KOCO
Woman in critical condition after hit-and-run collision in Oklahoma City, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are searching for a driver accused of taking off after hitting a woman early Friday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. Around 2:30 a.m., a driver hit a woman walking near Northwest Fifth Street and MacArthur Boulevard. Police told KOCO 5 that first responders took the woman to a hospital in critical condition with head injuries.
KOCO
Person taken to hospital after shooting outside City Rescue Mission in OKC, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was taken to a hospital after a shooting Friday afternoon outside the City Rescue Mission in downtown Oklahoma City. Authorities told KOCO 5 that someone was shot in the hip outside the City Rescue Mission, near Reno and Shartel avenues. Crews took the victim to an area hospital, but their condition has not been released.
KOCO
Crash involving rolled-over semi causes traffic issues on I-35 in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — A crash involving a rolled-over semi caused traffic issues on Interstate 35 Friday morning in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said the semi rolled over in the southbound lanes of I-35 at Northeast 36th Street. They told KOCO 5 that the semi caught fire after crashing.
KOCO
Multiple vehicles involved in crash on I-35 in McClain County
MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. — Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash Friday on Interstate 35 in McClain County. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said the crash shut down southbound I-35 at mile marker 102 near the Goldsby exit for about 50 minutes. Northbound I-35 also was narrowed to one lane.
KOCO
Man arrested after uncle found dead outside Oklahoma City home, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police arrested a 36-year-old man after his uncle was found dead outside a southeastern Oklahoma City home. Shortly after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, police conducted a welfare check at a home in the 11000 block of Squirmy Drive, near Southeast 104th Street and South Peebly Road. A person reported that a family member told them he had killed his uncle.
KOCO
Crashes cause heavy backup on Oklahoma City interstates
OKLAHOMA CITY — Three major crashes caused traffic backups on multiple interstates at the Amarillo junction Thursday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. Several cars were involved in a crash on eastbound Interstate 40 just before the Amarillo junction, and two other crashes happened in both directions of Interstate 44 south junction. Authorities have listed the collisions as injury accidents, but they have not announced the extent of the injuries.
KOCO
Man sought in connection with 2019 Oklahoma City homicide arrested in Georgia
OKLAHOMA CITY — Law enforcement arrested a man in Georgia in connection with a 2019 homicide that occurred in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City Police Department officials said the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Antonio Bates on Friday in Atlanta. Bates was wanted in connection with a homicide that happened in June 2019 near Northwest 10th Street and Rockwell Avenue.
KOCO
Two teenagers taken to hospital after drive-by shooting near Warr Acres
OKLAHOMA CITY — Two teenagers were taken to a hospital after a drive-by shooting Tuesday night near Warr Acres. Police told KOCO 5 that the shooting occurred around 11 p.m. outside an apartment complex near Northwest 63rd Street and Rockwell Avenue. A 14-year-old boy was shot twice, and a teenage girl was shot once.
KOCO
