Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
PSVR 2 Is More Expensive Than A PS5
PSVR 2 gets a massive price tag, Modern Warfare 2 runs into more issues, and It Takes Two developer teases the team’s next game. All this on today’s GameSpot News. Sony has revealed the launch date and price of the upcoming PSVR 2. The good news is the device is releasing very soon. The bad news is that it will cost you more than a PS5.
Gamespot
Nintendo Switch Exclusives Get Big Discounts: Bayonetta 3, Pokemon Scarlet/Violet, And More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The Nintendo Switch might not have the processing power of its rivals, but that hasn’t stopped it from amassing a library filled with incredible games. In fact, some of the best games of the generation are Switch exclusives--with Mario, Link, Kirby, and other familiar faces calling the Switch home.
Gamespot
Kojima Turned Down "Ridiculously High" Offers To Sell His Company
Hideo Kojima has fielded and rejected multiple offers to sell his studio, Kojima Productions, and has vowed he will probably never change his stance on remaining independent. During the latest episode of his Brain Structure podcast, Kojima said Kojima Productions is an independent studio that has "no affiliations whatsoever" and is "not backed by anyone."
Gamespot
A "Notable" Number Of Destiny 2 PS5 Players Are Still Using The PS4 Version
Like several other games of the PS4 and Xbox One era, Destiny 2 received a new-gen console update shortly after the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S systems launched. The upgrades were pretty substantial, but on PS5, many players have still been playing the PS4 edition of Destiny 2. Bungie has...
Gamespot
This God Of War Ragnarok PS5 Vs. PS4 Graphics Comparison Video Reveals The Differences
Sony's next big PlayStation exclusive, God of War Ragnarok, launches on November 9 for PS4 and PS5. You might be wondering how the game compares for the two consoles. We've already heard the PS4 version makes the console sound like a jet engine, but what about the graphics?. GameSpot has...
Gamespot
Best Gaming Accessory Gifts For PS5, Xbox, Switch, And PC In 2022
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. If you know someone who owns a console or gaming PC, chances are they would appreciate a nice accessory for their platform of choice this holiday. This could be a new gaming headset for online multiplayer, a new controller for multiplayer or for additional features, or even something practical like a charging station. With the holiday season around the corner, we've rounded up some of the best gaming accessory gifts to buy this year.
Gamespot
Best Nintendo Gift Ideas For 2022: New Switch Games, Merch, And More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. There is no shortage of great gifts to buy the Nintendo fan in your life this holiday. From games and accessories to clothing and collectibles, you have plenty to choose from. To help you make your purchasing decisions for loved ones and friends this holiday, we've put together a Nintendo Switch gift guide. We're confident that you'll find something here that will be of interest, and we've mostly stuck with recommendations that won't break the bank either.
Gamespot
PSVR 2: Released Date, Specs, Features, Games, And Everything We Know So Far
After revealing PlayStation VR 2 back in 2021, Sony has followed up with that announcement with a release date, price, and a look at the day-one games that will launch for the virtual reality hardware. The good news, is that you won't have long to wait for PSVR 2, but the bad news is that this VR gear won't be cheap.
Gamespot
Sony Reveals A Bunch Of New PSVR 2 Games
PlayStation VR 2 has an official launch date and price, but that's not all. Sony has lifted the lid on 11 games that'll be available for the virtual reality hardware when it releases on February 22, 2023, and the list includes a brand-new Dark Pictures experience, roguelike action, and plenty more.
Gamespot
Best Buy Early Black Friday Sale Adds More Great Deals
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Black Friday is just a few weeks away, but Best Buy is getting a jump-start on the action with some early discounts. Head over to the retailer today and you'll find a slew of impressive early Black Friday deals--including steep price cuts on TVs, laptops, smart home gadgets, and more. New products are now available in the catalog, so if you haven't perused its listings lately, be sure to take a few minutes to check out the updates.
Gamespot
God Of War Ragnarok Runs Well On PS4 But Makes The Console Very Loud
God of War Ragnarok is releasing very soon, and fans picking up the game on PlayStation 4 might be wondering how the game performs on that older console compared to PlayStation 5. Kotaku tested the game on a launch model PS4 and found that it runs generally well at 1080p/30fps....
Gamespot
Ubisoft Games Could Be Returning To Steam
It looks like Ubisoft's games could be coming back to the Steam platform after several years of being off of it. One such game could be Assassin's Creed Valhalla. A Github user by the name of YoobieRe discovered that the source code for the Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ubisoft Connect page has been recently updated and now contains the word "Steam." Specifically, it reads, "Internal Dev/QC - Assassin's Creed Valhalla [STEAM]."
Gamespot
God of War Ragnarok Everything To Know
God of War Ragnarok takes place a few years after the events of God of War 2018. According to Sony, Atreus is desperately curious and “like most young people, he wants to understand who he is more than anything. In this case, he wants to understand who he could be. The mystery of Loki's role in the upcoming conflict is something that Atreus cannot let go of.”
Gamespot
EA Discusses New Marvel Games Deal, Says It's "Incredibly Important" To Growing Userbase
Electronic Arts and Marvel recently signed a big new deal covering three games, including an Iron Man title and two others. EA COO Laura Miele has discussed the agreement, saying that working on a licensed IP should help expand EA's ambition to reach new players and grow its userbase. Speaking...
Comments / 0