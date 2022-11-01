Jennifer Lawrence built her career on embodying a classical kind of heroine. She was the self-sacrificing sister in The Hunger Games, putting herself at risk not only for her family but for a wider community and even the greater good of all humanity. She did the same earlier on in Winter’s Bone, with the same stoicism and courage. In Causeway—her latest film, which hits Apple TV+ on Friday and which she also produced through her company Excellent Cadaver—she returns to this kind of character, but with a more holistic and perhaps realistic approach, acknowledging this time around that there’s a cost to forgetting your pain and yourself.

7 HOURS AGO