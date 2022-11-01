Last fall, North Carolina State University and Carolina took their rivalry to a new level: from the football field to the food pantry. In the friendly competition of rivalry week, the Carolina Cupboard at UNC-Chapel Hill and Feed the Pack at N.C. State held the first annual Pantry Bowl. The competitive fundraising drive aims to collect monetary donations for both resources. Last year, the Tar Heels narrowly edged out the Pack, 702 gifts to 674. Collectively, the pantries raised a whopping $92.5 thousand.

