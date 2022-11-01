Read full article on original website
Saraland superintendent confirms team will be playing in 6A playoffs Friday night
Saraland City Schools superintendent Aaron Milner confirmed to AL.com on Wednesday afternoon that the Spartans football team would be playing in the Class 6A playoffs on Friday night. Saraland (9-1) will host Wetumpka (7-3) in the first round. Milner told the team the news Wednesday afternoon. The team’s eligibility hung...
Week 10 picks are in for Joe vs. the Pro and the Hero
Celebrated from coast to coast by sports fans, bag men, mafia kings and mathematicians, Joe vs. the Pro and the Hero is the greatest resource for college football shenanigans on the internet. This is the 13th season for Joe vs. the Pro and the Hero in its various forms. Joe is the reigning king of the picks, but we could only find a jester’s cap ‘n’ bells for him to wear.
Mr. CFB & Friends For Nov. 4
A lot to discuss on this week's podcast. The first CFP rankings are out with Tennessee No. 1 and Georgia No. 3. We break down the two monster games in the SEC and their impact on the playoffs. We also take a moment to remember Vince Dooley, Georgia's Hall of Fame coach, who died last week at the ...
Round 1 Prep Picks: Check out 25 predictions for this week’s HS football playoffs
The 2022 Alabama high school football playoffs open Friday night. We couldn’t choose just 20 games this week so here are 25 statewide predictions in multiple classifications. All games are Friday night. CLASS 7A. Dothan (7-3) at Foley (7-3) Simone Eli: Dothan 33-28 Dennis Victory: Dothan 24-21 Randy Kennedy:...
Mel Kiper ranks Alabama’s Bryce Young No. 3 QB on NFL Draft board, points to one glaring issue
Mel Kiper Jr. loves Alabama’s Bryce Young. The Heisman Trophy winning-quarterback has everything you want in the position, but there is a reason the NFL Draft guru has Young listed as the third best quarterback on his draft board and fifth best prospect overall heading into the 2023 NFL Draft.
Sen. Ben Sasse: SEC isn’t ‘trash’ -- just Georgia, Alabama and LSU
University of Florida presidential hopeful and U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse apologized Tuesday for what he said was “the single ugliest, most scandalous thing” about his record: calling the SEC trash. “I should confess that it is true that in 1981, as a 9-year-old, I did regularly decree that...
NFL Thursday night: Jalen Hurts, Eagles rise to 8-0
Quarterback Jalen Hurts threw two second-half touchdown passes as Philadelphia put away the Houston Texans 29-17 in a Thursday night NFL game that moved the Eagles to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history. Houston proved a tougher challenge for undefeated Philadelphia than the Texans’ record would have indicated....
Why did the Jaguars trade for suspended Calvin Ridley?
The Jacksonville Jaguars were willing to trade two draft picks for Calvin Ridley and wait because of what the wide receiver offers the NFL team. With the NFL trade deadline approaching on Tuesday afternoon, the Jaguars made a complicated deal with the Atlanta Falcons for the former Alabama standout even though he cannot play for Jacksonville this season and when he might be able to is unknown.
NFL Week 9: Tua Tagovailoa a winner at the trade deadline
One year ago at the trade deadline, Miami general manager Chris Grier tried to obtain quarterback Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans even though the Dolphins had spent the fifth pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa. Grier said the pursuit of another quarterback wasn’t a...
What time is Amazon Prime’s NFL Thursday Night Football tonight? Eagles-Texans live stream, TV, time
The NFL returns to Amazon Prime on Thursday, Nov. 3, when the Philadelphia Eagles battle the Houston Texans. The game will be live streamed on Prime Video (free trial). Jalen Hurts was born in Houston and grew up about 25 miles from NRG Stadium. As a child he dreamed of...
Ray Guy, Hall of Fame punter, dead at 72
Ray Guy, considered by many the greatest punter in football history, died Thursday following a lengthy illness. He was 72. Guy starred with the NFL’s Oakland and Los Angeles Raiders from 1973-86, his booming punts becoming legendary for not only their distance but their “hang time” — a phrase coined by TV broadcasters to describe his kicks. He was a six-time first-team All-Pro, a seven-time Pro Bowler and a three-time Super Bowl champion who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014.
Alabama student athletes asked about last period: ‘Unnecessary and invasive,’ doctor says
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Student-athletes in Alabama have to report information about their periods on physical evaluation forms in order to play a sport. The question is one of 17 on the standard Alabama High School...
