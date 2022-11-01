ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juliette, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

thecitymenus.com

Heirloom Market, Heirloom Donuts Join The Avenue Peachtree City

The Avenue Peachtree City, an outdoor lifestyle shopping center, announced today it is welcoming two new tenants to its lineup of retailers and restaurants. Celebrating their openings in November 2022 are Heirloom Market Co. and Heirloom Donuts. The two retailers will find their new homes at the shopping center after their former building burned in September in a tragic fire.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Celebration of Native American history and culture returns to Stone Mountain Park

More than a century ago, various Native American groups began efforts to get state and federal officials to set aside a period—sometimes as little as one day—to recognize the cultures and contributions of “First Americans.” In 1915, Arthur C. Parker, director of the Museum of Arts and Science in Rochester, New York, and a member of the Seneca tribe, tried to get the Boy Scouts of American to support such a recognition, according to the Library of Congress and affiliated federal institutions. That same year, Red Fox James, a member of the Blackfoot tribe, rode state to state on horseback seeking support for such a recognition at the federal level, the Library of Congress narrative reports.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
foodgressing.com

Christmas in Atlanta 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants

Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Atlanta this year? This post covers Christmas Atlanta 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Atlanta, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve this year is...
ATLANTA, GA
middlegeorgiaceo.com

MGA’s Music Program Presents Series Of Fall Concerts & Other Events

From senior recitals to the Guitar Ensemble to the Chamber Singers, Middle Georgia State University’s music program is rolling out a series of fall concerts and events throughout the month of November. All events are free and open to the public. Here’s the schedule:. MGA Percussion Ensemble: 7:30...
MACON, GA
Jodian Marie

7 Elegant Restaurants To Dine In Atlanta

So you decide to go out for dinner; what are your criteria for choosing a restaurant? Is it the desired taste for a particular cuisine? Is it the location and or the proximity? Is it the $$$, the ambience or the dress code? Or is the choice dependent on the reason for which you are going out to dine? A birthday dinner, perhaps. Maybe you're celebrating your anniversary or a recent promotion. Could it be a date night, especially that first date that usually calls your most elegant outfit and extra glamour?
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

One Of The Best Donut Shops In America Set To Open Three Locations In Atlanta

It is nearly impossible to have too many sweets this time of year, so it only makes sense that you make room on your plate for one more piece of dessert. Atlanta’s dessert scene is one that continues to grow rapidly and we couldn’t be more excited. More options and more sweets have found their way into our city and we aren’t complaining. The latest hotspot will be The Salty Donut.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

Best places to meet people that aren’t bars or dating apps in Atlanta

Too often, people try too hard to look for “the one.” This is especially true during times like cuffing season. For those who don’t know what that is, it’s the colder time of year when people feel pressured to find a partner to cuddle with. That being said, don’t rush to find that partner too quickly. Learn to find what you love about yourself and what drives your interests and passions, and you’ll find that forming relationships will come a lot more naturally. But if you already feel like you’ve done that and are sick of bars and swiping, give these Atlanta spots a shot where you can strike up a conversation with a stranger and have it possibly turn into something deeper.
ATLANTA, GA
13WMAZ

'Shocked': Homeless encampment grows in Rose Hill Cemetery

MACON, Ga. — Rose Hill Cemetery has many visitors walking through its gates, paying respect to the many notable names buried there. However, recently, it's had some more permanent guests. The smell of smoke from their campfires fills the cemetery’s air as you walk closer to where the tent...
MACON, GA
middlegeorgiaceo.com

One Safe Place Macon Announces National Grant

One Safe Place Macon was announced as a grant recipient of A Community Thrives, a grantmaking and crowd-funding program from the USA TODAY NETWORK and a part of the Gannett Foundation, today. Crisis Line & Safe House of Central Georgia will receive a $100,000 national project grant as the lead agency for One Safe Place Macon.
MACON, GA
atlantafi.com

Now Casting In Atlanta: ‘Holiday Road’ Movie

Mark Wahlberg and MIchelle Monaghan star in Holiday Road, the working title of a new feature-length movie holding casting calls in Atlanta, Georgia. The production is hiring a bunch of actors and extras to appear in upcoming scenes. Keep reading to see the casting call details. Holiday Road Casting Call...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB-TV presents: Celebrating Glenn Burns

WSB-TV Channel 2 presents a special saluting Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns and his retirement after 40 years of service to the people of North Georgia. In this one-hour special, the station looks back at Glenn’s legacy. From where it all started in West Palm Beach, Florida to his 40 storied years at WSB-TV.
ATLANTA, GA
middlegeorgiaceo.com

Storytellers Macon Presents First Production at Wesleyan College

The students of Wesleyan College will take the stage with personal stories about race and justice for Storytellers Macon: Live at Wesleyan College on November 5 at 7:30 p.m. The theme will be “Still Bending the Arc,” a reflection based on the popular Martin Luther King Jr. quote, “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.”
MACON, GA
middlegeorgiaceo.com

CASA Celebrates 25 Years of Helping Kids

When a child has to go through the foster care system, it can often be overwhelming and stressful. That’s where Central Georgia CASA comes in to help. CASA, which stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates, is a team a volunteers whose goal is to support children through that process.
MACON, GA
Thrillist

13 Completely Free Things to Do in Atlanta

It’s hard to argue with the age-old saying that the best things in life are free. The world can get pretty expensive at times, and whether you’re financially down on your luck or just not in the mood to go out and spend all of your hard-earned money, we understand. That’s why we’ve put together a list of Atlanta’s more cost-efficient moves. From free admission days at some of the city’s most important attractions and public hangout spots to recurring weekly events and major festivals, here are 13 completely free but totally fun things to do in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA

