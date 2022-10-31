Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Nasser Hussain: England have advantage at T20 World Cup but pitch could pose a challenge against Sri Lanka
Nasser Hussain says England hold an advantage in the race to qualify from Group 1 at the T20 World Cup, but says the pitch they play Sri Lanka on on Saturday could prove the challenge. In a very tight Group 1, a victory of any description will be enough for...
SkySports
Ireland vs South Africa: Robert Baloucoune starts for hosts; Robbie Henshaw pulls out; Cheslin Kolbe returns for Springboks
Andy Farrell's forward pack remains the same from the one that started to face New Zealand in Wellington in July for Ireland's victorious third-Test series decider. An all-Leinster front-row of Andrew Porter at loosehead, Dan Sheehan at hooker and Tadhg Furlong at tighthead are named, while Munster's Tadhg Beirne partners Leinster's James Ryan again in the second row, with Ulster skipper Iain Henderson (knee) still unavailable for selection.
SkySports
Ben Chilwell injury concerning ahead of England's World Cup campaign, admits Chelsea boss Graham Potter
Ben Chilwell's injury is a concern with less than three weeks until England's World Cup campaign begins, says Chelsea head coach Graham Potter. Chilwell pulled up with an apparent hamstring problem in Chelsea's 2-1 win over Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on Wednesday night and left the stadium on crutches.
SkySports
Women's Rugby League World Cup: Zoe Hornby ready to inspire next generation as England make seven changes for Canada challenge
The Leeds Rhinos forward has been impressive in the women's Super League this season and has earned her spot in what should be a huge occasion at the DW Stadium, with England's men taking on Papua New Guinea immediately afterwards in their World Cup quarter-final. With a huge crowd expected...
SkySports
Owen Farrell likely to be fit for England's Autumn Nations Series fixture vs Argentina on Sunday
The 31-year-old did not travel to Jersey with England for their five-day training camp last week due to concussion. The Saracens back took a knee to the head in an accidental clash in Sarries' 22-20 Premiership win at Exeter on October 22. Farrell met up with the team at their...
SkySports
Gerard Pique: Barcelona defender announces retirement from football
Gerard Pique has announced his retirement from professional football and says his final game will be Barcelona's match against Almeria at the Nou Camp on Saturday. The 35-year-old, a three-time Champions League and eight-time La Liga winner with boyhood club Barcelona, revealed the news in a video message posted on his social media.
SkySports
Champions League round-up: PSG beat Juventus but Benfica top group on away goals after 6-1 Maccabi Haifa win
Paris Saint-Germain were forced to settle for second in their Champions League group after a dramatic conclusion saw Benfica pip them by virtue of away goals scored. A stoppage-time goal from Joao Mario completed a 6-1 win for the Portuguese side at Maccabi Haifa and edged them above PSG in Group H, despite the French side winning 2-1 at Juventus courtesy of goals from Kylian Mbappe and Nuno Mendes after Leonardo Bonucci had equalised for the Italians in the first half.
SkySports
Liam Rosenior: Hull City confirm former Derby interim coach as new head coach after Shota Arveladze's exit
Hull City have confirmed that Liam Rosenior has been appointed as the club's new head coach. Rosenior has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal at the MKM Stadium, where he spent five years as a player between 2010 and 2015. Hull sack Arvelaze | Championship table. Get Sky Sports. Up until the...
SkySports
How Miguel Almiron is paving the way for Newcastle's rapid Premier League rise
It is not just the quantity of them, it is the quality. A player transformed this season, Miguel Almiron has been finding the net for fun. Long-range stunners or scintillating solo runs, goals from chance or goals by design – he has scored them all. In fact, October has...
SkySports
Unai Emery targets winning a trophy and playing in Europe with Aston Villa: 'I want to be here for a long time'
New boss Unai Emery has targeted an end to Aston Villa's trophy drought. The former Arsenal manager wants to win Villa's first silverware in 26 years and take them back into Europe after joining from Villarreal. Emery takes charge for the first time against Manchester United on Sunday having returned...
SkySports
Istanbul Basaksehir 3-1 Hearts: Robbie Neilson's side end Europa Conference League campaign with defeat
Hearts' Europa Conference League campaign ended in defeat as Robbie Neilson's side fell to a 3-1 loss away to Istanbul Basaksehir. In the final Group A fixture in Turkey, Youssouf Ndayishimiye headed in a corner after just four minutes and, while the visitors played their way back into the game, they fell further behind in the 33rd minute to a Serdar Gurler goal following a mistake by goalkeeper Craig Gordon.
SkySports
Ben Chilwell injury dents Chelsea's morale and Julian Alvarez shows why Man City sold Gabriel Jesus - Champions League hits and misses
Chilwell injury robs Chelsea of deserved morale boost. Chelsea had only pride to play for against Dinamo Zagreb having already qualified as Group E winners and did claw back some that had been lost in the 4-1 humbling at Brighton on Saturday. But for both Graham Potter and his squad,...
SkySports
Women's Super League: Are Arsenal or Manchester United capable of mounting unbeaten league seasons?
“We’re hungry,” manager Marc Skinner said last weekend after Manchester United swatted aside Everton with all the assurance of a team capable of mounting a serious title challenge this season. Talking the talk is one thing, walking it is another entirely. The yearning is born out of the...
SkySports
Paper Talk: Wilfried Zaha - Barcelona and Juventus have joined the race to sign Crystal Palace forward
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers... Barcelona and Juventus have joined the race to sign Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha. Gerard Pique has foregone wages worth £44m in an effort to help cash-stricken Barcelona. Man Utd are confident Marcus Rashford and Diogo Dalot will extend...
SkySports
Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou demands Champions League standards as Hoops focus on domestic competitions
Ange Postecoglou has challenged his Celtic players to measure themselves against Champions League standards as they focus on domestic matters for the remainder of the campaign. Celtic ended their Champions League group campaign with two points and a 5-1 defeat by Real Madrid on Wednesday but there was some encouragement...
SkySports
T20 World Cup: New Zealand beat Ireland by 35 runs and qualify for semi-finals
New Zealand beat Ireland by 35 runs in Adelaide - and then qualified for the T20 World Cup semi-finals after Australia failed to defeat Afghanistan by 185 runs. Australia needed a victory of that margin to move ahead of New Zealand on net run-rate at the top of Group 1 but the hosts could only make 168-8 against Afghanistan in Friday's later game before running our four-run winners.
SkySports
Jude Bellingham: Will Real Madrid or Premier League club win race for Borussia Dortmund midfielder?
The question was simple, rhetorical, and delivered with a blend of arrogance and authority: "Does Jude Bellingham want to win the Ballon d'Or?". When you note which club has homed the most recipients of the accolade, the recruitment executive's choice of opening gambit sings. Guardiola hails 'whole package' Bellingham. Champions...
SkySports
Brendan Rodgers: Leicester City boss praises the impact of new signing Wout Faes after Foxes' defensive improvement restores confidence
When Leicester lost at Tottenham in September, Brendan Rodgers knew something had to be done. A late Heung-Min Son hat-trick had taken the game away from the visitors in north London and sent Spurs to a 6-2 win. It was a sixth defeat in a row for Leicester and another bruising scoreline for a side which had shipped 22 goals in their first seven matches, the worst defensive start by a top division club in 57 years.
SkySports
Bradley Rea vows to hunt down middleweight rivals if he takes English title in Manchester on November 12
Bradley Rea believes he is "gaining ground and ready to get in the mix" with his middleweight rivals ahead of his English title fight with Tyler Denny. The 24-year-old Mancunian will welcome Birmingham's Tyler Denny to his city, with their fight on a night that includes Ricky Hatton in an exhibition against Marco Antonio Barrera, Natasha Jonas, Dalton Smith, Frazer Clarke and Viddal Riley on November 12, live on Sky Sports.
SkySports
England Vitality Roses lose third Test against Australia as slow start proves costly
The Roses trailed 19-11 after the first 15 minutes before clawing themselves back into the contest with a drawn second quarter and positive third. In the final period of the match, the Roses upped their defensive intensity further, with Funmi Fadoju and Fran Williams providing their team with ample turnover ball.
Comments / 0