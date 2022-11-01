The Powerball jackpot jumped to $1.6 billion Friday, the largest lottery prize in history. A drawing will be held for the prize Saturday night, after three months and 39 consecutive drawings with no winner. Players have just a one in 292.2 million chance of winning. If a winner chooses a cash prize—as most tend to—they’ll receive an estimated $782.4 million. The new record tops the $1.586 billion won in 2016 by three Powerball players in California, Florida, and Tennessee. Five states are exempt from the lottery, Alabama, Alaska, Utah, Nevada and Hawaii, with many in those states crossing state lines to get their hands on a ticket, the Associated Press reported.Read it at Associated Press

FLORIDA STATE ・ 19 MINUTES AGO