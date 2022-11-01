Read full article on original website
Sonic Frontiers Everything To Know
Brand new to Sonic with Sonic Frontiers is a skill tree. Fallen enemies now drop skill pieces Sonic can collect and use to upgrade his skills. Not only that, but Sonic will be able to upgrade his stats by collecting red seeds of power and blue seeds of defense. These seeds can be found by completing puzzles and sidequests in the open zones. These puzzles can also unlock new areas of the map.
Pokemon Sneakers Based On Classic Starters Are Releasing This Month
Puma is launching a new line of shoe designs based on first-generation Pokemon starters, including Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle. Details come from the PokeJungle twitter account, which reports on Pokemon news and merch. Each starter will receive its own design. Pikachu, however, gets two designs. Each of the shoes is themed around its respective Pokemon and their element. On every shoe's back tab is an elemental symbol such as a lightning bolt or a leaf. Displayed on the tongue is a cartoon image of the relevant Pokemon and every pair of shoes comes with a tag featuring their starter.
Nintendo Switch Exclusives Get Big Discounts: Bayonetta 3, Pokemon Scarlet/Violet, And More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The Nintendo Switch might not have the processing power of its rivals, but that hasn’t stopped it from amassing a library filled with incredible games. In fact, some of the best games of the generation are Switch exclusives--with Mario, Link, Kirby, and other familiar faces calling the Switch home.
Fortnite: Where To Talk To Characters And Deliver The Herald's Warning
Fortnite Season 3 Chapter 4 has been teasing the arrival of The Herald skin for a while now, and it's finally in-game for you to unlock. However, before you can get your hands on it, you'll need to complete a variety of Herald Quests, which will also net you some unique cosmetics related to the antagonist. One such quest asks you to set off across the island to deliver The Herald's warning. Here's how to find all three NPCs and complete the quest.
Nintendo Switch OLED Pokemon Edition Is Available Now
The special-edition Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Nintendo Switch OLED launched today, November 4. Multiple retailers offered preorders ahead of launch but sold out quickly. If you're looking to pick up the console today, Best Buy and Walmart currently have the bundle in stock. You can only order it for pickup at your local store, though.
Infinity Ward Fixes Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition Confusion | GameSpot News
Did you pick up the Modern Warfare Vault Edition? Good news! You’re getting 10 hours of double xp and double weapons xp tokens. Initially this offer was only available to purchasers of the Vault edition that picked up the game via one of the previous, recent Call of Duty titles: Modern Warfare 2019, Black Ops Cold War, or Vanguard.
Snag A Free Steam Game At Fanatical Right Now
There's no shortage of video games about jobs, and if you've ever wondered what it would be like to run your very own internet cafe, then you can do so right now without having to worry about raising any capital to kickstart your oddly specific dream. As part of its 10th Birthday Bash celebrations, Fanatical is offering a copy of Internet Cafe Simulator on PC via Steam, for the low price of absolutely nothing.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Is Free With Xbox Series S For A Limited Time
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has emerged as one of the hottest games of the year, and if you're looking to join that action and the current generation of gaming, then get ready for some good news. Over on Target, purchasing an Xbox Series S console will add a free digital copy of Modern Warfare II. Since the game costs $70 on its own, you're essentially getting the Xbox Series S for only $230. That's quite the deal.
Apex Legends' Catalyst Chaotically Upends The Battle Royale's Most Consistent Element: Doors
I love Catalyst a lot, and it very well could be the recency bias talking, but she's my favorite of the new playable characters added to Apex Legends during the battle royale's fourth year. The ferrofluid-wielding defender isn't a force to be reckoned with--Catalyst won't be breaking the competitive meta anytime soon--and her story hasn't posed any groundbreaking lore ramifications yet. But none of that matters when Catalyst plays a lot like the legends added in Year 3, all of whom celebrate the best part of Titanfall 2's legacy: A first-person shooter doesn't have to make practical sense to be a whole lot of chaotic and joyful fun.
Trials Of Osiris Rewards This Week In Destiny 2 (November 4-8)
Destiny 2's weekly high-level PvP mode Trials of Osiris is now live. Fans of intense multiplayer competition can head to Saint-14 to grab their Trials card, check their loadout, and try their luck to earn a coveted Adept weapon once again. You can also see where Xur is, just in case the Agent of the Nine has something in his inventory can give you a slight edge in the arena. Here's where you'll play Trials of Osiris this weekend and what weapons you can earn for going flawless.
Best Gaming Accessory Gifts For PS5, Xbox, Switch, And PC In 2022
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. If you know someone who owns a console or gaming PC, chances are they would appreciate a nice accessory for their platform of choice this holiday. This could be a new gaming headset for online multiplayer, a new controller for multiplayer or for additional features, or even something practical like a charging station. With the holiday season around the corner, we've rounded up some of the best gaming accessory gifts to buy this year.
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet: Everything We Know
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, brand-new Gen-9 entries in the ongoing Pokemon franchise, are coming very soon. The latest entry in the Pokemon franchise promises the first open world in the main franchise, with three unique questlines to pursue as you explore the Paldea region. The new structure of the game promises some big changes to the franchise as a whole, along with the usual new additions you've come to expect from a Pokemon game, like a bunch of new monsters to collect.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Update Brings Back Attachment Tuning; Full Patch Notes Released
Infinity Ward has reintroduced a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II feature that was previously causing the game to crash in some scenarios. The studio said on Twitter that it has brought back attachment tuning to the multiplayer shooter. The full patch notes for MW2's November 4 update have now arrived--you can see the complete notes below, as shared by Infinity Ward.
Halo Infinite's Winter Update Is Bringing Heaps Of Weapon Balance Changes
343 Industries has revealed more about the Halo Infinite Winter Update that's scheduled to drop on November 8, this time introducing a whole lot of weapon balance fixes that'll be coming to the sandbox mode. A few weapons will be getting buffs to encourage players to use them more, while overperforming weapons will see small nerfs--here's what's changing.
Target Early Black Friday Sale Features Plenty Of Great Gaming Deals
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Black Friday is just around the corner, and we're expecting to see some big discounts on PS5, Xbox, and Switch games later this month. But if you're in the market for a game today, Target is running an enticing early Black Friday sale. This includes an impressive Xbox Series S bundle that comes with a free copy of Modern Warfare II, Battlefield 2042 for just $15, and Madden NFL 23 for $30.
Early Black Friday Deal: Lego Super Mario Sets Get Big Discounts
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. A ton of Lego Super Mario sets are on sale in the weeks leading up to Black Friday 2022. This includes both the Starter Sets and a boatload of expansions, giving you an easy way to pick up the popular (and expensive) Lego kits at some of the best prices of 2022.
OlliOlli World: Finding the Flowzone Launch Trailer
Finding the Flowzone is the second and final expansion for the critically acclaimed OlliOlli World, created by the BAFTA and multi-award-winning studio Roll7. OlliOlli World: Finding the Flowzone can be purchased individually or as part of the OlliOlli World Expansion Pass or OlliOlli World Rad Edition. OlliOlli World base game is required to play expansions.
Where Is Xur Today? (November 4-8) - Destiny 2 Exotic Items And Xur Location Guide
Xur has returned to the Solar System in Destiny 2, and as usual, he's packing plenty of heat with Exotic weapons and legendary-class gear. Here's where to find Xur and what he's selling. This week you can find Xur in the EDZ, in the Winding Cove area. For his weapon,...
Sker Ritual - Episode 1: The Cursed Lands of Lavernock Trailer
Descend into hell in the latest for Sker Ritual trailer, introducing Episode One: Cursed Lands of Lavernock. Here's a look at some new gameplay, showing off what's to come in the co-op survival FPS' first DLC episode.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Player Finds A Way To Farm Weapon XP
A new Call of Duty game means that everyone hopping into the multiplayer mode starts at square one, slowly earning experience points as they climb the ranks and unlock new gear. For some players, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's XP grind isn't quick enough, and they've taken it upon themselves to speed up the process.
