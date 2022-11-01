ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

atozsports.com

Eagles get unexpected boost on TNF vs. Texans

The Philadelphia Phillies may not have won on Thursday, and that’s okay because they have one more chance to tie it up, but the Philadelphia Eagles did win. Obviously most Eagles fans would have given up a first Eagles loss if the season for a Phillies world series win in game five.
LehighValleyLive.com

Phillies owe World Series appearance to trio of ex-Yankees, former Bronx Bomber says

If the Phillies never fired Joe Girardi, Philadelphia wouldn’t be in the 2022 World Series. That’s what former New York Yankees slugger Nick Swisher told TMZ. The Phillies, you may remember, fired Girardi in June and promoted bench coach Rob Thomson to interim manager. Under Thomson, the Phillies caught fire, clinched the No. 6 seed in the National League, and upset the St. Louis Cardinals, Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres on their way to the Fall Classic.
LehighValleyLive.com

Seahawks dump pair of Eagles draft busts

Cornerback Sidney Jones is out of a job again. So is wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside. Pro Football Talk reports the Seattle Seahawks waived Jones Tuesday after the NFL trade deadline passed. PFT also reports the Seahawks cut Arcega-Whiteside from the practice squad. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
LehighValleyLive.com

Phillies Rob Thomson gives Zack Wheeler update

The pressure will be on for Philadelphia on Saturday. The Houston Astros lead the Phillies, 3-2, in the World Series and could clinch in Game 6. Lucky for the Phillies, their ace will be on the mound. BUY PHILLIES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported...
FOX43.com

Phillies' home runs did not register on seismograph | VERIFY

MEDIA, Pa. — A viral tweet claiming home runs hit by the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 3 of the World Series registered on a seismometer has been debunked. The tweet boasts home runs by Bryce Harper and Alec Bohm caused such an uproar that the noise and shaking were recorded by Penn State Brandywine's seismometer.
LehighValleyLive.com

BetMGM Sportsbook dials up Bet $10, Get $200 on any NBA 3-Pointer

