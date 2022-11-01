Marc Thiessen’s editorial “Gretchen Whitmer must think she’s the governor of Florida” took one statistic about Detroit test scores in the National Assessment of Educational Progress and came to the conclusion that Detroit students’ scores dropped in 2022 because Whitmer did not require schools to offer in-person learning in 2020. He then stated Florida’s students were spared from “catastrophic learning losses” because Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered Florida schools be reopened for the 2021-22 school year. In fact, if you look at the average test scores in reading and math for 4th and 8th grades for Michigan and Florida, both states had similar declines in test scores from 2019 to 2022, reflecting what happened across the country, including here in Connecticut. Furthermore, the Republican legislature in Michigan wrote and passed the bill giving Michigan school districts the right to decide about opening schools to in-person learning.

