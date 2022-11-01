Read full article on original website
Aviation International News
Argus: Global Bizav Flying Activity Stumbles in October
Global business aircraft flight activity last month fell 3.2 percent year-over-year as traffic in North America and Europe dipped while the rest of the world saw a 22.6 percent surge, according to TraqPak data released yesterday by Argus International. Flights in North America and Europe were down 4.9 percent and 10 percent, respectively, from October 2021. For this month, Argus analysts are predicting a 1.4 percent decrease in North American flight activity, with Europe estimated to descend 11.1 percent year-over-year.
Aviation International News
Rocketlab's Second S-92 Midair Rocket Capture Fails
Rocketlab’s second attempt to catch its Electron low earth orbit (LEO) launch vehicle’s first stage in midair with a Sikorsky S-92A failed this afternoon approximately 160 nm off the New Zealand coast. “We have had an update from the [helicopter] pilots and unfortunately it looks like we are not going to bring Electron home dry today, but we do have the backup option of an ocean splashdown,” Rocketlab’s mission control announced minutes after the rocket’s second and first stages successfully separated.
Aviation International News
Australia to Replace Aging C-130Js with Super Hercules
Australia has selected the Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules for its Project Air 7404 Phase 1 requirement, the country’s Department of Defence announced on November 1. The purchase will now progress towards gaining government approval next year. Air 7404 Phase 1 is part of an effort to recapitalize the...
Aviation International News
Duncan Bolsters Bombardier Jet, Latin Parts Support
Lincoln, Nebraska-based MRO Duncan Aviation is beefing up its Bombardier aircraft troubleshooting and technical support capabilities by adding two more members to its team that specializes in the Canadian manufacturer's business jets. Trevor Bartlett will provide support to Challenger 300-series and Learjet customers, while Max McElroy will assist Global and Challenger 600-series owners.
Aviation International News
FlyExclusive's MRO Looks for Growth from the Outside
With the mid-October opening of FlyExclusive’s 48,000-sq-ft maintenance hangar, the fractional and charter provider’s MRO operation encompasses 150,000 sq ft in Kinston, North Carolina. Moreover, the additional space enables the MRO operation to broaden its capabilities and market, seeking to perform work on business aircraft that aren’t part of the company’s fleet of 92 Cessna Citations.
Aviation International News
Jeppesen Planning, Chart Products Suffer ‘Technical Issues’
Boeing unit Jeppesen has notified customers via its website that it is “currently experiencing technical issues with some of our products, services, and communications channels.” Notam feeds are one element that isn't working. Jeppesen’s outage notice on its website says “We are working to restore functionality as soon...
Aviation International News
SmartSky Now Available for Cessna Citation X Bizjets
SmartSky’s air-to-ground (ATG) connectivity is now available for more than 300 Cessna Citation Xs and will eventually expand to the Wichita airframer’s other business jets and turboprops, the North Carolina-based company announced today. SmartSky installations on Citation Xs began this quarter and are available at 11 Textron Aviation service centers in the U.S.
Aviation International News
Royal Jet Adds 13th Boeing BBJ to Charter Fleet
Abu Dhabi, UAE-based charter firm Royal Jet has added another Boeing Business Jet BBJ, bringing the total number of such aircraft in its fleet to 13. Although it manages other aircraft in its BBJ portfolio, the group in this case has purchased the 19-passenger bizliner. Royal Jet made the BBJ announcement today on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Air Expo, a regional business aviation event that last took place in 2018.
Aviation International News
Bell Delivers Last Viper Attack Helicopter to Marines
Earlier this week, Bell delivered the 189th AH-1Z Viper attack helicopter to the U.S. Marine Corps, completing the program of record for the latest version of its H-1 platform and likely bringing production of its 63-year-old “Huey” family to an end for the U.S. forces. Bell delivered its last of 160 UH-1Y aircraft to the Marines in 2018.
Aviation International News
ANZ To Replace Dash 8s with Green-powered Aircraft by 2030
Air New Zealand (ANZ) on Friday outlined a wide-ranging sustainability plan that would see it replace its De Havilland Dash 8-300s with either green hydrogen or battery-powered aircraft in 2030. The plan, titled Mission Next Gen Program, stems from the airline’s December release of a Product Requirements Document (PRD) that saw more than 30 aircraft developers respond with ideas and insights to guide the technology development.
Aviation International News
Try the Aircraft Color Visualizer Tool from Sherwin Williams Aerospace Coatings
Sherwin Williams Aerospace Coatings offers a free online tool where you can experiment with different color combinations on a variety of aircraft. The company built the Aircraft Color Visualizer so that customers can start the process of choosing colors for their aircraft, making it easier to work with a designer or paint shop.
Aviation International News
Boeing CEO Nixes Notion of Clean-Sheet Aircraft This Decade
Boeing CEO David Calhoun explicitly erased any notion that the company will launch the development of a new commercial airplane this decade during the company’s 2022 Investor Conference Wednesday, explaining that it needs to see the availability of technology capable of generating a 20- to 30 percent operating cost improvement over existing platforms before committing financial resources to any clean-sheet program. Calhoun stressed the need instead to concentrate on achieving “strict compliance” with quality standards and “normalizing” cash flow to about $10 billion by 2025 or 2026, a target he characterized as eminently achievable now that the company has mitigated what he called the existential risks it has faced since the grounding of the 737 Max in March 2019.
