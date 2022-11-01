ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Meghan: British citizenship test was so hard and Harry didn’t know some answers

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mzpim_0iuFcIAk00

The Duchess of Sussex has revealed she found the British citizenship test “so hard” and even the Duke of Sussex had “no idea” of some of the answers.

The American-born actress spoke about studying for the Life in the UK test on the latest episode of her Archetypes podcast.

Meghan said she turned to Harry for help while practicing for the official government quiz, but she also appeared to suggest the British-born duke – who is fifth in line to the throne – was also stuck on the questions.

When Meghan’s engagement to Harry was confirmed in 2017, Buckingham Palace announced that the former Suits star would become a British citizen.

But the Sussexes quit the working monarchy in 2020 and moved to the US, amid reports Meghan had abandoned the process of seeking citizenship.

Chatting to actress and director Pamela Adlon, who recently became a British citizen, Meghan said: “That citizenship exam is so hard. I was studying for it and I remember going ‘Oh my goodness’.

“I would ask my husband ‘Did you know this? Did you know this?’ and people went ‘Oh, I had no idea’.”

Adlon, best known for voicing Bobby Hill in the animated comedy show King Of The Hill, joked: “I think they made it harder for you. They were like ‘We’re gonna really throw up walls on this one’.”

Meghan laughed and said, “You think?”

The Duchess also chatted with her “dear friend” Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the First Lady of Canada – wife of the Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau.

Meghan spoke about how they spent time together in the summer with their children, and how she bought an “inflatable pizza slice” pool float online which proved to be a “big hit”.

“This wasn’t our day of being the wives and moms, all perfectly quaffed with up dos and pearls and demure smiles,” the duchess said.

“This was the other version of us, both with wild curly hair and swimsuits and loose linen and huge belly laughs, big cuddles with our little ones and quiet whispers of girl talk on the terrace, giddy like absolute school girls.

“We were just having so much fun.”

Meghan described the episode called Good Wife/Bad Wife, Good Mom/Bad Mom as digging into the roles women play on the home front and looking at how to “break out of the limiting version of these moulds society has carved out for us”.

The Life in the UK test costs £50, lasts for 45 minutes and features 24 multiple choice questions about British traditions and customs.

The score needed to pass is 75% – 18 out of 24.

The test can be rebooked an unlimited number of times, but applicants must pay each time.

Example questions include which King was executed in 1649 and who establised the Church of England.

Meghan also spoke about her family’s “whirlwind” morning routine and how she makes breakfast for Harry, Archie and Lilibet every day, saying it is important to her and she loves doing it.

The Duchess said: “Lili has just started walking. she’s a year and a couple months old, and Archie’s just over three years old, so …I’m in the thick of it. Toddling.”

She went on: “So the morning rush – I’m sure it’ll only get more chaotic as they get older.

“But for me, it’s, you know, both monitors on for the kids to hear them, always up with Lili, get her downstairs, then a half hour later Archie’s up.

“Start doing his lunch box right before he’s up, while I have her, getting her a little nibble.

“My husband’s helping me get him downstairs. I make breakfast for all three of them. It’s very important to me. I love doing it.

“For me it’s just feels like the greatest way to start the morning. And then it’s like, feed all three of the dogs because we just got another dog and then get Archie out the door to school and, you know, but it does, it feels like a whirlwind.”

Adlon asked of Harry: “I hope daddy’s being a good contributor?”

Meghan replied: “Oh my husband, oh he’s great. I mean, to do this as a single mom, I like bow down to you.”

The Duchess went on: “Why is it still so judgmental and hard out there? And why — there’s an expectation for it to look so easy for some? – just so put together…can we just all be real?”

Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland also featured in the podcast for the first time, with a recording of her FaceTiming while the Duchess was working on the episode.

Meghan greets her with “Hey Mommy” and Ms Ragland can be heard saying “Hey. How’s my girl?”.

The Duchess replies: “I’m okay. I’m hanging in there. It’s okay. I’m recording right now. Do you want to see?”

As they chat, Ms Ragland says: “You have on a smiley face.”

The pair tell each other they love one another and Meghan’s mother signs off by clicking her fingers in a “cool handshake” the Duchess taught her when she was eight, which Meghan describes as “snap, scissors, cut, chicken wing”.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 1

Related
newschain

Three teenage girls died after failures at ‘unstable and overstretched’ hospital

Three teenage girls died after “multifaceted and systemic” failures in NHS mental health care, an independent investigation has found. Christie Harnett, 17, Nadia Sharif, 17 and Emily Moore, 18, had all been diagnosed with complex mental health needs and had been patients at West Lane Hospital in Middlesbrough.
BBC

South Korea Halloween crush: The lost belongings in pictures

The items are laid out neatly in the almost silent sports hall: designer handbags, well-worn trainers, headphones still nestled in their cases. They are some of the possessions left behind as people desperately tried to escape the crush which took the lives of more than 150 Halloween revellers in a Seoul neighbourhood on Saturday.
newschain

Camilla holds her first audience as Queen Consort

The Queen Consort has carried out her first audience in her role as consort to the King. Camilla met face to face with Children’s Laureate Joseph Coelho, with the pair chatting in the Regency Room at Buckingham Palace on Thursday morning. Performance poet, playwright and children’s author Coelho’s acclaimed...
newschain

Danish leader to quit in bid to form new cabinet despite win

Voters in Greenland secured the last two seats necessary for the centre-left bloc of Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen to win Denmark’s general election. But Ms Frederiksen plans to resign later on Wednesday, because the Social Democratic leader wants to attempt to form a new government with broader support across the political divide — something she had suggested before the election.
newschain

I couldn’t care less about Hancock’s I’m A Celebrity appearance – Yousaf

Scotland’s Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has said he has no intention of following in the footsteps of his former Westminster counterpart Matt Hancock by taking part in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!. Mr Yousaf said he “couldn’t care less” about the Conservative MP’s impending...
newschain

King’s ‘unsurpassed’ affection for British Asians hailed at celebration

The King was praised for sending a “wonderful message” in the current climate by staging a celebration of Ugandan Asians who fled to the UK 50 years ago. Veteran broadcaster Jon Snow said for the King to make his first major event a “multi-cultural one” and welcome Uganda Asians, leading figures and charities who supported the displaced to Buckingham Palace was significant.
newschain

Ben Chilwell among Chelsea absentees for visit of Arsenal

Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell will undergo a scan on Friday afternoon to determine the extent of his hamstring injury and the length of his likely spell on the sidelines. Graham Potter does not expect keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga (plantar fascia) to be available until after the World Cup, while Carney Chukwuemeka is ruled out with a hamstring issue.
newschain

Buick weaves Breeders’ Cup Magic on Mischief

Mischief Magic swept in with a late run to land the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint at Keeneland. Trained by Charlie Appleby and ridden by William Buick, Mischief Magic was boxed in on the rail turning for home. However, the colt was threaded through the leaders to lunge in...
newschain

St Johnstone forward Jamie Murphy fit to face Rangers after knee injury

St Johnstone forward Jamie Murphy is fit to face former club Rangers after recovering from a knee injury. Graham Carey has shown no ill effects following his comeback last weekend while Callum Booth has returned to full training following an Achilles injury. Chris Kane (knee), Murray Davidson (ankle) and Cammy...
newschain

Ukraine’s president accuses Russia of ‘energy terrorism’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of engaging in “energy terrorism” after Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy network left millions of residents without power. About 4.5 million people were without electricity across the country, Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address on Thursday. Kyiv mayor Vitali...
newschain

Mark Wood ‘worried’ about England’s return to Pakistan after Imran Khan attack

Mark Wood admits he is “worried” at the prospect of England going back to Pakistan after a deadly gun attack which injured former cricketer and now politician Imran Khan. England toured Pakistan for the first time since 2005 just a few weeks ago to contest seven T20s, having contentiously aborted last year’s trip, and are due to head back for a Test series in December.
newschain

Inflation is the number one enemy, says Sunak

Rishi Sunak has said inflation is the “number one enemy”, as he vowed to rebuild trust in the Government following Liz Truss’s calamitous tenure in No 10. The Prime Minister said he is doing everything he can to “grip” the issue and limit rises in mortgage repayments, as the Bank of England is forced to put up interest rates to curb rising prices.
newschain

Scott McMann feels Dundee United have a plan to banish previous Celtic pain

Dundee United defender Scott McMann believes they have a plan that could get a result at Celtic Park as he stressed the positives ahead of their chance to banish some of the pain of their previous meeting with the champions. McMann admitted it was important to make sure there was...
newschain

Siya Kolisi convinced Ireland even stronger than side who thrashed South Africa

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi is braced for an even greater threat from Ireland after admitting his last Dublin Test match was among the toughest days of his international career. The Springboks have not faced the Irish since suffering a humiliating 38-3 thrashing at the Aviva Stadium five years ago.
newschain

Cleverly’s ‘frank’ talk with Albanian PM over Braverman’s migrant claims

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has said he had a “very frank” conversation with the Albanian prime minister in the wake of Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s controversial claims over the numbers of migrants from his country trying to reach the UK. Edi Rama angrily accused Ms Braverman of...
newschain

Putin ‘weakened’ by Ukraine war but no leadership change expected ‘anytime soon’

Vladimir Putin has been “weakened” by the invasion of Ukraine but the world should not expect a leadership change in Moscow “anytime soon”, Western officials believe. The Russian military has suffered a series of humiliating blows on the battlefield in recent weeks, with the momentum behind Ukraine’s armed forces heading into the winter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy