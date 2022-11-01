Read full article on original website
WLUC
Leah Harding ruled out as identity of human remains found in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, Wis. (WLUC) - Skeletal remains found in Florence County are not believed to be those of missing 31-year-old Leah Harding. The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office was in contact with the Dickinson County and Florence County Sheriff’s offices regarding the remains that were found on October 28.
wearegreenbay.com
Remains found in Wisconsin investigated as possible missing woman from UP
HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office shared details on Wednesday related to the investigation of skeletal remains found earlier this week in Florence County, Wisconsin. According to the Houghton County Sheriff, their office has been in contact with Dickinson County and Florence County authorities.
WJFW-TV
Jury finds Gogebic Co. man 'not guilty' for the 2021 shooting that killed one
MARENISCO, MI (WJFW) - A Pennsylvania man who was charged with killing one and injuring another in Gogebic Co., Mi last winter has been found not guilty in a jury trial. The shooting. Nicholas Millard, 49, faced four felony charges, including one count of homicide first-degree premeditated, one count of...
Skeleton found in woods not missing woman last seen in U.P., officials say
A human skeleton found in a wooded area near Michigan’s Upper Peninsula are not the remains of a Wisconsin woman who went missing in 2016, authorities said. Nancy Renkas was last seen on July 18, 2016, in Iron Mountain. Her disappearance was recently declared a no-body homicide. While rumors and speculation circulate, officials told WLUC that the skeleton does not match Renkas or any other known missing person from the Florence area.
wxpr.org
Forest County sheriff’s candidates say funding and drug prevention are top concerns
Amid the highly publicized races for Wisconsin’s next governor and senator, voters in Forest County will also elect the next sheriff. Current Sheriff Ron Skallerud faces Captain Jeff Marvin. Skallerud is running as an independent candidate. He’s previously served as a police officer with the Forest County Sheriff’s Office,...
WLUC
Human remains discovered in Florence County, Wisconsin
FLORENCE COUNTY, Wisc. (WLUC) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating human skeletal remains discovered in Florence County, Wisconsin. According to a press release from the DOJ, on Friday, Oct. 28, a hunter came across human skeletal remains in a rural wooded area...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Manhunt for fugitive in Langland County
PICKEREL, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Langlade County Crimestoppers are asking for your help finding 46-year-old Jason Schreiber. He’s wanted on a felony warrant. Authorities said he’s known to frequent the areas of Pickerel and Pearson. They say he has a history that includes charges on possession of a...
WLUC
UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Negaunee logging truck crash
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: One teen involved in an early morning crash on US-41 involving a logging truck Friday has died. Negaunee Public Schools Superintendent Dan Skewis sent an email to parents and staff Friday afternoon confirming the death of one person involved in the crash at the intersection US-41 and Teal Lake Avenue Friday morning.
WBAY Green Bay
Burning leaves get out of control, destroy Oconto County cabin
NEAR MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WBAY) - Nobody was hurt, but a cabin near Mountain is a complete loss after a ground fire quickly spread Thursday night. Six or seven fire departments were called to a brush fire along Maiden Lake shortly after 6 P.M. By the time firefighters could reach the area, the fire had overtaken the cabin.
2 teens seriously injured after crash with logging truck in Upper Peninsula
NEGAUNEE, MI – Two teenagers were seriously injured when the vehicle they were in was hit by a logging truck in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. WLUC-TV reports the crash occurred on US-41 and Teal Lake Avenue in Negaunee around 5:30 a.m. on Friday. According to the Negaunee Police Department,...
UPMATTERS
Negaunee high school student killed, another injured in crash involving logging truck
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – In a letter sent from Negaunee Schools Superintendent Dan Skewis, he announced that one high school student had died and another was injured in a crash that Happened Friday morning. The Negaunee Fire Department shared details earlier on Friday that there was an incident involving...
3 People Died, 3 Others Injured In A Two-Vehicle Crash In Dickinson County (Dickinson County, MI)
Authorities are investigating a two-vehicle crash that claimed three lives and injured three others in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. A preliminary crash report suggests that a 2013 Ford Taurus was traveling north on Foster City Road when it crossed into the southbound lane and struck a 2006 Buick Rendezvous around 3:07 p.m.
3 dead, 3 injured in Upper Peninsula crash
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI – Three people are dead and three are injured after a crash in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. WLUC-TV reports the two-vehicle crash occurred in Dickinson County when a 2013 Ford Taurus was traveling north on Foster City Road, crossed into the southbound lane and hit a 2006 Buick Rendezvous at 3:07 p.m. on Oct. 30.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Man Found Guilty On Incest, Bestiality, Other Charges
ANTIGO, WI (WAOW TV-WSAU) — Robert Wildman, 32, was found guilty of incest with a child, bestiality with an animal and second degree sexual assault among six felonies on Thursday in Langlade County Court in a disturbing court case, according to court records. He was also found guilty of...
wisconsinrightnow.com
FREED 2 WEEKS AGO: Man Attempted to Kill 3 Forest County Sheriff Deputies | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #49
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 300 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 47 child rapists. Robert Jacobson was one of them. His release was discretionary. 49th in the...
wxpr.org
Molly’s Rock: The haunted boulder of Sugar Camp
Molly’s Rock. Ask anyone who’s lived in the Sugar Camp area for a long time, and they can point you to its location. A large boulder and roadside landmark, the geological feature dubbed “Molly’s Rock,” sat at the corner of Hunter Haven and Pine Lake Road just north of Rhinelander.
WLUC
Ishpeming boy saves Sunnyside senior citizen
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Most 10-year-olds can’t say they have ever saved a life. Christopher Schaffer is also not like most 10-year-olds. Two weeks ago, he saved an elderly neighbor’s life after coming home from school. Sunnyside Community Manager Dana Laporte explains how the day went. “On this...
WLUC
More than 1,000 trick-or-treaters storm Turner Rd. in Kingsford
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Things looked a little spooky in Kingsford this Halloween. The street to be on was Turner Road, where more than 1,000 trick-or-treaters showed up in costumes to collect candy. TV characters, superheroes, and even Darth Vader were in attendance. There was also a 1,500-pound jack-o-lantern and a haunted castle.
Negaunee, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
UPMATTERS
Negaunee vs. Menominee Playoff game postponed until Saturday
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – Negaunee Public Schools posted on its Facebook page Friday afternoon that the playoff game between the Miners and Menominee Maroons has been postponed from Friday night until Saturday afternoon. The rescheduled game will be at held 1 p.m. at Miner Stadium.
