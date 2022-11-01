Read full article on original website
Southeastern Grocers Launches New Delivery Service
Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is now offering a new online shopping and delivery service to customers in more than 375 Winn-Dixie stores and Harveys Supermarket locations throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. SEG’s proprietary...
Warner Robins Organization Creating Care Packages
The holidays can be tough times for the deployed men and and women at Robins Air Force Base. That’s why the Warner Robins organization known as 21st Century Partnership is giving back. See. .
