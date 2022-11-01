Patriots-Jets Snap Counts: Who Played Most, Best?

Patriots Country breaks down the numbers and possible meanings behind the Pats’ playing time in New England’s Week 8 victory over the New York Jets.

FOXBORO — Following their 22-17 victory over the New York Jets in Week 8 at MetLife Stadium , the New England Patriots continue to take stock into their performance on both sides of the ball.

Having turned in a solid, bounce-back performance , there are still plenty of areas in which the Patriots will continue to seek improvement. While game-film analysis will be the main focus, a look at playing time may assist the team in helping devise effective strategies moving forward.

Here is a look at the Patriots snap counts, along with some possible insight on New England’s future game-planning.

Offensive Snaps

On offense, the Pats overall snap count was 78 against the Jets.

Starting quarterback Mac Jones quelled any lingering concerns over his health by completing 24 of 35 passes for 194 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the complete game effort. Despite some uncomfortable moments in the pocket, as well as a pair of bad decisions resulting in interceptions (one of which being a pick-six negated by a roughing the passer penalty ), Jones processed his pressure reasonably well in the face of poor pass protection. While he clearly has work to do to improve his game, Jones performed well enough to maintain his position as the Pats starting quarterback for the time being.

Only three of the Pats starting five offensive linemen saw the field for all 78 snaps. Though he struggled with keeping Jones’ pocket clean, James Ferentz was clearly the Pats preferred option at center. Marcus Cannon once again took the majority of the team’s snaps (73) at right tackle, rotating some with Isaiah Wynn. However, Wynn (25 snaps) also found himself subbing for rookie left guard Cole Strange (66 snaps), who looked overmatched at times when aligning against Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. Neither recently activated swing tackle Yodny cajuste, nor practice squad elevation Kody Russey participated in an offensive play.

Rhamondre Stevenson continued his progression into the role of New England’s lead back, logging 49 snaps. The second-year rusher displayed his dual-threat prowess by earning 71 yards on 16 carries, while leading the team with 72 receiving yards on seven catches. In spite of seeing the field for only 41 percent of New England’s offensive playing time, Harris still finished the day with 37 yards on 11 carries, with a pair of catches for 15 yards.

After losing wideout DeVante Parker to a knee injury on their first defensive play, New England continued a commitment to three-receiver sets; utilizing alpha target Jakobi Meyers (63), rookie Tyquan Thornton (61) and the recently-resurrected Kendrick Bourne (54). While Bourne has been slow to emerge in the Pats offense thus far, his playing time far exceeded that of Nelson Agholor. The ex-USC Trojan took part in only 19 offensive plays, as he continues to be the subject of trade rumors .

The tight end position once again returned to obscurity in Week 8, with Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith each taking 50 offensive snaps. Yet, the pair were only targeted by Jones a combined five times. Henry logged only one catch on his only target for a 22-yard gain. Smith caught three passes for 10 yards. Lastly, neither Smith nor Henry had a particularly sound day of blocking, in an all-around disappointing day for the duo.

Defensive Snaps

On defense, the Pats overall snap count was 59 against the Jets.

The lone player to go ‘wire-to-wire’ for the Patriots defense on Sunday was team captain Devin McCourty. In the absence of safety Kyle Dugger (who was inactive due to a knee injury), McCourty stepped up his coverage and physicality. The veteran safety logged six total tackles, two passes-defensed and a pair of interceptions of Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. Adrian Phillips (48 snaps) and Jabrill Phillips (40 snaps) each had solid performances, helping New England to maintain their three-safety defensive backfield.

Jonathan Jones led all corners with 49 snaps, with Jalen Mills next in line 35. Rookie Jack Jones had a bit of a decreased role this week with just 29 snaps. However, the Arizona State product remains Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded corner at 87.4. Fellow rookie Marcus Jones logged only six defensive snaps in a limited role. Still the ex-Houston Cougar saw 13 special teams coverage snaps, and remained the team’s primary punt returner.

Following an unexpected reduction in playing time in Week 7, defensive end Deatrich Wise was the second-longest tenured player on the field in Week 8. Though he registered only one solo tackle, Wise was a key component in anchoring both the run and pass defense. Tackles Lawrence Guy (34) and Davon Godchaux (31) manned the interior, with reserve Daniel Ekuale (24 snaps) getting some looks at tackle in place of the injured Christian Barmore.

Accordingly, Matthew Judon logged the most defensive snaps of any linebacker. Despite a statistically quiet afternoon, Judon’s presence on each play allows his fellow defenders the opportunity to make plays. Team captain Ja’Whaun Bentley was on the field for 64 percent of New England’s defensive snaps, earning one interception of Wilson in the first quarter. Reserve Josh Uche made the most of his 22 plays on defense, finishing the day with a pair of tackles (one for loss), one sack and one quarterback hit.

New England will now turn its attention to Week 9. They Pats will look to move above .500 for the first time in 2022 when they welcome the Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday, Nov. 6 at Gillette Stadium.

