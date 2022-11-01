Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The unsolved murder of R&B singer John WhiteheadBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
Week1:Thanksgiving Tip of the Week - BuyYourPiesTeressa P.
A Shoutout to The Eagles on American Football DayMelissa FrostPhiladelphia, PA
Philly Wine Fest at Live Casino & Hotel in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Opinion: More Policing Will Only Sour The Relationship Between Drexel University Students and Philadelphia ResidentsCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
atozsports.com
Eagles get unexpected boost on TNF vs. Texans
The Philadelphia Phillies may not have won on Thursday, and that’s okay because they have one more chance to tie it up, but the Philadelphia Eagles did win. Obviously most Eagles fans would have given up a first Eagles loss if the season for a Phillies world series win in game five.
Astros will try to break Yankees’ World Series record in Game 5 vs. Phillies
History is on the line Thursday when the Houston Astros face the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 5 of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park. In Game 4 on Wednesday, four Astros pitchers combined to throw a no-hitter and even the series, 2-2. It was the first World Series no-no since Don Larsen’s perfect game for the New York Yankees in 1956.
Pair of Philadelphia restaurants refuse to feed Astros before World Series Game 3 vs. Phillies
That seems to be the logic of a couple of Philadelphia restaurants who want to see their Phillies win it all in the 2022 World Series. BUY PHILLIES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Houston Astros tried to order catering from Angelo’s Pizzeria in South Philadelphia. In a video...
Phillies owe World Series appearance to trio of ex-Yankees, former Bronx Bomber says
If the Phillies never fired Joe Girardi, Philadelphia wouldn’t be in the 2022 World Series. That’s what former New York Yankees slugger Nick Swisher told TMZ. The Phillies, you may remember, fired Girardi in June and promoted bench coach Rob Thomson to interim manager. Under Thomson, the Phillies caught fire, clinched the No. 6 seed in the National League, and upset the St. Louis Cardinals, Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres on their way to the Fall Classic.
Seahawks dump pair of Eagles draft busts
Cornerback Sidney Jones is out of a job again. So is wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside. Pro Football Talk reports the Seattle Seahawks waived Jones Tuesday after the NFL trade deadline passed. PFT also reports the Seahawks cut Arcega-Whiteside from the practice squad. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
Astros toss World Series no-hitter vs. Phillies thanks in part to N.J. native, Rutgers alum
History was made Wednesday as four Houston Astros pitchers combined to throw the second no-hitter in World Series history. The box score will show that Cristian Javier, Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero and Ryan Pressly did all the work on the mound in the 5-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 of the Fall Classic at Citizens Bank Park.
NBC Philadelphia
From a President to a ‘Fresh Prince': Check Out Some Celebrity Phillies Fans
Being a Phillies fan isn't always easy. This is the franchise that has accumulated the most losses in Major League Baseball history. But these celebrities wear their Phillies-fandom as a badge of honor. From comedy geniuses from the suburbs to West Philadelphia's "born and raised" to a "Top Gun" to...
6abc Action News
Meet the Phillies fan going viral for her amazing lawn artwork
Zoe Rodriguez, a softball star and spray paint artist, is making her mark this World Series season!
Sporting News
Bryce Harper contract breakdown: How much money does Phillies star make in 13-year deal?
When Bryce Harper hit the free-agent market after the 2018 MLB season, a mad scramble to land the outfielder was promised. He was one of the most hyped prospects not just in baseball, but also North American sports when he was drafted by the Nationals in 2010, and that hype continued when he was called up to the big leagues at 19 in 2012.
Strangers who met at Phillies celebration in Center City enjoy first date at World Series
There was one positive that came out of the Phillies blowout loss to the Astros in Game 4 of the World Series.
Jayme Hoskins, wife of Phillies slugger, treats fans to free beers in section 104
Jayme Hoskins, the wife of Phillies star Rhys Hoskins, has been generously buying beer for fans this postseason run.
Astros-Phillies or Eagles-Texans? World Series vs. Thursday Night Football: What Philadelphia fans watched
Philadelphia sports fans were very busy Thursday night. Not only were their underdog Phillies in Game 5 of the World Series at Citizens Bank Park, but the Eagles were looking to defend their undefeated record in Houston. BUY PHILLIES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Phillies ended up losing,...
Phillies Rob Thomson gives Zack Wheeler update
The pressure will be on for Philadelphia on Saturday. The Houston Astros lead the Phillies, 3-2, in the World Series and could clinch in Game 6. Lucky for the Phillies, their ace will be on the mound. BUY PHILLIES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported...
Bruce Springsteen attends Astros-Phillies World Series Game 4 (PHOTOS)
There was a Bruce Springsteen sighting Wednesday, with the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer taking in Game 4 of the 2022 World Series between the Astros and Phillies. And the streets of Philadelphia were buzzing after the game, with four Houston pitchers combining to throw the second no-hitter in World Series history.
Astros vs. Phillies World Series Game 5 prediction, betting odds for MLB on Thursday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Houston Astros in Game 5 of the MLB World Series at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday, beginning at...
Phillies care about World Series Game 4 loss, not about being no-hit by Astros
PHILADELPHIA - The Phillies were on the wrong side of history on Wednesday. With a chance to seize control of the 2022 World Series they instead were no-hit by Cristian Javier and three Astros relievers in a 5-0 loss that took all the energy out of a crowd that has been electric this whole postseason.
Eagles injury report: Essential rookie, special teams contributor to miss Texans game
HOUSTON – Rookie Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis has made an early impression on teams around the league this season because of his ability to get pressure up the middle on run downs and clog holes. However, he will miss the first game of his young NFL career due to an injury.
FOX43.com
Phillies' home runs did not register on seismograph | VERIFY
MEDIA, Pa. — A viral tweet claiming home runs hit by the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 3 of the World Series registered on a seismometer has been debunked. The tweet boasts home runs by Bryce Harper and Alec Bohm caused such an uproar that the noise and shaking were recorded by Penn State Brandywine's seismometer.
Eagles vs. Texans prediction, betting odds for NFL Week 9
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia Eagles lock horns with the Houston Texans in NFL Week 9 action at NRG Stadium on Thursday. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m....
BetMGM Sportsbook dials up Bet $10, Get $200 on any NBA 3-Pointer
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Sports fans betting on the NBA can take advantage of a Bet $10, Win $200 on any 3-pointer offer when you click ➡️ here...
