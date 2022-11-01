On Oct. 18, the Macon Friends of the Library opened a physical bookstore on 5494 Forsyth Rd. The Friends of the Library is a collection of organizations that started around 50 years ago. The organizations serve in different communities, but all have the same, universal purpose. The organizations, according to Mercer student Ally Brooks ‘23, aren’t libraries so much as they are lifelines for libraries across the globe.

