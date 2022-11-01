Read full article on original website
middlegeorgiaceo.com
Bibb County School District’s Magnet Programs will Open on November 8
The online application for the Bibb County School District’s magnet programs will open on November 8, 2022. These programs cover all grades at various schools across the District, with programs available for fine arts, communications, math, science and more. Each school will host an Open House for parents and...
middlegeorgiaceo.com
One Safe Place Macon Announces National Grant
One Safe Place Macon was announced as a grant recipient of A Community Thrives, a grantmaking and crowd-funding program from the USA TODAY NETWORK and a part of the Gannett Foundation, today. Crisis Line & Safe House of Central Georgia will receive a $100,000 national project grant as the lead agency for One Safe Place Macon.
Centerville teacher 1 of 5 to be honored by Houston County after 31-year teaching career
CENTERVILLE, Ga. — Teachers have the power to touch the lives of many, and in Houston County, the school district wants to honor that impact. Debbie Meck is one of five teachers being inducted Thursday into the Houston County Teacher Hall of Fame. "I would love to say that...
Houston County active shooter classes to help churches make 'a blueprint and plan of action'
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — State professionals are coming to teach public safety skills in Houston County for the first time. The Houston County Emergency Management Agency is partnering with Georgia Emergency Management & Homeland Security Agency to give two free public safety courses. Southside Baptist Church agreed to host...
41nbc.com
Bibb Schools superintendent recaps first 90 days in position
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County School District is officially 90 days into the school year and 90 days into Superintendent Dr. Dan Sims’ new role. We sat down with Dr. Sims to talk about his time in the position so far. “I just see endless possibilities when...
WMAZ
Fort Valley Navy vet returns home to motivate students and view mural in which he is honored
The mural was funded by Flint Energies as part of their co-op’s Rural Murals program. The Fort Valley mural is titled “Excellence is the Standard.”
Wilkinson County School District closing early due to power outage
WILKINSON COUNTY, Ga. — The Wilkinson County School District will be releasing students early due to a power outage according to a press release. All four schools are being impacted by the outage. There is no power in the building. Oconee EMC services the area. They said there is an issue at a substation near the school. It is being repaired right now.
middlegeorgiaceo.com
Robby Fountain of the MBCIA on 60 Years of Making Opportunity
Robby Fountain, Chairman of the MBCIA talks about the work of the organization and how they recruit and draw business and industry to Bibb County. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
Every Bibb County School will soon have a sensory room. What are they for?
There’s a spot inside Central High school where students can stargaze in the morning or afternoon. It’s a room where tiny LED lights pierce a black sky of ceiling tiles. A projection of earth rotates slowly on the wall. Mirrors in a corner double the visual delight of bubbles rising ceaselessly to the top of a transparent tube.
41nbc.com
UPDATE: WRPD says school threat post originated in New Mexico
UPDATE (8:30 p.m.) – The Warner Robins Police Department says a threat circulating on social media Tuesday originated in New Mexico. A news release sent to 41NBC Tuesday night said the threats could not be substantiated and that WRPD collaborated with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office and Perry Police Department to determine the post was “made and investigated in New Mexico.”
middlegeorgiaceo.com
Law Enforcement Agencies attend Annual UTAC Training Event in Perry
New technology like drones and robots are helping law enforcement agencies when it comes to preventing disasters. The annual UTAC (Unmanned Tactic Application Conference) training began this week at Perry Guardian Center. The event trains law enforcement agencies on advances in robotics and drone technology. See more.
middlegeorgiaceo.com
Fort Valley State University Signs Agreement to Partner with Utah State University
Fort Valley State University and Utah State University signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) establishing a framework for the two land-grant institutions to collaborate and cooperate on activities of mutual interest. The universities announced the five-year agreement formally on Oct. 28. The MOU specifically furthers the development of research collaboration,...
41nbc.com
Parents concerned over “threatening social media post”; law enforcement investigating
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A threatening social media post has been causing worry for some parents in the Warner Robins area. Both Northside High School and Warner Robins High School made comments on social media concerning the post, saying that they are aware of the post and that “the post does not name a school, but because it’s been shared so many time parents have been worried that it’s about our school”.
'He was the perfect man': Folks in Pulaski County remember community pioneer
HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — Folks in Hawkinsville are remembering the life of James A. Colson, who died on October 21 at the age of 79. He was well known in the community for being a Pulaski County educator for 44 years. He also was a Hawkinsville Commissioner, and was Hawkinsville's...
Bibb County dentist buys Halloween candy from children to send to military servicepeople
MACON, Ga. — Halloween may be over, but there's still a lot of candy around. Macon Smiles, a local dental practice, will pay up for your candy pile. Kids are bringing in their candy, and Macon Smiles is making sure soldiers have a special treat. The Halloween Candy Buyback...
DA seeks Macon Water Authority member inquiry over allegations of violations
MACON, Ga. — Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney Anita Howard is asking Macon Water Authority board members to submit to voluntary questioning in the wake of allegations of open meeting violations and other misconduct. Authority Chairman Sam Hart called on Howard for advice this week after an unnamed board...
Jones County begins emergency repairs for courthouse
GRAY, Ga. — Jones County started making repairs to their century-old county courthouse Tuesday morning. According to Jones County Commission minutes the renovations are an emergency situation. In a July commission meeting, building contractor Warren Selby of Warren Associates shared that the building needed several repairs. He said there...
'It could help our unit out greatly': Warner Robins Police Department K-9 units hopeful for grant
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Warner Robins Police Department K-9 unit needs top votes to be considered for a grant that would give them more opportunities for their handlers and partners against Crime. Aftermath is doing a voting contest for participating agencies across the United States to earn up...
Mayor says violence prevention is working, I-16 homeless camp cleared, Macon Mall renovation progressing
MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County Mayor Lester Miller says early success in the Macon Violence Prevention program could lead to expanded programs in the future. Miller answered the public’s questions during the late October taping of the Center for Collaborative Journalism’s Ask Mayor Miller program that covered the topics of homelessness, economic development, Macon Mall renovation, the prospect of Ocmulgee Mounds becoming a national park and Macon being in the limelight on CBS This Morning.
middlegeorgiaceo.com
Macon Couple Gets Married at Luther Williams Field
A Macon couple marked a very important event at a historic location in Macon - Luther Williams Field last week. On October 22, Nick and Amanda Green tied the knot at the stadium, holding the first wedding ever at Luther Williams in its entire 93-year history. See more.
