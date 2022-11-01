Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Veracity Foodie Report – Applebee’s Bar & Grill - 6235 Zebulon Rd, Macon, GA 31210Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
Veracity Foodie Report – Fajitas Mexican Grill - 4696 Presidential Pkwy, Macon, GA 31206Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
Macon Traffic Cameras are Catching School Zone Speeders in BunchesKurt DillonMacon, GA
Centerville teacher 1 of 5 to be honored by Houston County after 31-year teaching career
CENTERVILLE, Ga. — Teachers have the power to touch the lives of many, and in Houston County, the school district wants to honor that impact. Debbie Meck is one of five teachers being inducted Thursday into the Houston County Teacher Hall of Fame. "I would love to say that...
WMAZ
Fort Valley Navy vet returns home to motivate students and view mural in which he is honored
The mural was funded by Flint Energies as part of their co-op’s Rural Murals program. The Fort Valley mural is titled “Excellence is the Standard.”
middlegeorgiaceo.com
One Safe Place Macon Announces National Grant
One Safe Place Macon was announced as a grant recipient of A Community Thrives, a grantmaking and crowd-funding program from the USA TODAY NETWORK and a part of the Gannett Foundation, today. Crisis Line & Safe House of Central Georgia will receive a $100,000 national project grant as the lead agency for One Safe Place Macon.
middlegeorgiaceo.com
Robby Fountain of the MBCIA on 60 Years of Making Opportunity
Robby Fountain, Chairman of the MBCIA talks about the work of the organization and how they recruit and draw business and industry to Bibb County. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
fox5atlanta.com
106-year-old Georgia woman among winners of Halloween costume contest
COVINGTON, Ga. - A Georgia great-great-grandmother is not letting being 106 years old stop her from living her best life. Martha Malcolm came in third place in her Covington nursing home's Halloween costume contest. She showed up to the event all decked out in a Falcons jersey complete with helmet...
WMAZ
Yay in your day: Mia Hunt at Twiggs County Middle and High School
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — This November, we are highlighting people throughout Central Georgia who are putting the "YAY" in people's day. These stories are focused on showing the positivity and good vibes people in the community are showing to those around them. To kick things off, Wanya Reese traveled...
'Thank you from the bottom of our hearts': Macon coffee shop has bittersweet goodbye
MACON, Ga. — For some, visiting their favorite coffee shop is the best part of their day. However, one downtown Macon shop is closing its doors for the rest of the year after nine years in business. No one is sadder to see it go than co-owner Kevin Reaves.
Houston County active shooter classes to help churches make 'a blueprint and plan of action'
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — State professionals are coming to teach public safety skills in Houston County for the first time. The Houston County Emergency Management Agency is partnering with Georgia Emergency Management & Homeland Security Agency to give two free public safety courses. Southside Baptist Church agreed to host...
Two men, ages 61 and 41, shot to death at west Macon home identified
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says a shooting happened before 1:30 a.m. Thursday, on the 3500 block of Morris Avenue. That's off Napier Avenue in west Macon. Deputies received the call of a person shot and found a 61-year-old shot outside the home and a...
41nbc.com
Bibb Schools superintendent recaps first 90 days in position
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County School District is officially 90 days into the school year and 90 days into Superintendent Dr. Dan Sims’ new role. We sat down with Dr. Sims to talk about his time in the position so far. “I just see endless possibilities when...
'He was the perfect man': Folks in Pulaski County remember community pioneer
HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — Folks in Hawkinsville are remembering the life of James A. Colson, who died on October 21 at the age of 79. He was well known in the community for being a Pulaski County educator for 44 years. He also was a Hawkinsville Commissioner, and was Hawkinsville's...
wgxa.tv
Houston County Schools: Law enforcement find no credibility in threatening posts
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- A threatening social media post caused a stir with some students and parents at Northside and Warner Robins High Schools but, according to a Facebook post from Northside High, law enforcement hasn't been able to find a reason for concern. The posts made by Northside...
americanmilitarynews.com
Army veteran and former Bibb school teacher finds her niche with a gourmet food truck
When the ABC Catering LLC food truck pulls up, a line tends to quickly form. That’s because this mobile business serves up plates like salmon, shrimp and grits topped with a special sauce, Tuscan chicken lasagna with a homemade Alfredo sauce and garlic buttered steak bites with sauteed shrimp.
mercercluster.com
Friends of the Library opens bookstore in Macon
On Oct. 18, the Macon Friends of the Library opened a physical bookstore on 5494 Forsyth Rd. The Friends of the Library is a collection of organizations that started around 50 years ago. The organizations serve in different communities, but all have the same, universal purpose. The organizations, according to Mercer student Ally Brooks ‘23, aren’t libraries so much as they are lifelines for libraries across the globe.
Bibb County dentist buys Halloween candy from children to send to military servicepeople
MACON, Ga. — Halloween may be over, but there's still a lot of candy around. Macon Smiles, a local dental practice, will pay up for your candy pile. Kids are bringing in their candy, and Macon Smiles is making sure soldiers have a special treat. The Halloween Candy Buyback...
Driving Me Crazy! | 'They are unsafe': Train tracks on North Jefferson and North Wayne St.
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — It's not strange to encounter a train track in Central Georgia. However, one Milledgeville woman says she's not 'all aboard' for a couple of lines running through the city and it's driving her crazy!. Susan Henson has lived in Milledgeville for her whole life. She says...
Macon Burger Week 2022 is almost here: Time to "Meat" the contenders
MACON, Ga. — Macon Burger Week is coming your way next week. It's time to 'meat' the contenders. Double black angus beef patties, fried onions strips, Amici house made BBQ sauce, bacon strips, jalapeños, provolone cheese on a pretzel bun. Amici is located at 1510 Mercer University Drive,...
34-year-old man arrested and charged with murder in shooting death on Clisby Place
MACON, Ga. — A man has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of a 65-year-old man, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. Eddie Lee Davis was shot and killed on Wednesday morning in the 200 block of Clisby Place. Smith was found dead in the back seat of a car with a gunshot wound to the chest.
65-Year-Old Marvin Foskey Died, 5 Others Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In East Dublin (East Dublin, GA)
Georgia State Patrol responded to a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life and injured five others, including two children. The crash happened On Highway 29 and Bank Street on Halloween night.
Macon-Bibb moves SPLOST money around to speed up Bass Road widening project
MACON, Ga. — This year's been a big one for development plans in Macon-Bibb County. From the east Macon development to a major renovation at the city auditorium, several areas in the county will get a facelift. Several of the projects will go on for a while, but commissioners want to speed some other things up. Shifting some money around may be the answer.
