Disney Dreamlight Valley: How To Unlock Prince Eric
Generally speaking, unlocking characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley is a pretty straightforward affair, with many of them being easily found via opening realms or discovered early on as part of the main story path. However, Prince Eric is likely to be one of your final character unlocks, requiring a little more work than usual. But don't worry, as we'll tell you what you'll need to do to bring the love of Ariel's life to your valley.
God Of War Ragnarok Review - Blood, Sweat, And Tyrs
God of War Ragnarok is a lavish production with pristine visuals, jaw-dropping scale, crunchy combat that is as satisfying as it is brutal, and a world that begs to have its every corner and crevice explored. It's a spectacular blockbuster, but these are the least of its achievements. In a...
This God Of War Ragnarok PS5 Vs. PS4 Graphics Comparison Video Reveals The Differences
Sony's next big PlayStation exclusive, God of War Ragnarok, launches on November 9 for PS4 and PS5. You might be wondering how the game compares for the two consoles. We've already heard the PS4 version makes the console sound like a jet engine, but what about the graphics?. GameSpot has...
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet: Everything We Know
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, brand-new Gen-9 entries in the ongoing Pokemon franchise, are coming very soon. The latest entry in the Pokemon franchise promises the first open world in the main franchise, with three unique questlines to pursue as you explore the Paldea region. The new structure of the game promises some big changes to the franchise as a whole, along with the usual new additions you've come to expect from a Pokemon game, like a bunch of new monsters to collect.
Atomic Heart - Release Date Reveal Trailer
Focus Entertainment and Mundfish are thrilled to announce the release date for their upcoming action-RPG Atomic Heart, set in the mad utopia of an alternate post-WWII world. The game will release February 21, 2023 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC, and is available now for pre-order! Watch the frenetic Release Date Reveal Trailer now!
Sker Ritual - Episode 1: The Cursed Lands of Lavernock Trailer
Descend into hell in the latest for Sker Ritual trailer, introducing Episode One: Cursed Lands of Lavernock. Here's a look at some new gameplay, showing off what's to come in the co-op survival FPS' first DLC episode.
God Of War Ragnarok Runs Well On PS4 But Makes The Console Very Loud
God of War Ragnarok is releasing very soon, and fans picking up the game on PlayStation 4 might be wondering how the game performs on that older console compared to PlayStation 5. Kotaku tested the game on a launch model PS4 and found that it runs generally well at 1080p/30fps....
Best Xbox Gifts For 2022: Games, Accessories, And Cool Merch
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. With the holidays around the corner, it's time to start thinking about gifts for loved ones and friends. If you're shopping for someone who is an Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One owner, there are plenty of excellent potential gifts to buy them. From brand-new game releases and awesome accessories to clothing and other merch, we're sure that you'll be able to find a product that would make the family and friends on your list happy this holiday. But to help you out, we've rounded up a few dozen potential gift ideas.
Sonic Frontiers Everything To Know
Brand new to Sonic with Sonic Frontiers is a skill tree. Fallen enemies now drop skill pieces Sonic can collect and use to upgrade his skills. Not only that, but Sonic will be able to upgrade his stats by collecting red seeds of power and blue seeds of defense. These seeds can be found by completing puzzles and sidequests in the open zones. These puzzles can also unlock new areas of the map.
New Aqua Teen Hunger Force Movie Deleted Scene Features Frylock And Very Weird Workout Equipment
Frylock, Master Shake, and Meatwad--the stars of Aqua Teen Hunger Force--are back in a new movie called Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm. Releasing on November 8, it's is packed with the characters and jokes you love, but one thing you won't see included in the feature cut is a scene between Amazin's Neil and Frylock. Don't worry though, you can see it here, right now.
Netflix's The Sandman Finally Confirmed For Season 2
Netflix has finally confirmed that The Sandman from Neil Gaiman is returning for a second season. The streamer said in a social media post that "The Sandman will return to Netflix." Gaiman is quoted in Netflix's announcement, saying, "There are some astonishing stories waiting for Morpheus and the rest of...
Collectible And Toy Gift Ideas For Gamers In 2022
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. In the past, getting your hands on unique and hot collectibles usually meant a trip to a specialist store, but these days, you can easily find some great items at a number of big retail chains. There's no shortage of merchandise for video games, comic books, and movies, and if you're looking to acquire something along those lines for someone on in your life, you can check out GameSpot's recommendations below for quality gifts that are surprisingly affordable. All of the products showcased in this roundup are available at GameStop, so you can buy them online or at your local store if they are in stock.
Stunning New Avatar: The Way Of Water Trailer Invites You Back To Pandora
A stunning new trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water has been released, inviting viewers back to Pandora in the film that takes place a decade after the events of the 2009 original. The movie tells the story of what happens with the Sully family--Jake (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldana),...
Andy Serkis Reveals A New Lord Of The Rings Project He's Involved With
Veteran actor Andy Serkis, known in part for playing Gollum in Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings movie series, is set to return for another Middle-earth project, but it's not a new film or TV series. Serkis told Collider that he will narrate an upcoming audiobook version of J.R.R....
EA Discusses New Marvel Games Deal, Says It's "Incredibly Important" To Growing Userbase
Electronic Arts and Marvel recently signed a big new deal covering three games, including an Iron Man title and two others. EA COO Laura Miele has discussed the agreement, saying that working on a licensed IP should help expand EA's ambition to reach new players and grow its userbase. Speaking...
Pokemon Sneakers Based On Classic Starters Are Releasing This Month
Puma is launching a new line of shoe designs based on first-generation Pokemon starters, including Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle. Details come from the PokeJungle twitter account, which reports on Pokemon news and merch. Each starter will receive its own design. Pikachu, however, gets two designs. Each of the shoes is themed around its respective Pokemon and their element. On every shoe's back tab is an elemental symbol such as a lightning bolt or a leaf. Displayed on the tongue is a cartoon image of the relevant Pokemon and every pair of shoes comes with a tag featuring their starter.
Simpsons Arcade1Up Cabinet Gets Massive Discount For Black Friday
Arcades might be a rare sight these days, but that doesn't mean that you can't bring that magic to your home. As part of its Black Friday deals, Target has slashed the price on a true arcade classic, the coin-munching 1991 Simpsons game that recently got an authentic replica from specialist company Arcade1Up.
Avengers Directors Won't Make Another Marvel Movie Until 2030 At The Soonest
Joe and Anthony Russo, the brothers who directed Marvel's highest-grossing movies of all time, will not return to make another MCU project for quite a while. Joe Russo told Variety that he and Anthony are not likely to return to the world of Marvel until 2030 at the soonest. "We're...
