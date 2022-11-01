ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
middlegeorgiaceo.com

One Safe Place Macon Announces National Grant

One Safe Place Macon was announced as a grant recipient of A Community Thrives, a grantmaking and crowd-funding program from the USA TODAY NETWORK and a part of the Gannett Foundation, today. Crisis Line & Safe House of Central Georgia will receive a $100,000 national project grant as the lead agency for One Safe Place Macon.
MACON, GA
middlegeorgiaceo.com

Bibb County School District’s Magnet Programs will Open on November 8

The online application for the Bibb County School District’s magnet programs will open on November 8, 2022. These programs cover all grades at various schools across the District, with programs available for fine arts, communications, math, science and more. Each school will host an Open House for parents and...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
middlegeorgiaceo.com

Storytellers Macon Presents First Production at Wesleyan College

The students of Wesleyan College will take the stage with personal stories about race and justice for Storytellers Macon: Live at Wesleyan College on November 5 at 7:30 p.m. The theme will be “Still Bending the Arc,” a reflection based on the popular Martin Luther King Jr. quote, “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.”
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Bibb Schools superintendent recaps first 90 days in position

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County School District is officially 90 days into the school year and 90 days into Superintendent Dr. Dan Sims’ new role. We sat down with Dr. Sims to talk about his time in the position so far. “I just see endless possibilities when...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

'Shocked': Homeless encampment grows in Rose Hill Cemetery

MACON, Ga. — Rose Hill Cemetery has many visitors walking through its gates, paying respect to the many notable names buried there. However, recently, it's had some more permanent guests. The smell of smoke from their campfires fills the cemetery’s air as you walk closer to where the tent...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Mayor says violence prevention is working, I-16 homeless camp cleared, Macon Mall renovation progressing

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County Mayor Lester Miller says early success in the Macon Violence Prevention program could lead to expanded programs in the future. Miller answered the public’s questions during the late October taping of the Center for Collaborative Journalism’s Ask Mayor Miller program that covered the topics of homelessness, economic development, Macon Mall renovation, the prospect of Ocmulgee Mounds becoming a national park and Macon being in the limelight on CBS This Morning.
MACON, GA
middlegeorgiaceo.com

Fried Green Tomato Festival kicks off in Juliette

Folks from all over headed to Juliette for the Fried Green Tomato Festival on Saturday. After a two year hiatus, the festival is finally back and celebrating the iconic 1991 film of the same name. See more.
JULIETTE, GA
13WMAZ

Historical AME church in Macon hosts voting event

MACON, Ga. — We're 9 days out election day in Georgia, and a historic AME church in Macon says they're taking charge and getting out the vote. Sunday morning over at Greater Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, folks took a moment out of the service to learn about the importance of voting.
MACON, GA
middlegeorgiaceo.com

MGA’s Music Program Presents Series Of Fall Concerts & Other Events

From senior recitals to the Guitar Ensemble to the Chamber Singers, Middle Georgia State University’s music program is rolling out a series of fall concerts and events throughout the month of November. All events are free and open to the public. Here’s the schedule:. MGA Percussion Ensemble: 7:30...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

UPDATE: WRPD says school threat post originated in New Mexico

UPDATE (8:30 p.m.) – The Warner Robins Police Department says a threat circulating on social media Tuesday originated in New Mexico. A news release sent to 41NBC Tuesday night said the threats could not be substantiated and that WRPD collaborated with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office and Perry Police Department to determine the post was “made and investigated in New Mexico.”
WARNER ROBINS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy