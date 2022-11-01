ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

unc.edu

UNC Research features UNC Hussman's Tori Ekstrand

UNC Hussman Associate Professor Tori Ekstrand recently spoke with UNC Research for their "Rooted" series, which recognizes long-standing members of the UNC community who have aided in the advancement of research by staying at Carolina. Read more below or at UNC Research. Rooted: Tori Smith Ekstrand. Carleigh Gabryel, UNC Research,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
unc.edu

From the field to the pantry

Last fall, North Carolina State University and Carolina took their rivalry to a new level: from the football field to the food pantry. In the friendly competition of rivalry week, the Carolina Cupboard at UNC-Chapel Hill and Feed the Pack at N.C. State held the first annual Pantry Bowl. The competitive fundraising drive aims to collect monetary donations for both resources. Last year, the Tar Heels narrowly edged out the Pack, 702 gifts to 674. Collectively, the pantries raised a whopping $92.5 thousand.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
unc.edu

Orange County declares Nov. 2 ‘Dean Mike Smith Day’

At the Nov. 1 meeting of the Orange County Board of Commissioners, the board declared Nov. 2, 2022, “Dean Mike Smith Day” in the county. The declaration was made through a proclamation recognizing Smith and his dedication to improving North Carolina communities. This unique honor comes as Smith...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC

