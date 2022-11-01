ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MSNBC

The sick twist of fate underlying the Paul Pelosi attack

Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is recovering from a potentially conspiracy-driven attack at a hospital named after someone who helped make the Pelosi family into a pariah on the right: Mark Zuckerberg. Yes, Paul Pelosi has been undergoing treatment at San Francisco’s Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital...
CALIFORNIA STATE
MSNBC

Trump joins growing GOP effort to whitewash, lie about Pelosi attack

"The ridiculous Donald Trump-Elon Musk line that the attack was somehow staged, or the result of an inter-personal conflict, and not the targeted political violence the suspect himself says it was…I guarantee you it will become party orthodoxy as well," says Chris Hayes on how the Republican response to the Pelosi attack mirrors their Jan. 6 response. Nov. 2, 2022.
Black Enterprise

2 Men Charged for Setting 20-Year-Old on Fire Who Told Man’s Wife They Were in Relationship

A family is mourning a young woman who had dreams of becoming an orthodontist, but enrolled in beauty school after discovering she had a talent for making people look good. Criminal charges were filed for the case of a 20-year-old Milwaukee woman who was allegedly shot and burned after telling the wife of a married man she had been seeing about their relationship.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Daily Mail

Ohio cops are accused of dressing patrol horses as KKK - but sheriff argues they were meant to be 'ghosts' covered in sheets with their holes cut out for their eyes

In Lake County, Ohio a Sheriff Frank Leonbruno is defending his employees who he says did not mean to offend anyone when they dressed up their police horses as ghosts for Halloween. The Mounted Unit horses were covered in large white sheets Monday night, with eyes cut for their noses,...
LAKE COUNTY, OH
Law & Crime

Minnesota Dad Executed Daughter’s Boyfriend and Buried Him After Telling Landlord He’d ‘Already Dug the Hole’: Sheriff

A 45-year-old Minnesota father was arrested for allegedly executing his daughter’s 23-year-old boyfriend in a storage locker and then burying the man’s body in a makeshift grave. Michael Lee Laflex was taken into custody on Saturday and charged with one count of second-degree murder in the death of Bryce Brogle, court documents reviewed by Law&Crime show.
CROW WING COUNTY, MN
MSNBC

Despite saying he never settles cases, Trump settles another case

As a presidential candidate, Donald Trump took great pride in boasting to the public that he doesn’t settle lawsuits. “I don’t settle cases,” the Republican bragged during a primary debate in 2016. “I don’t do it because that’s why I don’t get sued very often, because I don’t settle, unlike a lot of other people.”
MSNBC

House Republicans dismissed as ‘nobody wielding power’ by GOP leader in clash over midterms message

In the final stretch of the 2022 midterms, Democrats are talking up defending democracy and women’s rights while Republicans are hitting inflation and crime. President Obama’s closing message, a fiery push on Democrats protecting social security and Medicare as many Republicans back raising the social security and Medicare eligibility ages in favor of billionaire tax cuts. MSNBC’s Ari Melber interviews influential conservative anti-tax activist Grover Norquist.Nov. 3, 2022.
MSNBC

Joe: GOP response to Pelosi attack shows the party's lack of humanity

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, was released from the hospital Thursday, a week after he suffered a brutal attack by an assailant who broke into the couple’s home in San Francisco. Joe Scarborough weighs in on the GOP response to the attack on Pelosi and why he says it shows the party's lack of humanity.Nov. 4, 2022.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MSNBC

Rep. Spanberger: McCarthy should push for ‘lowering of the tone and tenor of anger’ within GOP

Representative Abigail Spanberger (D-VA), one of the Democrats running in a tough re-election race, joins Andrea Mitchell to respond to the campaign ads by Republican candidates, including her political opponent, demonizing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “They continue to nationalize the race and continue to attack the Speaker of the House and attempting to attack me by association,” says Spanberger. “It would be, I think, appropriate, and unfortunate that it hasn't occurred,” she adds, “for Leader McCarthy to make clear his views, his desire to see a lowering of the tone and tenor of anger within our politics of this vitriol.”Nov. 3, 2022.
MSNBC

Trump's stunt lawsuit backfires as NYAG uses it to show his bad intentions

Alex Wagner reports on a New York judge appointing a special monitor of Donald Trump's business activity to make sure he doesn't hide his assets ahead of the potentially devastating civil case being brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James. Rebecca Roiphe, former Manhattan assistant district attorney, explains how a lawsuit filed by Trump against James ultimately helped James make her case for the need of a special monitor of Trump's business. Nov. 4, 2022.
NEW YORK STATE

