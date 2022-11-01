ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

AL.com

Week 10 picks are in for Joe vs. the Pro and the Hero

Celebrated from coast to coast by sports fans, bag men, mafia kings and mathematicians, Joe vs. the Pro and the Hero is the greatest resource for college football shenanigans on the internet. This is the 13th season for Joe vs. the Pro and the Hero in its various forms. Joe is the reigning king of the picks, but we could only find a jester’s cap ‘n’ bells for him to wear.
TMGSports

Mr. CFB & Friends For Nov. 4

A lot to discuss on this week's podcast. The first CFP rankings are out with Tennessee No. 1 and Georgia No. 3. We break down the two monster games in the SEC and their impact on the playoffs. We also take a moment to remember Vince Dooley, Georgia's Hall of Fame coach, who died last week at the ...
AL.com

NFL Thursday night: Jalen Hurts, Eagles rise to 8-0

Quarterback Jalen Hurts threw two second-half touchdown passes as Philadelphia put away the Houston Texans 29-17 in a Thursday night NFL game that moved the Eagles to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history. Houston proved a tougher challenge for undefeated Philadelphia than the Texans’ record would have indicated....
AL.com

Why did the Jaguars trade for suspended Calvin Ridley?

The Jacksonville Jaguars were willing to trade two draft picks for Calvin Ridley and wait because of what the wide receiver offers the NFL team. With the NFL trade deadline approaching on Tuesday afternoon, the Jaguars made a complicated deal with the Atlanta Falcons for the former Alabama standout even though he cannot play for Jacksonville this season and when he might be able to is unknown.
AL.com

NFL Week 9: Tua Tagovailoa a winner at the trade deadline

One year ago at the trade deadline, Miami general manager Chris Grier tried to obtain quarterback Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans even though the Dolphins had spent the fifth pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa. Grier said the pursuit of another quarterback wasn’t a...
AL.com

Ray Guy, Hall of Fame punter, dead at 72

Ray Guy, considered by many the greatest punter in football history, died Thursday following a lengthy illness. He was 72. Guy starred with the NFL’s Oakland and Los Angeles Raiders from 1973-86, his booming punts becoming legendary for not only their distance but their “hang time” — a phrase coined by TV broadcasters to describe his kicks. He was a six-time first-team All-Pro, a seven-time Pro Bowler and a three-time Super Bowl champion who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014.
AL.com

AL.com

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

