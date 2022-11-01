ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creston, IA

Creston Police Report

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
(Creston) Creston Police report two arrests, one citation, and one theft.

Creston Police arrested 37-year-old Colan Kelly Hanner of Creston at 307 N Maple Street for Disorderly Conduct-Abusive Epithets/Threatening Gestures. Officers transported Hanner to the Union County Jail and held him on a $300.00 cash bond.

Police cited and released 21-year-old Andrew George Mills of Lenox at 307 N Maple for having an animal at large.

Creston police arrested 39-year-old Bithia Erin Whitfield of Creston at the Creston Union County Law Enforcement Center and charged her with Assault with intent to Cause Pain/Injury. Authorities released Whitfield on a promise to appear.

Gail Peterson, of 400 New York Avenue, reported having various yard decorations taken from his residence. The loss is estimated at $220.00.

