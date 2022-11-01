ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

After deadly fire, Hartland boys surprise friend with new Jordans

HARTLAND, Wis. - A group of eighth-graders is rallying behind their good friend after he lost everything in the tragic Hartland fire that killed two adults and four children. For two weeks, they raised money for one special gift and surprised their friend at school on Thursday, Nov. 3. Some...
HARTLAND, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Gun pulled on Whitefish Bay trick-or-treaters, man arrested

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - A Whitefish Bay man is accused of pulling out a gun during trick-or-treating on Sunday, Oct. 30. Police reports say before he pulled a gun, he told a group of kids to "get out of my neighborhood." FOX6 News is not naming the man arrested because...
WHITEFISH BAY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Day of the Dead celebration at The Destination

WAUKESHA — The Destination Bar, 218 E. Main St., celebrated el Día de los Muertos (The Day of the Dead) on Wednesday night. The ofrenda is a type of altar with pictures, items and traditional flowers and sugar skulls to honor loved ones who have passed away. People...
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Linda Christian-Smith

Dec. 13, 1945 - October 27, 2022. Full Professor Linda Christian-Smith, Ph.D., departed the living on Thursday afternoon, October 27, 2022, at the age of 76 years. She was born on December 13, 1945, in Duluth, MN, the daughter of Theodore and Regina (nee Michaud) Kanios. Husband Ken swept her off her feet in April 1976, even though she was one and one-half years older; thus, the nickname “Cougar.”
HARTFORD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

West Bend's Regner Park becoming enchanted

WEST BEND — Regner Park is being transformed as Enchantment in the Park is once again being built there to create an experience of holiday lights and decorations that will open at the end of this month. Enchantment in the Park is set up in Regner Park in West...
WEST BEND, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Bend man accused; creating notes with vulgar, profane language

WEST BEND, Wis. - A 38-year-old West Bend man faces multiple charges for alleged placing and sending notes with vulgar or profane language around West Bend – and to lawmakers. The accused is Michael Miecielica – and he faces the following counts:. Disorderly conduct (three counts) Computer message-threaten/obscenity...
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Thomas Richard Hoesly

July 29, 1950 - Oct. 26, 2022. Thomas Richard Hoesly of Oconomowoc passed away October 26, 2022, from complications of pulmonary fibrosis. Tom was born on July 29, 1950, in Madison, to Richard (Dick) and Mavis Hoesly of Wauwatosa. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his loving...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Looking for a few good bell ringers

OZAUKEE COUNTY – The holiday season is a time for giving and spreading joy, and one of the better organizations that represents those values is the Salvation Army, which holds its annual Red Kettle Campaign beginning this month. The Salvation Army-Ozaukee County Unit will have volunteers from service clubs,...
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
wtmj.com

Mother and her toddler hit by SUV while trick-or-treating

MILWAUKEE – Police investigating after a woman and her baby boy who travelled from Racine to Milwaukee to participate in trick-or-treating was hit by SUV that fled the scene near Humboldt Park around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. Linda Scott, 22, says she was walking with her 11-month-old son in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Germantown resident finds dead woman in his car

GERMANTOWN, Wis. – Germantown resident finds a woman dead from apparent gunshot wound in his car, according to police. Officers respond to the scene pronouncing the woman dead from what appears to be a shooting. Police say it seems to be a targeted attack and that the public is...
GERMANTOWN, WI
CBS 58

Movie theater fight leads to stabbing and taser deployment in Oak Creek

OAK CREEK, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A fight inside an Oak Creek movie theater reportedly led to a stabbing inside the theater and police deployment of a taser. A Wednesday media release from the Oak Creek Police Department reports that a large disturbance occurred at Marcus South Shore Cinema at around 10:14 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
OAK CREEK, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Fall River teen accused of stabbing, running over girl in Beaver Dam enters treatment program, attorney says

FALL RIVER, Wis. — The Fall River teenager accused of stabbing and running over a girl in Beaver Dam last month has entered a treatment program after posting bond on Monday, according to his attorney. Dylan Lenz, 17, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the Oct. 15 incident that left the victim with life-threatening injuries. He’s accused of...
BEAVER DAM, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘Tom was special in thousands of peoples’ lives’: Bicyclist hit by car on John Nolen Drive remembered as dedicated musician, educator

MADISON, Wis. — “(He had a) lifelong love of learning, lifelong love of music, but also lifelong love of the people around him.” Laurie Fellenz’s words are just some of those used to describe Tom Heninger. The 71-year-old was killed in a bicycle versus vehicle crash last Thursday.  Calling Heninger’s dedication to Wisconsin music never-ending would be no understatement.  ...
WATERTOWN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Critically missing Milwaukee girl found safe

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department says they have located a critical missing girl. Tarriah Phillips, 16, has been found safe. There was concern after Phillips was last seen on Nov. 2 in the area of 88th Court and Rohr Avenue. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wlip.com

Woman Charged After Young Children Were Found Left Alone

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha mother faces charges after her young children were discovered to have been left home alone last weekend. The family lived in an apartment building adjacent to the one that burned last Sunday morning-a fire which left two people dead. Now 27 year old Tenisha Gaston...
KENOSHA, WI

