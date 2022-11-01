Representative Abigail Spanberger (D-VA), one of the Democrats running in a tough re-election race, joins Andrea Mitchell to respond to the campaign ads by Republican candidates, including her political opponent, demonizing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “They continue to nationalize the race and continue to attack the Speaker of the House and attempting to attack me by association,” says Spanberger. “It would be, I think, appropriate, and unfortunate that it hasn't occurred,” she adds, “for Leader McCarthy to make clear his views, his desire to see a lowering of the tone and tenor of anger within our politics of this vitriol.”Nov. 3, 2022.

