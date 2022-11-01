Read full article on original website
Amherst Environmental Center Invites You to Join a New Climate Change Action SeriesCamilo DíazAmherst, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Licensed cannabis factory worker Lorna McMurrey dies from occupational asthma after inhaling the crushed product's fumesCheryl E PrestonHolyoke, MA
scstudentmedia.com
Springfield Strength and Conditioning receives national accreditation
Springfield College: the Birthplace of Basketball and a school renowned for athletic excellence. Specifically, Springfield’s Strength and Conditioning program excelled rapidly and has been persistently blossoming since its foundation in 1885. One may ask: where is the proof?. Well, Springfield had its undergraduate and graduate Strength and Conditioning programs...
amherstindy.org
Amherst Residents Rally On The Town Common In Solidarity With The Amherst 9
A group of about 15 community members assembled on the Amherst Common across from Town Hall on Saturday, October 29 2022 for an informal rally in solidarity with the Amherst 9. Together, they created signs to hold for a standout to raise awareness about the incident and lack of official town response. Members from Defund413Amherst created fliers with information about the upcoming joint Town Council and Community Safety and Social Justice Committee meeting, and a guide for public comment. The group split up into three smaller groups, standing with signs and fliers at main intersections along the Common. Participants took the opportunity to inform passersby of the July 5 incident, in which police detained a group of mostly BIPOC youth and told them they had no rights as well as the October 19 incident at Hampshire College in which the police roughly detained and restrained a Hampshire student during questioning.
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke school district re-enters phase 2 re-zoning plans
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Holyoke elementary and middle school students may be attending a different school next fall as the school district enters phase two of their re-zoning plans. Officials told Western Mass News the plans are designed to help students better achieve their academic and social-emotional needs. On Friday, Holyoke...
wamc.org
A quiet spot to walk, fish, kayak enhances a Springfield neighborhood
Called a “hidden gem” among the collection of public parks and recreation spots in Springfield, Massachusetts, Venture Pond is getting some polish. Surrounded by trees, Venture Pond is not visible from the nearby busy streets – Wilbraham Road and Plumtree Road – in Springfield’s Sixteen Acres neighborhood.
westernmassnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: grandmother of 12-year-old attacked by teens at Chicopee Comp Speaks out
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The grandmother of the 12-year-old boy, allegedly beaten up by two teens while at a Chicopee football game, is now speaking out. This grandmother told us that she wants answers after she said that her grandson was banned from Chicopee Comprehensive High School property. She said that it sends the wrong message to her grandson who has already been a victim.
theberkshireedge.com
Working people of Great Barrington are the heart of the town
I moved to Great Barrington in 1973. At the time, there was already an affordable housing problem. Over the last nearly half century it has exploded into a full-blown crisis of epic proportions. A few years after moving to the area, I lost my teaching job. But my then wife...
Forest Park family decorate home as Christmas nightmare
Even with Batman around, it still felt a little too spooky at Forest Park in Springfield this Halloween. One home in the neighborhood even scared our 22News crew!
amherstbulletin.com
Amherst mother and son saved after eating mushroom, recovering in hospital
WORCESTER — An Amherst mother and son who took ill after eating foraged mushrooms are continuing to recover from a near-fatal experience that required significant medical intervention from a team led by a toxicology expert at the University of Massachusetts Memorial Medical Center. Kam Look, 63, and Kai Chen,...
School supplies, furniture up for auction in Easthampton
The now closed down Maple Street Elementary school in Easthampton is holding an auction for some of what remains in the building.
westernmassnews.com
State offering $75 gift cards for COVID-19 vaccines, boosters
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Incentives to get COVID-19 shots are on the table in western Massachusetts. The state’s Department of Public Health is offering $75 gift cards to people getting vaccines at certain locations, including four sites in Springfield. “This is a higher incentive than we’ve done in the...
Springfield Championship Boxing being held at MassMutual Center
The MassMutual Center is hosting 'Springfield Championship Boxing' featuring a pair of 8-round title fights.
Bobcat spotted in Westfield using crosswalk
A bobcat was seen in Westfield Monday by a resident who was surprised to see the animal using a crosswalk.
Nurses at Berkshire Medical Center vote in favor of new contract
The registered nurses of Berkshire Medical Center, represented by the Massachusetts Nurses Association, voted overwhelmingly on November 1 to ratify a collective bargaining agreement with the hospital.
westernmassnews.com
2 teens charged after fight at Chicopee Comp. football game
It was a very busy, but fun, night on Gillette Avenue in Springfield. We caught up with homeowners and trick or treaters who were enjoying the Halloween festivities. We’re learning new details about the deadly bicycle accident from last week in East Longmeadow. Getting Answers: Question 1 - Millionaire’s...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: does our soul survive bodily death?
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - What happens when we die? Does our soul survive bodily death? Scientists and experts point to evidence that death is not the end and that our soul lives on connecting with loved ones who have passed on. Peter Panagore knew that he was in trouble. In...
KTTS
Mercy Breaks Ground On Building In West Springfield
(KTTS News) — Mercy held a groundbreaking this morning for a new $6 million dollar multispecialty building going up near Mt. Vernon and West Bypass in Springfield. The 11,000 square foot building will house primary care, outpatient therapy, and occupational medicine. It should be finished by next fall. Press...
Gov. Baker visits Ludlow to support State Rep. candidate Harrington
Governor Charlie Baker paid a visit to Ludlow Wednesday showing his support for Republican candidate James "Chip" Harrington in the Seventh Hampden District.
Medical Notes: Oct. 31, 2022
AGAWAM - The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI-WM) of Western Massachusetts would like to inform the public that the NAMI Connection Recovery Support Groups have resumed in a virtual format. Mondays, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Access online with zoom: https://us02web.zom.us/j/88206475051; access by phone, 646-558-8656, meeting ID: 88206475051. Wednesdays, 6...
Massachusetts Residents Should be Aware of Holiday Decoration Scam
It's that time of year when folks are going "big" with their holiday decoration displays. Here in the Berkshires, I saw some pretty impressive Halloween displays and it won't be long now before we see Massachusetts residents getting knee-deep in decorating their yards and homes for the winter holidays. Massachusetts...
Think You’re Smart? Proof Is In Your Favor If You Live In Massachusetts
You Massachusetts residents think you're pretty smart, don't you? Well, according to a new study, chances are pretty good that you're definitely utilizing a lot of your grey matter on a regular basis. According to a recent study from PennStakes, which looked at data from numerous sources including S.A.T. scores,...
