one will inevitably start to recognize a name passed on the hushed whispers of the reverent. Durston. The cottage brand has achieved an almost mythical status over the years for its notoriously awesome (and elusive) line of ultralight shelters and backpacks. They are rare to spot in the wilderness and even harder to buy, but the internet is replete with gushing reviews that spark FOMO in the souls of even the most equipped backpackers. Until this summer, I was one of them.
