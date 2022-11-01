Read full article on original website
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' hits theaters next week — here's how to watch
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" — the sequel to 2018's blockbuster "Black Panther" — hits theaters Nov. 11. Here's what you need to know to stream.
The Ringer
Analyzing Future
Justin and Micah return to discuss Future’s career and artistry. They take you through the different portions of his tenure, his collaboration albums, and the impact he has had on the music. Hosts: Justin Charity and Micah Peters. Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson.
The Ringer
Oscar Season Jennifer Lawrence Is Back
Jennifer Lawrence built her career on embodying a classical kind of heroine. She was the self-sacrificing sister in The Hunger Games, putting herself at risk not only for her family but for a wider community and even the greater good of all humanity. She did the same earlier on in Winter’s Bone, with the same stoicism and courage. In Causeway—her latest film, which hits Apple TV+ on Friday and which she also produced through her company Excellent Cadaver—she returns to this kind of character, but with a more holistic and perhaps realistic approach, acknowledging this time around that there’s a cost to forgetting your pain and yourself.
The Ringer
‘Andor’ Episode 9 and ‘Tales of the Jedi’ Reactions
On program! The Midnight Boys return to discuss their favorite moments from the latest episode of Andor, as well as Cassian’s escape plans (03:06). Later, the boys weigh in on last week’s Tales of the Jedi special and some key moments in the series (47:02). Hosts: Van Lathan,...
The Ringer
Netflix vs. HBO: The TV Rivalry of the Century
Since its launch nearly 50 years ago, HBO has revolutionized and disrupted the television ecosystem, but for the past 15 years it has been challenged by a new disruptor, Netflix. Matt is joined by Felix Gillette from Bloomberg News and John Koblin from The New York Times to discuss their new book, It’s Not TV: The Spectacular Rise, Revolution and Future of HBO, and the ongoing battle between Netflix and HBO for the future of television.
The Ringer
‘Crown Jewel’ Predictions, Schmeggegy Jeopardy, and a Mini Tiers of Maj!
Should SGG go on Wheel of Fortune? Is Rosenberg now a handyman? These are the burning questions on this week’s Cheap Heat. Oh, and the guys also talk about the return of Young Rock this Friday (23:08), Roman Reigns’s place in the GOAT conversation (27:15), and predictions for this weekend’s big Crown Jewel pay-per-view (41:55).
The Ringer
Period Pieces
Chris Ryan shares what he thinks period pieces say about society. Hosts: Chris Ryan, Juliet Litman, Kate Haliwell, and Tyler Parker. 10 Days of Lindsay Lohan, Day 2: Teenage Drama Queen. Juliet Litman and Zack Peter are checking in for Day 2 of 10 Days of Lindsay Lohan. Going back...
