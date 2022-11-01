Analyzing Colts' snap counts from Week 8 loss to Commanders

The Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) couldn’t hold onto a late fourth-quarter lead, falling 17-16 to the Washington Commanders (4-4) on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Despite holding a 16-10 lead with just over two minutes left in the game, the defense couldn’t put together a stop. They were dominant for the majority of the afternoon but were pretty gassed by the end of the game thanks to the poor play of the offense yet again.

Here’s a look at the snap counts on offense, defense and special teams from the Week 8 loss:

Offense

Analysis

Unsurprisingly, QB Sam Ehlinger played 100% of the snaps in his first career start.

played 100% of the snaps in his first career start. At left tackle, Dennis Kelly took every snap for the second game in a row.

took every snap for the second game in a row. The WR rotation remained the same, but Parris Campbell had his lowest snap share since Week 4.

had his lowest snap share since Week 4. RB Jonathan Taylor played 60% of the snaps despite missing some of the game due to an ankle injury.

Defense

Analysis

LB Shaquille Leonard played 39% of the snaps while sharing time with Bobby Okereke , who played the fewest snaps of the season.

played 39% of the snaps while sharing time with , who played the fewest snaps of the season. S Julian Blackmon continues to work behind rookie Rodney Thomas II despite being fully healthy.

continues to work behind rookie despite being fully healthy. DE Dayo Odeyingbo should see more time with Tyquan Lewis out for the season.

Special Teams

Analysis