The Face of Probate & Estate Realty – Realty Executives

REALTOR JOAN KING – REALTY EXECUTIVES

586-383-9975 | REALTORJOANKING@GMAIL.COM | REALTORJOANKING.COM

Bridging the gap between a surviving heir’s legal process and the real estate process is where Realtor Joan King’s empathic and logical approach provides uniquely compassionate and professional real estate services to families and attorneys opening a probate process.

“Assisting families as they navigate the probate legal process is a keystone of my real estate practice,” King says. As the recipient of the Realty Executives Chairman’s Award, defining Joan King as the Top Producing Realtor in the Michigan Realty Executives brokerage, her experience as a hired expert witness in probate cases gives her a unique vantage point when assessing the manner in which property and assets are valued and marketed for sale to the public.

Says King: “No two probate transactions are alike, so approaching each matter with consideration and respect is what’s built my reputation as a premier probate real estate agent.” Her in-house network of international real estate and title service providers offers out-of-state heirs seamless, efficient, and professional services in a time sensitive manner.

