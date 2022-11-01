Lived With 'Fervor, Tenacity': 43-Year-Old Legal Consultant From Scarsdale Dies Of Cancer

Rosanna Kelly of Scarsdale died at the age of 43 after a battle with cancer. Photo Credit: Edwin L. Bennett Funeral Homes

A 43-year-old woman from Westchester County who worked as a legal consultant and was a lover of traveling and the outdoors has died after an eight-year battle with cancer.

Scarsdale resident Rosanna Kelly died on Saturday, Oct. 29 from pancreatic neuroendocrine cancer, her obituary said.

Born in 1979 in the Dominican Republic, Kelly later moved to New York City and graduated from Mary Bertram High School before earning her law degree from Syracuse Law School in 2005, according to her obituary.

Kelly worked as a legal consultant but then moved on to specialize in anti-money laundering compliance, and held positions at financial institutions such as BBVA, Brown Brothers Harriman, and Bank of China, her obituary said.

During her time at one of these institutions in 2012, she met her husband, Brendan Kelly, becoming engaged in 2014, according to her obituary.

Shortly after this though, Kelly was diagnosed with cancer and underwent an operation to remove part of her pancreas and other organs shortly before her marriage in 2015, her obituary said.

Despite the surgery though, the cancer spread to Kelly's liver, which required more treatment, according to the obituary.

"Over the next seven years, Rose lived her life with both fervor and tenacity; valiantly battling the cancer and never ceasing to wonder at life’s little joys," her obituary said.

In addition to her work, Kelly was passionate about the Syracuse basketball team, and also loved scuba-diving and snowboarding, according to her obituary.

Kelly is survived by her husband, Brendan; her sister Vanessa; her brothers Junior and Giovanni; and other nieces and nephews, her obituary said.

A service will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 1 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Edwin L. Bennett Funeral Homes located in Scarsdale at 824 Scarsdale Ave. A funeral will then be held on Wednesday, Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 10:45 p.m. at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Scarsdale located at 8 Carman Road.

