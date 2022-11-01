ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

middlegeorgiaceo.com

One Safe Place Macon Announces National Grant

One Safe Place Macon was announced as a grant recipient of A Community Thrives, a grantmaking and crowd-funding program from the USA TODAY NETWORK and a part of the Gannett Foundation, today. Crisis Line & Safe House of Central Georgia will receive a $100,000 national project grant as the lead agency for One Safe Place Macon.
MACON, GA
middlegeorgiaceo.com

Robby Fountain of the MBCIA on 60 Years of Making Opportunity

Robby Fountain, Chairman of the MBCIA talks about the work of the organization and how they recruit and draw business and industry to Bibb County. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
fox5atlanta.com

106-year-old Georgia woman among winners of Halloween costume contest

COVINGTON, Ga. - A Georgia great-great-grandmother is not letting being 106 years old stop her from living her best life. Martha Malcolm came in third place in her Covington nursing home's Halloween costume contest. She showed up to the event all decked out in a Falcons jersey complete with helmet...
COVINGTON, GA
WMAZ

Yay in your day: Mia Hunt at Twiggs County Middle and High School

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — This November, we are highlighting people throughout Central Georgia who are putting the "YAY" in people's day. These stories are focused on showing the positivity and good vibes people in the community are showing to those around them. To kick things off, Wanya Reese traveled...
TWIGGS COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Bibb Schools superintendent recaps first 90 days in position

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County School District is officially 90 days into the school year and 90 days into Superintendent Dr. Dan Sims’ new role. We sat down with Dr. Sims to talk about his time in the position so far. “I just see endless possibilities when...
MACON, GA
mercercluster.com

Friends of the Library opens bookstore in Macon

On Oct. 18, the Macon Friends of the Library opened a physical bookstore on 5494 Forsyth Rd. The Friends of the Library is a collection of organizations that started around 50 years ago. The organizations serve in different communities, but all have the same, universal purpose. The organizations, according to Mercer student Ally Brooks ‘23, aren’t libraries so much as they are lifelines for libraries across the globe.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Macon-Bibb moves SPLOST money around to speed up Bass Road widening project

MACON, Ga. — This year's been a big one for development plans in Macon-Bibb County. From the east Macon development to a major renovation at the city auditorium, several areas in the county will get a facelift. Several of the projects will go on for a while, but commissioners want to speed some other things up. Shifting some money around may be the answer.
MACON, GA

