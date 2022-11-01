Analyzing Colts' snap counts from Week 8 loss to Commanders
The Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) couldn’t hold onto a late fourth-quarter lead, falling 17-16 to the Washington Commanders (4-4) on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Despite holding a 16-10 lead with just over two minutes left in the game, the defense couldn’t put together a stop. They were dominant for the majority of the afternoon but were pretty gassed by the end of the game thanks to the poor play of the offense yet again.
Here’s a look at the snap counts on offense, defense and special teams from the Week 8 loss:
Offense
Analysis
- Unsurprisingly, QB Sam Ehlinger played 100% of the snaps in his first career start.
- At left tackle, Dennis Kelly took every snap for the second game in a row.
- The WR rotation remained the same, but Parris Campbell had his lowest snap share since Week 4.
- RB Jonathan Taylor played 60% of the snaps despite missing some of the game due to an ankle injury.
Defense
Analysis
- LB Shaquille Leonard played 39% of the snaps while sharing time with Bobby Okereke, who played the fewest snaps of the season.
- S Julian Blackmon continues to work behind rookie Rodney Thomas II despite being fully healthy.
- DE Dayo Odeyingbo should see more time with Tyquan Lewis out for the season.
Special Teams
Analysis
- LB E.J. Speed (85%) led the way followed by DE Ben Banogu (65%), LB JoJo Domann (65%) and S Nick Cross (62%).
- Rookie OT Bernhard Raimann continues to see only special teams snaps.
- S Julian Blackmon has seen an uptick in special teams work since his return from injury.
