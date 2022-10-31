ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ireland vs South Africa: Robert Baloucoune starts for hosts; Robbie Henshaw pulls out; Cheslin Kolbe returns for Springboks

Andy Farrell's forward pack remains the same from the one that started to face New Zealand in Wellington in July for Ireland's victorious third-Test series decider. An all-Leinster front-row of Andrew Porter at loosehead, Dan Sheehan at hooker and Tadhg Furlong at tighthead are named, while Munster's Tadhg Beirne partners Leinster's James Ryan again in the second row, with Ulster skipper Iain Henderson (knee) still unavailable for selection.
Gerard Pique: Barcelona defender announces retirement from football

Gerard Pique has announced his retirement from professional football and says his final game will be Barcelona's match against Almeria at the Nou Camp on Saturday. The 35-year-old, a three-time Champions League and eight-time La Liga winner with boyhood club Barcelona, revealed the news in a video message posted on his social media.
Champions League round-up: PSG beat Juventus but Benfica top group on away goals after 6-1 Maccabi Haifa win

Paris Saint-Germain were forced to settle for second in their Champions League group after a dramatic conclusion saw Benfica pip them by virtue of away goals scored. A stoppage-time goal from Joao Mario completed a 6-1 win for the Portuguese side at Maccabi Haifa and edged them above PSG in Group H, despite the French side winning 2-1 at Juventus courtesy of goals from Kylian Mbappe and Nuno Mendes after Leonardo Bonucci had equalised for the Italians in the first half.
Istanbul Basaksehir 3-1 Hearts: Robbie Neilson's side end Europa Conference League campaign with defeat

Hearts' Europa Conference League campaign ended in defeat as Robbie Neilson's side fell to a 3-1 loss away to Istanbul Basaksehir. In the final Group A fixture in Turkey, Youssouf Ndayishimiye headed in a corner after just four minutes and, while the visitors played their way back into the game, they fell further behind in the 33rd minute to a Serdar Gurler goal following a mistake by goalkeeper Craig Gordon.
T20 World Cup: New Zealand beat Ireland by 35 runs and qualify for semi-finals

New Zealand beat Ireland by 35 runs in Adelaide - and then qualified for the T20 World Cup semi-finals after Australia failed to defeat Afghanistan by 185 runs. Australia needed a victory of that margin to move ahead of New Zealand on net run-rate at the top of Group 1 but the hosts could only make 168-8 against Afghanistan in Friday's later game before running our four-run winners.
Brendan Rodgers: Leicester City boss praises the impact of new signing Wout Faes after Foxes' defensive improvement restores confidence

When Leicester lost at Tottenham in September, Brendan Rodgers knew something had to be done. A late Heung-Min Son hat-trick had taken the game away from the visitors in north London and sent Spurs to a 6-2 win. It was a sixth defeat in a row for Leicester and another bruising scoreline for a side which had shipped 22 goals in their first seven matches, the worst defensive start by a top division club in 57 years.
Bradley Rea vows to hunt down middleweight rivals if he takes English title in Manchester on November 12

Bradley Rea believes he is "gaining ground and ready to get in the mix" with his middleweight rivals ahead of his English title fight with Tyler Denny. The 24-year-old Mancunian will welcome Birmingham's Tyler Denny to his city, with their fight on a night that includes Ricky Hatton in an exhibition against Marco Antonio Barrera, Natasha Jonas, Dalton Smith, Frazer Clarke and Viddal Riley on November 12, live on Sky Sports.
England Vitality Roses lose third Test against Australia as slow start proves costly

The Roses trailed 19-11 after the first 15 minutes before clawing themselves back into the contest with a drawn second quarter and positive third. In the final period of the match, the Roses upped their defensive intensity further, with Funmi Fadoju and Fran Williams providing their team with ample turnover ball.

