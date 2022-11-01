Read full article on original website
Advocates say Macon's homeless often refuse help due to mental health issues, personal choice
MACON, Ga. — It can sometimes feel like as Macon-Bibb County leaders remove one homeless camp, another replaces it. We told you about a new tent camp that's popped up at Macon’s Historic Rose Hill Cemetery. That comes after the county cleaned up camps off of Spring Street...
One Safe Place Macon Announces National Grant
One Safe Place Macon was announced as a grant recipient of A Community Thrives, a grantmaking and crowd-funding program from the USA TODAY NETWORK and a part of the Gannett Foundation, today. Crisis Line & Safe House of Central Georgia will receive a $100,000 national project grant as the lead agency for One Safe Place Macon.
Bibb County School District’s Magnet Programs will Open on November 8
The online application for the Bibb County School District’s magnet programs will open on November 8, 2022. These programs cover all grades at various schools across the District, with programs available for fine arts, communications, math, science and more. Each school will host an Open House for parents and...
Fort Valley Navy vet returns home to motivate students and view mural in which he is honored
The mural was funded by Flint Energies as part of their co-op’s Rural Murals program. The Fort Valley mural is titled “Excellence is the Standard.”
Storytellers Macon Presents First Production at Wesleyan College
The students of Wesleyan College will take the stage with personal stories about race and justice for Storytellers Macon: Live at Wesleyan College on November 5 at 7:30 p.m. The theme will be “Still Bending the Arc,” a reflection based on the popular Martin Luther King Jr. quote, “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.”
Bibb County dentist buys Halloween candy from children to send to military servicepeople
MACON, Ga. — Halloween may be over, but there's still a lot of candy around. Macon Smiles, a local dental practice, will pay up for your candy pile. Kids are bringing in their candy, and Macon Smiles is making sure soldiers have a special treat. The Halloween Candy Buyback...
Ingleside neighbors come together to find a safe home for wandering pig
MACON, Ga. — Ingleside neighbors came together this month to help trap a wandering pig this weekend. A black pot belly pig had been wandering around the neighborhood near Ingleside and Pierce avenues for at least two weeks according to neighbors. Becky Angelo posted frequently to her Facebook page...
Bibb Schools superintendent recaps first 90 days in position
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County School District is officially 90 days into the school year and 90 days into Superintendent Dr. Dan Sims’ new role. We sat down with Dr. Sims to talk about his time in the position so far. “I just see endless possibilities when...
'Shocked': Homeless encampment grows in Rose Hill Cemetery
MACON, Ga. — Rose Hill Cemetery has many visitors walking through its gates, paying respect to the many notable names buried there. However, recently, it's had some more permanent guests. The smell of smoke from their campfires fills the cemetery’s air as you walk closer to where the tent...
Houston County active shooter classes to help churches make 'a blueprint and plan of action'
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — State professionals are coming to teach public safety skills in Houston County for the first time. The Houston County Emergency Management Agency is partnering with Georgia Emergency Management & Homeland Security Agency to give two free public safety courses. Southside Baptist Church agreed to host...
'It could help our unit out greatly': Warner Robins Police Department K-9 units hopeful for grant
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Warner Robins Police Department K-9 unit needs top votes to be considered for a grant that would give them more opportunities for their handlers and partners against Crime. Aftermath is doing a voting contest for participating agencies across the United States to earn up...
Monroe County Schools Pushes for ESPLOST to Help Provide for Students, Staff, and Sports Fans
As Monroe County voters make their way to the polls, the Board of Education is asking you to remember their students and staff. The Education Special Purpose Local Option Tax is back on the ballot for renewal. The ESPLOST is a one-cent tax collected from anyone who shops in Monroe...
Mayor says violence prevention is working, I-16 homeless camp cleared, Macon Mall renovation progressing
MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County Mayor Lester Miller says early success in the Macon Violence Prevention program could lead to expanded programs in the future. Miller answered the public’s questions during the late October taping of the Center for Collaborative Journalism’s Ask Mayor Miller program that covered the topics of homelessness, economic development, Macon Mall renovation, the prospect of Ocmulgee Mounds becoming a national park and Macon being in the limelight on CBS This Morning.
Fried Green Tomato Festival kicks off in Juliette
Folks from all over headed to Juliette for the Fried Green Tomato Festival on Saturday. After a two year hiatus, the festival is finally back and celebrating the iconic 1991 film of the same name. See more.
Army veteran and former Bibb school teacher finds her niche with a gourmet food truck
When the ABC Catering LLC food truck pulls up, a line tends to quickly form. That’s because this mobile business serves up plates like salmon, shrimp and grits topped with a special sauce, Tuscan chicken lasagna with a homemade Alfredo sauce and garlic buttered steak bites with sauteed shrimp.
Every Bibb County School will soon have a sensory room. What are they for?
There’s a spot inside Central High school where students can stargaze in the morning or afternoon. It’s a room where tiny LED lights pierce a black sky of ceiling tiles. A projection of earth rotates slowly on the wall. Mirrors in a corner double the visual delight of bubbles rising ceaselessly to the top of a transparent tube.
Historical AME church in Macon hosts voting event
MACON, Ga. — We're 9 days out election day in Georgia, and a historic AME church in Macon says they're taking charge and getting out the vote. Sunday morning over at Greater Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, folks took a moment out of the service to learn about the importance of voting.
MGA’s Music Program Presents Series Of Fall Concerts & Other Events
From senior recitals to the Guitar Ensemble to the Chamber Singers, Middle Georgia State University’s music program is rolling out a series of fall concerts and events throughout the month of November. All events are free and open to the public. Here’s the schedule:. MGA Percussion Ensemble: 7:30...
UPDATE: WRPD says school threat post originated in New Mexico
UPDATE (8:30 p.m.) – The Warner Robins Police Department says a threat circulating on social media Tuesday originated in New Mexico. A news release sent to 41NBC Tuesday night said the threats could not be substantiated and that WRPD collaborated with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office and Perry Police Department to determine the post was “made and investigated in New Mexico.”
'Thank you from the bottom of our hearts': Macon coffee shop has bittersweet goodbye
MACON, Ga. — For some, visiting their favorite coffee shop is the best part of their day. However, one downtown Macon shop is closing its doors for the rest of the year after nine years in business. No one is sadder to see it go than co-owner Kevin Reaves.
