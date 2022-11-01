ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

NFL Thursday night: Jalen Hurts, Eagles rise to 8-0

Quarterback Jalen Hurts threw two second-half touchdown passes as Philadelphia put away the Houston Texans 29-17 in a Thursday night NFL game that moved the Eagles to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history. Houston proved a tougher challenge for undefeated Philadelphia than the Texans’ record would have indicated....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
AL.com

DraftKings promo code for TNF: Bet $5, win $200 for Eagles vs. Texans

Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Week 9 of the NFL begins on Thursday night with the unbeaten Eagles facing the Houston Texans, and this DraftKings promo code can...
HOUSTON, TX
AL.com

How faith shaped the life of a president and first lady

The president who called for a “kinder, gentler” America, and the last one to have fought in World War II, was shaped by a deep faith in God, a Birmingham-born author says in a new biography. President George H.W. Bush, and his wife, First Lady Barbara, were both...
HOUSTON, TX
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
203K+
Followers
61K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy