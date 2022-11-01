Read full article on original website
'TrumpIsDead' is trending on Twitter after a verified user apparently decided to test moderation of the platform under Elon Musk's reign
A comedian intentionally started the claim, in what could be a test for Elon Musk. The claim was trending on Twitter. Trump's office didn't respond to a request for comment. Musk's handling of moderation on the platform has quickly become an issue under his leadership. A comedian and actor is...
A Twitter employee shared a picture of his boss in a sleeping bag and mask on the office floor, illustrating Elon Musk's new hardcore work culture
A Twitter employee shared a photo appearing to show his boss asleep on the office floor. His boss said in response that her team was "pushing round the clock to make deadlines." Insider previously reported that some staff have been asked to work 24/7 since Elon Musk's takeover. A Twitter...
thebrag.com
50 Cent sends powerful message to Quavo following Takeoff death
It feels like every hip hop star has had something to say about the death of Migos’ Takeoff; that’s what happens when you’re one of the most popular rappers of your generation. While many went for simple tributes, including Tyler, the Creator, Gucci Mane and Ja Rule,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Offset Pays Tribute To Takeoff
Offset subtly pays homage to Takeoff. Takeoff’s death has led to a flood of tributes from the hip-hop community. From OGs to the new generation, those who had the pleasure of being in Takeoff’s presence have had nothing but praise for him. Last night, we heard from a...
Matthew Perry Says He Was High & ‘Felt Nothing’ During Emotional Series Finale Of ‘Friends’
Matthew Perry “felt nothing” after filming the finale of Friends. The actor admitted he was emotionally numbed and high on opiates during the NBC sitcom’s final days in his book Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir, where he details his battle with substance abuse and the weight of fame.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' hits theaters next week — here's how to watch
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" — the sequel to 2018's blockbuster "Black Panther" — hits theaters Nov. 11. Here's what you need to know to stream.
WIFR
WATCH: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ trailer released by 20th Century Studios
(Gray News) - The new trailer for the highly anticipated “Avatar” sequel has been released on Wednesday. The sci-fi sequel titled “Avatar: The Way of Water” is set to hit theaters on Dec. 16. According to 20th Century Studios, the second installment in the franchise is...
