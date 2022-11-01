Read full article on original website
Related
MSNBC
The sick twist of fate underlying the Paul Pelosi attack
Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is recovering from a potentially conspiracy-driven attack at a hospital named after someone who helped make the Pelosi family into a pariah on the right: Mark Zuckerberg. Yes, Paul Pelosi has been undergoing treatment at San Francisco’s Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital...
MSNBC
Trump joins growing GOP effort to whitewash, lie about Pelosi attack
"The ridiculous Donald Trump-Elon Musk line that the attack was somehow staged, or the result of an inter-personal conflict, and not the targeted political violence the suspect himself says it was…I guarantee you it will become party orthodoxy as well," says Chris Hayes on how the Republican response to the Pelosi attack mirrors their Jan. 6 response. Nov. 2, 2022.
MSNBC
The attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband shows women — and democracy — remain in danger
The recent attack on Paul Pelosi, and attempted assault of his wife, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is the latest horrific episode in a rising tide of violent threats against women in positions of power. Such hostility and aggression against elected women can no longer be attributed to lone, deranged individuals....
Paul Pelosi attack bodycam, 911 call remain undisclosed as suspect David DePape due back in court
A San Francisco judge set Dec.14 as the preliminary hearing date for David DePape, the 42-year-old Canadian accused of attacking Paul Pelosi in Pelosi's home.
Donald Trump Jr. Changes Tune on Now-'Heinous' Paul Pelosi Attack
Donald Trump Jr. is taking a slightly different tone from his earlier social media posts poking fun at the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband but continues referencing the incident as he lobs criticisms at his political opponents. The son of former President Donald Trump on Monday called the...
2 Men Charged for Setting 20-Year-Old on Fire Who Told Man’s Wife They Were in Relationship
A family is mourning a young woman who had dreams of becoming an orthodontist, but enrolled in beauty school after discovering she had a talent for making people look good. Criminal charges were filed for the case of a 20-year-old Milwaukee woman who was allegedly shot and burned after telling the wife of a married man she had been seeing about their relationship.
Donald Trump makes bizarre statement that ‘some of us have horrible children’ in rally rant about inheritance
Trump says 'some of us have horrible children' during Iowa rally. Donald Trump has taken what appears to be a bizarre swipe at his own brood as he told attendees at an Iowa rally that “some of us have horrible children”. The former president took to the stage...
Ohio cops are accused of dressing patrol horses as KKK - but sheriff argues they were meant to be 'ghosts' covered in sheets with their holes cut out for their eyes
In Lake County, Ohio a Sheriff Frank Leonbruno is defending his employees who he says did not mean to offend anyone when they dressed up their police horses as ghosts for Halloween. The Mounted Unit horses were covered in large white sheets Monday night, with eyes cut for their noses,...
“They had a damn insider on SCOTUS”: Experts alarmed after Trump lawyer emails inadvertently leak
Former President Donald Trump's lawyers believed that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was their best bet to overturn the results of the 2020 election, according to newly released emails. Eight emails obtained by POLITICO revealed correspondence among Trump lawyers discussing legal strategies to convince Republican members of Congress to block...
Minnesota Dad Executed Daughter’s Boyfriend and Buried Him After Telling Landlord He’d ‘Already Dug the Hole’: Sheriff
A 45-year-old Minnesota father was arrested for allegedly executing his daughter’s 23-year-old boyfriend in a storage locker and then burying the man’s body in a makeshift grave. Michael Lee Laflex was taken into custody on Saturday and charged with one count of second-degree murder in the death of Bryce Brogle, court documents reviewed by Law&Crime show.
Police believe suspect who raped jogger in NYC park is responsible for other violent crimes
Police say Carl Phanor is accused of raping a jogger in Hudson River Park this week and at least two other attacks against women.
"Here we go": Judge “upbraids” Trump attorney in court for not knowing what “objectively” means
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) State Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron reportedly admonished an attorney for former President Donald Trump after he changed the definition...
MSNBC
Despite saying he never settles cases, Trump settles another case
As a presidential candidate, Donald Trump took great pride in boasting to the public that he doesn’t settle lawsuits. “I don’t settle cases,” the Republican bragged during a primary debate in 2016. “I don’t do it because that’s why I don’t get sued very often, because I don’t settle, unlike a lot of other people.”
MSNBC
House Republicans dismissed as ‘nobody wielding power’ by GOP leader in clash over midterms message
In the final stretch of the 2022 midterms, Democrats are talking up defending democracy and women’s rights while Republicans are hitting inflation and crime. President Obama’s closing message, a fiery push on Democrats protecting social security and Medicare as many Republicans back raising the social security and Medicare eligibility ages in favor of billionaire tax cuts. MSNBC’s Ari Melber interviews influential conservative anti-tax activist Grover Norquist.Nov. 3, 2022.
MSNBC
As elections near, Trump eyes McConnell’s possible ‘impeachment’
With five days remaining in the midterm election cycle, Americans are hearing quite a bit from two former presidents. Barack Obama was in Arizona last night, for example, warning that Republican election deniers in the state pose a serious threat to our system of self-government. If these GOP candidates succeed,...
MSNBC
'A moment that was lost': Why GOP leaders should have united against Pelosi attack
Democratic strategist Adrienne Elrod discusses the GOP response to the attack on House Speaker Pelosi's husband and why Republicans missed a chance to unite with Democrats and hold a joint press conference denouncing the violence.Nov. 4, 2022.
MSNBC
Joe: GOP response to Pelosi attack shows the party's lack of humanity
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, was released from the hospital Thursday, a week after he suffered a brutal attack by an assailant who broke into the couple’s home in San Francisco. Joe Scarborough weighs in on the GOP response to the attack on Pelosi and why he says it shows the party's lack of humanity.Nov. 4, 2022.
MSNBC
Rep. Spanberger: McCarthy should push for ‘lowering of the tone and tenor of anger’ within GOP
Representative Abigail Spanberger (D-VA), one of the Democrats running in a tough re-election race, joins Andrea Mitchell to respond to the campaign ads by Republican candidates, including her political opponent, demonizing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “They continue to nationalize the race and continue to attack the Speaker of the House and attempting to attack me by association,” says Spanberger. “It would be, I think, appropriate, and unfortunate that it hasn't occurred,” she adds, “for Leader McCarthy to make clear his views, his desire to see a lowering of the tone and tenor of anger within our politics of this vitriol.”Nov. 3, 2022.
MSNBC
Trump's stunt lawsuit backfires as NYAG uses it to show his bad intentions
Alex Wagner reports on a New York judge appointing a special monitor of Donald Trump's business activity to make sure he doesn't hide his assets ahead of the potentially devastating civil case being brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James. Rebecca Roiphe, former Manhattan assistant district attorney, explains how a lawsuit filed by Trump against James ultimately helped James make her case for the need of a special monitor of Trump's business. Nov. 4, 2022.
MSNBC
Trump lawyers saw Justice Thomas as key to overturning election results
Former President Trump’s attorneys saw a direct appeal to Justice Clarence Thomas as their best hope of overturning Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 presidential election, according to a new Politico report.Nov. 3, 2022.
Comments / 0