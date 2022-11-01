ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Person Struck By Car In OKC Hit-And-Run

One person is critically injured and in the hospital this morning after a hit-and-run in Oklahoma City. According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, this happened at around 3 a.m. near North MacArthur Boulevard and Northwest 5th Street. Oklahoma City Police said they don't have a description of the car,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Multiple vehicles involved in crash on I-35 in McClain County

MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. — Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash Friday on Interstate 35 in McClain County. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said the crash shut down southbound I-35 at mile marker 102 near the Goldsby exit for about 50 minutes. Northbound I-35 also was narrowed to one lane.
MCCLAIN COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Man arrested after uncle found dead outside Oklahoma City home, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police arrested a 36-year-old man after his uncle was found dead outside a southeastern Oklahoma City home. Shortly after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, police conducted a welfare check at a home in the 11000 block of Squirmy Drive, near Southeast 104th Street and South Peebly Road. A person reported that a family member told them he had killed his uncle.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Crash Results In Fire In North OKC

Authorities have responded to a crash at around 1:15 p.m. Thursday on the westbound Kilpatrick Turnpike near North May Avenue. The crash resulted in a vehicle fire, and has blocked all lanes of traffic. This is a developing story.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Crashes cause heavy backup on Oklahoma City interstates

OKLAHOMA CITY — Three major crashes caused traffic backups on multiple interstates at the Amarillo junction Thursday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. Several cars were involved in a crash on eastbound Interstate 40 just before the Amarillo junction, and two other crashes happened in both directions of Interstate 44 south junction. Authorities have listed the collisions as injury accidents, but they have not announced the extent of the injuries.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Man sought in connection with 2019 Oklahoma City homicide arrested in Georgia

OKLAHOMA CITY — Law enforcement arrested a man in Georgia in connection with a 2019 homicide that occurred in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City Police Department officials said the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Antonio Bates on Friday in Atlanta. Bates was wanted in connection with a homicide that happened in June 2019 near Northwest 10th Street and Rockwell Avenue.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Two teenagers taken to hospital after drive-by shooting near Warr Acres

OKLAHOMA CITY — Two teenagers were taken to a hospital after a drive-by shooting Tuesday night near Warr Acres. Police told KOCO 5 that the shooting occurred around 11 p.m. outside an apartment complex near Northwest 63rd Street and Rockwell Avenue. A 14-year-old boy was shot twice, and a teenage girl was shot once.
WARR ACRES, OK
news9.com

OKC Police Investigating Multiple Shooting Across Metro

Oklahoma City police are looking for suspects behind multiple overnight shootings in the metro. Investigators do not believe the shootings are connected in any way but are asking for the public’s help by reporting tips. Officers were monitoring traffic coming and going from a Halloween party held at an...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City man is arrested in connection with uncle's murder

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — An Oklahoma City man was arrested Thursday in connection with his uncle's murder. Oklahoma City police said when they arrived at the scene Wednesday in rural Cleveland County, they found 67-year-old Randel Clark dead in his front yard. Police said they believe Clark's nephew, who...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy