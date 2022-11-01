Read full article on original website
This Massive Flea Market in Wisconsin is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensCaledonia, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks UncoveredDr. Mozelle MartinWaukesha, WI
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit in the Entire StateJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
After deadly fire, Hartland boys surprise friend with new Jordans
HARTLAND, Wis. - A group of eighth-graders is rallying behind their good friend after he lost everything in the tragic Hartland fire that killed two adults and four children. For two weeks, they raised money for one special gift and surprised their friend at school on Thursday, Nov. 3. Some...
Dancing Granny injured in parade performs for caregivers who saved her life
The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies performed at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center on Thursday as a thank you to the medical team that saved one of the grannies.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Gun pulled on Whitefish Bay trick-or-treaters, man arrested
WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - A Whitefish Bay man is accused of pulling out a gun during trick-or-treating on Sunday, Oct. 30. Police reports say before he pulled a gun, he told a group of kids to "get out of my neighborhood." FOX6 News is not naming the man arrested because...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Day of the Dead celebration at The Destination
WAUKESHA — The Destination Bar, 218 E. Main St., celebrated el Día de los Muertos (The Day of the Dead) on Wednesday night. The ofrenda is a type of altar with pictures, items and traditional flowers and sugar skulls to honor loved ones who have passed away. People...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Linda Christian-Smith
Dec. 13, 1945 - October 27, 2022. Full Professor Linda Christian-Smith, Ph.D., departed the living on Thursday afternoon, October 27, 2022, at the age of 76 years. She was born on December 13, 1945, in Duluth, MN, the daughter of Theodore and Regina (nee Michaud) Kanios. Husband Ken swept her off her feet in April 1976, even though she was one and one-half years older; thus, the nickname “Cougar.”
Greater Milwaukee Today
West Bend's Regner Park becoming enchanted
WEST BEND — Regner Park is being transformed as Enchantment in the Park is once again being built there to create an experience of holiday lights and decorations that will open at the end of this month. Enchantment in the Park is set up in Regner Park in West...
Downtown Waukesha announces 'Night of Lights' event
The City of Waukesha is kicking off the holiday season with a new event this year, the Night of Lights!
CBS 58
Hundreds of pumpkins, thousands of kids line downtown Cedarburg for annual Pumpkin Walk
CEDARBURG, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A special Halloween tradition returned to downtown Cedarburg on Monday night. Thousands of trick-or-treaters took to the sidewalks for the town's annual Pumpkin Walk. The Cedarburg Chamber of Commerce expected around 5,000 people to attend the downtown even, which is now more than a decade...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Bend man accused; creating notes with vulgar, profane language
WEST BEND, Wis. - A 38-year-old West Bend man faces multiple charges for alleged placing and sending notes with vulgar or profane language around West Bend – and to lawmakers. The accused is Michael Miecielica – and he faces the following counts:. Disorderly conduct (three counts) Computer message-threaten/obscenity...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Thomas Richard Hoesly
July 29, 1950 - Oct. 26, 2022. Thomas Richard Hoesly of Oconomowoc passed away October 26, 2022, from complications of pulmonary fibrosis. Tom was born on July 29, 1950, in Madison, to Richard (Dick) and Mavis Hoesly of Wauwatosa. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his loving...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Looking for a few good bell ringers
OZAUKEE COUNTY – The holiday season is a time for giving and spreading joy, and one of the better organizations that represents those values is the Salvation Army, which holds its annual Red Kettle Campaign beginning this month. The Salvation Army-Ozaukee County Unit will have volunteers from service clubs,...
wtmj.com
Mother and her toddler hit by SUV while trick-or-treating
MILWAUKEE – Police investigating after a woman and her baby boy who travelled from Racine to Milwaukee to participate in trick-or-treating was hit by SUV that fled the scene near Humboldt Park around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. Linda Scott, 22, says she was walking with her 11-month-old son in...
wtmj.com
Germantown resident finds dead woman in his car
GERMANTOWN, Wis. – Germantown resident finds a woman dead from apparent gunshot wound in his car, according to police. Officers respond to the scene pronouncing the woman dead from what appears to be a shooting. Police say it seems to be a targeted attack and that the public is...
CBS 58
Movie theater fight leads to stabbing and taser deployment in Oak Creek
OAK CREEK, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A fight inside an Oak Creek movie theater reportedly led to a stabbing inside the theater and police deployment of a taser. A Wednesday media release from the Oak Creek Police Department reports that a large disturbance occurred at Marcus South Shore Cinema at around 10:14 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield church's 'trunk-or-treat' a Halloween success
A Brookfield church gives its families a Halloween option that brought lots of smiles. Instead of trick-or-treat, they did trunk-or-treat.
WISN
WISN 12 News exclusive: Woman injured in deadly downtown police shooting speaks out
MILWAUKEE — A woman caught in the crossfire of a fatal police shootout in downtown Milwaukee tells WISN 12 News about the night she was shot. "I heard two shots before I felt I had gotten hit in my arm," said the woman from Hudson, who did wish to be identified.
Fall River teen accused of stabbing, running over girl in Beaver Dam enters treatment program, attorney says
FALL RIVER, Wis. — The Fall River teenager accused of stabbing and running over a girl in Beaver Dam last month has entered a treatment program after posting bond on Monday, according to his attorney. Dylan Lenz, 17, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the Oct. 15 incident that left the victim with life-threatening injuries. He’s accused of...
‘Tom was special in thousands of peoples’ lives’: Bicyclist hit by car on John Nolen Drive remembered as dedicated musician, educator
MADISON, Wis. — “(He had a) lifelong love of learning, lifelong love of music, but also lifelong love of the people around him.” Laurie Fellenz’s words are just some of those used to describe Tom Heninger. The 71-year-old was killed in a bicycle versus vehicle crash last Thursday. Calling Heninger’s dedication to Wisconsin music never-ending would be no understatement. ...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Critically missing Milwaukee girl found safe
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department says they have located a critical missing girl. Tarriah Phillips, 16, has been found safe. There was concern after Phillips was last seen on Nov. 2 in the area of 88th Court and Rohr Avenue. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee...
wlip.com
Woman Charged After Young Children Were Found Left Alone
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha mother faces charges after her young children were discovered to have been left home alone last weekend. The family lived in an apartment building adjacent to the one that burned last Sunday morning-a fire which left two people dead. Now 27 year old Tenisha Gaston...
