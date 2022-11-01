ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Connecticut receiving extra $21.4M for home heating aid

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut will receive $86.4 million in federal funds to help people make home improvements to lower their heating bills, according to an announcement Wednesday from the state’s congressional delegation. The $86.4 million is $21.4 million more than what the state typically sees from the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. It is […]
Here's How You Can Apply for Connecticut Home Heating Assistance

The State of Connecticut is receiving funding for home heating assistance to help families offset costs this winter. Connecticut will receive $86.4 million in funding for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and that money will go directly to helping families that are bracing for rising home heating costs.
Connecticut utility companies fined $4.48M for not telling customers about COVID payment plans

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — The parent company for United Illuminating, Connecticut Natural Gas and Southern Connecticut Gas will pay $4.48 million for not informing customers about payment plans during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an announcement Tuesday from the Connecticut Office of Consumer Counsel. “UI should have been seeking to assist low-income customers during […]
CT’s ‘captive audience’ law challenged in federal lawsuit

Connecticut’s ban on “captive audience” meetings, which unions say are used to thwart organizing, is unconstitutional and a preemption of federal labor law, a coalition led by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce claimed in a lawsuit filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Hartford. The lawsuit, joined...
Letter to the editor: Focus on what our students need now

Marc Thiessen’s editorial “Gretchen Whitmer must think she’s the governor of Florida” took one statistic about Detroit test scores in the National Assessment of Educational Progress and came to the conclusion that Detroit students’ scores dropped in 2022 because Whitmer did not require schools to offer in-person learning in 2020. He then stated Florida’s students were spared from “catastrophic learning losses” because Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered Florida schools be reopened for the 2021-22 school year. In fact, if you look at the average test scores in reading and math for 4th and 8th grades for Michigan and Florida, both states had similar declines in test scores from 2019 to 2022, reflecting what happened across the country, including here in Connecticut. Furthermore, the Republican legislature in Michigan wrote and passed the bill giving Michigan school districts the right to decide about opening schools to in-person learning.
Security grants go to Jewish organizations

Several Jewish community organizations and synagogues including three in Western Massachusetts will receive funding as part of a $4.1 million program intended to upgrade physical security measures against what officials call the threat of “terroristic and hate-fueled attacks.”. The grants were announced Wednesday by Gov. Charlie Baker at the...
State News: $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot drawing, Connecticut polling intensifying as Election Day grows closer and Connecticut official admits to storming the capital

$1.2 billion Powerball jackpot drawing set for Wednesday night. A jackpot drawing with an estimated payday of $1.2 billion is set for Wednesday night, after no one matched all six numbers in Monday’s drawing. It is set to be one of the largest Powerball jackpot drawings of all-time, with only four other drawings ever surpassing $1 billion according to the Associated Press.
CT Powerball Ticket Won $50,000 as Jackpot Grows to $1.5 Billion

The Powerball jackpot continues to grow and it’s now up to an estimated $1.5 billion after no one won the $1.2 billion jackpot Wednesday. This is the second-highest Powerball jackpot in history. Someone who bought a ticket in Connecticut did win $50,000 Wednesday night. It's not clear where that...
Unregistered? No problem; sign up on Election Day

Secretary of the State Mark Kohler is reminding eligible, unregistered voters that they can still register to vote and cast a ballot on Tuesday at the Election Day registration site in their town. “If you are eligible but unregistered to vote in this year’s election, it’s not too late,” he...
We Need 24-Hour Grocery Stores in Connecticut

Have you ever tried finding fresh avocados at 2 AM here in Connecticut? I have, and it's damn near impossible. Fairfield County has kept up with the 24-hour a day go of New York City, there are quite a few 24/7 businesses in Stamford, Norwalk, and Bridgeport, but the rest of Connecticut? It seems as if we shut down between 9-11 PM.
New York could get $524M under opioid settlements with Teva

NEW YORK (AP) — New York will receive up to $524 million from drugmaker Teva to settle claims that the company contributed to the U.S. opioid epidemic, the largest amount secured from an opioid manufacturer or distributor sued by the state, Attorney General Letitia James announced Thursday. The state...
Stefanowski takes on Lamont response to COVID, discrimination

Republican Bob Stefanowski aligned himself Thursday with the Black public health commissioner whom Gov. Ned Lamont fired early in the COVID-19 pandemic and a current state employee whose discrimination claims have been discredited by a federal judge. With five days until the election, Stefanowski returned to two disparate lines of...
Mental Health Impact of Swatting Calls on CT Students and Police

Connecticut State Police were on scene Wednesday at Vinal Regional Vocational Tech in Middletown for reports of a school shooting. Students and staff went into lockdown and after an investigation, it was determined it was a hoax. This is the latest school to experience a false alarm. Just last month,...
DEEP sees an increase of bobcats in cities

HARTFORD, Conn. — If you live in a city-like area of Connecticut, do not be surprised the next time a bobcat casually walks by. Wildlife experts said they have found a more comfortable lifestyle in urban areas. Recently, two bobcats have been spotted in Hartford, specifically at Keney Park...
CT governor candidates spar on economy, crime in heated debate

Gov. Ned Lamont, under relentless attack by Republican Bob Stefanowski for signing a police accountability bill opposed by police, accused his challenger Tuesday of exploiting the murders of two Bristol police officers and being too timid to join him in calling for a total ban on AR-15s and similar weapons.
