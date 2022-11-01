ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
middlegeorgiaceo.com

Bibb County School District’s Magnet Programs will Open on November 8

The online application for the Bibb County School District’s magnet programs will open on November 8, 2022. These programs cover all grades at various schools across the District, with programs available for fine arts, communications, math, science and more. Each school will host an Open House for parents and...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
middlegeorgiaceo.com

One Safe Place Macon Announces National Grant

One Safe Place Macon was announced as a grant recipient of A Community Thrives, a grantmaking and crowd-funding program from the USA TODAY NETWORK and a part of the Gannett Foundation, today. Crisis Line & Safe House of Central Georgia will receive a $100,000 national project grant as the lead agency for One Safe Place Macon.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Bibb Schools superintendent recaps first 90 days in position

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County School District is officially 90 days into the school year and 90 days into Superintendent Dr. Dan Sims’ new role. We sat down with Dr. Sims to talk about his time in the position so far. “I just see endless possibilities when...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Wilkinson County School District closing early due to power outage

WILKINSON COUNTY, Ga. — The Wilkinson County School District will be releasing students early due to a power outage according to a press release. All four schools are being impacted by the outage. There is no power in the building. Oconee EMC services the area. They said there is an issue at a substation near the school. It is being repaired right now.
middlegeorgiaceo.com

Robby Fountain of the MBCIA on 60 Years of Making Opportunity

Robby Fountain, Chairman of the MBCIA talks about the work of the organization and how they recruit and draw business and industry to Bibb County. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
41nbc.com

UPDATE: WRPD says school threat post originated in New Mexico

UPDATE (8:30 p.m.) – The Warner Robins Police Department says a threat circulating on social media Tuesday originated in New Mexico. A news release sent to 41NBC Tuesday night said the threats could not be substantiated and that WRPD collaborated with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office and Perry Police Department to determine the post was “made and investigated in New Mexico.”
WARNER ROBINS, GA
middlegeorgiaceo.com

Law Enforcement Agencies attend Annual UTAC Training Event in Perry

New technology like drones and robots are helping law enforcement agencies when it comes to preventing disasters. The annual UTAC (Unmanned Tactic Application Conference) training began this week at Perry Guardian Center. The event trains law enforcement agencies on advances in robotics and drone technology. See more.
PERRY, GA
middlegeorgiaceo.com

Fort Valley State University Signs Agreement to Partner with Utah State University

Fort Valley State University and Utah State University signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) establishing a framework for the two land-grant institutions to collaborate and cooperate on activities of mutual interest. The universities announced the five-year agreement formally on Oct. 28. The MOU specifically furthers the development of research collaboration,...
FORT VALLEY, GA
41nbc.com

Parents concerned over “threatening social media post”; law enforcement investigating

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A threatening social media post has been causing worry for some parents in the Warner Robins area. Both Northside High School and Warner Robins High School made comments on social media concerning the post, saying that they are aware of the post and that “the post does not name a school, but because it’s been shared so many time parents have been worried that it’s about our school”.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

Jones County begins emergency repairs for courthouse

GRAY, Ga. — Jones County started making repairs to their century-old county courthouse Tuesday morning. According to Jones County Commission minutes the renovations are an emergency situation. In a July commission meeting, building contractor Warren Selby of Warren Associates shared that the building needed several repairs. He said there...
JONES COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Mayor says violence prevention is working, I-16 homeless camp cleared, Macon Mall renovation progressing

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County Mayor Lester Miller says early success in the Macon Violence Prevention program could lead to expanded programs in the future. Miller answered the public’s questions during the late October taping of the Center for Collaborative Journalism’s Ask Mayor Miller program that covered the topics of homelessness, economic development, Macon Mall renovation, the prospect of Ocmulgee Mounds becoming a national park and Macon being in the limelight on CBS This Morning.
MACON, GA
middlegeorgiaceo.com

Macon Couple Gets Married at Luther Williams Field

A Macon couple marked a very important event at a historic location in Macon - Luther Williams Field last week. On October 22, Nick and Amanda Green tied the knot at the stadium, holding the first wedding ever at Luther Williams in its entire 93-year history. See more.
MACON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy