Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Infinity Ward Fixes Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition Confusion | GameSpot News
Did you pick up the Modern Warfare Vault Edition? Good news! You’re getting 10 hours of double xp and double weapons xp tokens. Initially this offer was only available to purchasers of the Vault edition that picked up the game via one of the previous, recent Call of Duty titles: Modern Warfare 2019, Black Ops Cold War, or Vanguard.
Gamespot
God of War Ragnarok Review Roundup | GameSpot News
God of War Ragnarok reviews are here, a tease at a second Warzone 2.0 map, and Modern Warfare II gets its first post launch patch. All this on today’s GameSpot News. Ragnarok Reviews are here, and it sounds like the game Ragnarocks. Look. I’m sorry. I tried to write...
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Update Brings Back Attachment Tuning
Infinity Ward has reintroduced a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II feature that was previously causing the game to crash in some scenarios. The studio said on Twitter that it has brought back attachment tuning to the multiplayer shooter, noting that more details will be announced later today, November 4.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Player Finds A Way To Farm Weapon XP
A new Call of Duty game means that everyone hopping into the multiplayer mode starts at square one, slowly earning experience points as they climb the ranks and unlock new gear. For some players, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's XP grind isn't quick enough, and they've taken it upon themselves to speed up the process.
Gamespot
Ubisoft Games Could Be Returning To Steam
It looks like Ubisoft's games could be coming back to the Steam platform after several years of being off of it. One such game could be Assassin's Creed Valhalla. A Github user by the name of YoobieRe discovered that the source code for the Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ubisoft Connect page has been recently updated and now contains the word "Steam." Specifically, it reads, "Internal Dev/QC - Assassin's Creed Valhalla [STEAM]."
Gamespot
God Of War Ragnarok Runs Well On PS4 But Makes The Console Very Loud
God of War Ragnarok is releasing very soon, and fans picking up the game on PlayStation 4 might be wondering how the game performs on that older console compared to PlayStation 5. Kotaku tested the game on a launch model PS4 and found that it runs generally well at 1080p/30fps....
Gamespot
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales PC Preorders Are Discounted, Come With Free Game
If you played the recently released Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered PC port, you'll definitely want to check out Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales when it lands on PC later this month. The port of the standalone follow-up to Insomniac's excellent open-world adventure releases on PC on November 17. We have an exclusive deal that will get you a Steam key at a nice discount. If you use WEBSLINGER7 at checkout on Fanatical, you'll get Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales for $41.84.
Gamespot
This God Of War Ragnarok PS5 Vs. PS4 Graphics Comparison Video Reveals The Differences
Sony's next big PlayStation exclusive, God of War Ragnarok, launches on November 9 for PS4 and PS5. You might be wondering how the game compares for the two consoles. We've already heard the PS4 version makes the console sound like a jet engine, but what about the graphics?. GameSpot has...
Gamespot
Snag A Free Steam Game At Fanatical Right Now
There's no shortage of video games about jobs, and if you've ever wondered what it would be like to run your very own internet cafe, then you can do so right now without having to worry about raising any capital to kickstart your oddly specific dream. As part of its 10th Birthday Bash celebrations, Fanatical is offering a copy of Internet Cafe Simulator on PC via Steam, for the low price of absolutely nothing.
Gamespot
Grab Bayonetta 3 And This Collector's Box At A Discount
Bayonetta 3 has emerged as one of the must-have games on the Nintendo Switch this year, and if you're looking to grab a copy with a few bonus items at a reduced price, you're in luck. Over at GameStop, a new deal on Bayonetta 3 and a Funko box full of collectible toys is available now.
Gamespot
WoW Players Can Get A Recap Of Their Personal Warcraft History With A Single Tweet
Ahead of World of Warcraft's upcoming Dragonflight expansion, Blizzard and Twitter are teaming up to give players a nostalgic look-back at the journey their characters have embarked on over the past 18 years. All it takes is a tweet. Starting today, players interested in taking part simply need to include...
Gamespot
Vampire Survivors: How To Evolve Weapons
From the moment you start Vampire Survivors, the odds are stacked against you. Sure, a whip does a great job in smashing through a pesky bat, but once the battlefield is crawling with werewolves, vampires, and skeleton warriors, you're going to need a more powerful arsenal at your disposal. To...
Gamespot
Sker Ritual - Episode 1: The Cursed Lands of Lavernock Trailer
Descend into hell in the latest for Sker Ritual trailer, introducing Episode One: Cursed Lands of Lavernock. Here's a look at some new gameplay, showing off what's to come in the co-op survival FPS' first DLC episode.
Gamespot
Trials Of Osiris Rewards This Week In Destiny 2 (November 4-8)
Destiny 2's weekly high-level PvP mode Trials of Osiris is now live. Fans of intense multiplayer competition can head to Saint-14 to grab their Trials card, check their loadout, and try their luck to earn a coveted Adept weapon once again. You can also see where Xur is, just in case the Agent of the Nine has something in his inventory can give you a slight edge in the arena. Here's where you'll play Trials of Osiris this weekend and what weapons you can earn for going flawless.
Gamespot
God of War (2018) Full Story Recap
2018’s God of War packed a lot of story into its 20 hour campaign. Not only did it have the Herculean task of reinventing the franchise’s central anti-hero, Kratos, but it had a whole new world of myths and legends to introduce. Whether you played the original back in 2018 and want a story recap, or you’re just jumping in to prep yourself for Ragnarok, let’s break down the story so far.
Gamespot
Sonic Frontiers Everything To Know
Brand new to Sonic with Sonic Frontiers is a skill tree. Fallen enemies now drop skill pieces Sonic can collect and use to upgrade his skills. Not only that, but Sonic will be able to upgrade his stats by collecting red seeds of power and blue seeds of defense. These seeds can be found by completing puzzles and sidequests in the open zones. These puzzles can also unlock new areas of the map.
Gamespot
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet: Everything We Know
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, brand-new Gen-9 entries in the ongoing Pokemon franchise, are coming very soon. The latest entry in the Pokemon franchise promises the first open world in the main franchise, with three unique questlines to pursue as you explore the Paldea region. The new structure of the game promises some big changes to the franchise as a whole, along with the usual new additions you've come to expect from a Pokemon game, like a bunch of new monsters to collect.
Gamespot
Apex Legends Season 15 Tier List: Best Legends For Battle Royale
Frenetic battle royale Apex Legends has seen significant success in the genre, and that can at least partially be contributed to its creative cast of playable legends, each of which brings something unique to a team's composition. Whether it's a defensive kit for holding back foes, an aggressive kit for pushing them, or a support kit that aids allies, players have a wide selection of legends to choose from to ensure they're playing a role that suits them. But while every legend has their place in the Apex Games, there will always be a few that sit on the top of the game’s meta--just as there will always be some that can't quite reach the same level of greatness each season. Here's our tier list of the best legends in Apex Legends.
Gamespot
Pistol Whip - Announcement Trailer | PS VR2 Games
Welcome to the next generation of Pistol Whip. Enter the action-packed world of symphonic fury you already love with all-new features exclusive to the PS VR2, including haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and finger touch detection.
Gamespot
Collectible And Toy Gift Ideas For Gamers In 2022
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. In the past, getting your hands on unique and hot collectibles usually meant a trip to a specialist store, but these days, you can easily find some great items at a number of big retail chains. There's no shortage of merchandise for video games, comic books, and movies, and if you're looking to acquire something along those lines for someone on in your life, you can check out GameSpot's recommendations below for quality gifts that are surprisingly affordable. All of the products showcased in this roundup are available at GameStop, so you can buy them online or at your local store if they are in stock.
Comments / 0