OWU Adding Program, Major In Public Health
Ohio Wesleyan University is adding a new Public Health program and Public Health major in fall 2023 to prepare students for careers focused on promoting wellness and preventing disease. “We are excited to add these Public Health offerings at Ohio Wesleyan,” said Christopher Fink, Ph.D., director of the new program...
Letter to the Editor
What are the responsibilities of the Marysville City Council? I would argue the most important responsibility is to represent their constituents (the residents of Marysville). Any decision Council makes should be for the betterment of the citizens of Marysville. I ask how annexing 263 acres betters the lives of the existing citizens of Marysville. This is the question that Council should answer. The added traffic and the added burden on the school system are two major areas where the current people living in Marysville will be negatively impacted. There will be other negative impacts as well some small, such as longer times while shopping and some large, such as higher crime rates. There is a whole litany of other negative consequences that brevity forces me to not list here. I can think of no benefits for the current people of Marysville that the annexation of 263 acres for a development with over 600 houses will give. Some may say that housing costs are too high and having more houses will reduce the cost of housing in Marysville. Basic economics shows this will not be the case as does Mr. Berbee’s own analysis. These 600 plus home will not reduce the price of homes in Marysville or make it “more affordable”. For the sake of argument let’s assume that the 600+ homes would reduce the price of housing in Marysville. Is this a benefit to the people of Marysville, having the value of their largest investment (their home) reduced? Growth for the sake of growth in no way betters the citizens of Marysville’s quality of life.
MEVSD BOE To Hold Special Meeting 11/2
The Marysville Board of Education has scheduled a special meeting for Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 4:30 P.M at the Early College High School, 833 North Maple St., Marysville, Ohio. The purpose of the meeting is discuss Board goals and potential levy. There will be an Executive Session at the...
Fire Chief to Committee: “promises were made”
BUCYRUS—Bucyrus City Fire Chief Chad Schwemley spoke to the Bucyrus City Council Finance Committee during the special meeting held yesterday at 4 pm in council chambers. Chief Schwemley told the committee that he was in favor of pursuing all avenues to generate revenue for the city. He told council that his budget shortfall was mainly because the subsidies he expected for taking over the EMS were not paid to him but were diverted to the general fund to balance this year’s budget.
Nelson provides fall update to Ashley residents
ASHLEY — A lot of things are happening in and around Ashley in recent months, as well as in the near future. The village website includes a letter to residents from Mayor Jim Nelson. “As the Village and its Residents transition into fall and winter months, it is time...
Ohio House GOP candidate still owes at least $1.45 million from 2014 fraud judgments, plaintiffs say
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A GOP candidate for a Columbus area seat in the Ohio House did not disclose to a state ethics committee a $150,000 judgement against him from a lender who accused him of fraudulent business practices in 2012. The plaintiff who sued him says David Dobos, who...
Delaware developments not in the works yet, despite planned demolition at taxpayer expense
DELAWARE, Ohio (WSYX) — The state of Ohio is allocating more than $20 million for demolition around the state, including four sites in Delaware County. It’s supposed to promote economic development but plans either have not been set or are planned for three of the four projects around the county.
Bald Eagle Survey Notes Reduction In Increases Due To Avian Flu In Ohio, Delaware County
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has issued an update on bald eagle nesting surveys conducted in 2022. In the spring, the ODNR Division of Wildlife completed its annual survey. The survey consists of flying five blocks that are roughly 10 square miles each and looking for eagle nests in woodlots and along rivers. Two of the blocks, which are located around Sandusky Bay (Ottawa/Sandusky counties) on Lake Erie and Mosquito Creek Wildlife Area (Trumbull County) in northeastern Ohio, are flown every year, while the other three are rotated every year.
Columbus diocese plans to cut nearly 20% of churches
Columbus will join cities across the Midwest this summer with a wave of Catholic church closings. The 23-county Diocese of Columbus plans to close nearly 20% of its churches—19 of 105. Eleven of them are in Franklin County, which has about half of the diocese's churches now. The plans...
Ray Paprocki Announces Departure From Dispatch Magazines
It’s time for a new adventure. Starting Nov. 2, I will join forces with my wife, Sherry Beck Paprocki, at her company, R.S. Rock Media, to engage locally and nationally with clients on strategic communications. We are excited about the opportunity to work even more closely together—something we’ve been doing since we met as reporters at The Lantern, the Ohio State University student newspaper.
Part of an Ohio self-defense gun law is blocked, for now
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A judge in Franklin County issued a preliminary injunction Wednesday blocking — at least for now — part of a 2018 state law that expanded self-defense protections and other gun rights. Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Judge Stephen McIntosh granted the temporary preliminary injunction more than three years after the […]
Third Friday Series To Host Community Harvest
In celebration of the fall season, the City of Powell will host a Community Harvest on Friday, November 18, as part of its “Third Fridays on the Green” event series. This free event will offer hayrides through downtown Powell, three fall-themed photo stations, and a bonfire with s’mores. The Columbus Coffee Co. will also be on site offering coffee, hot cider, and hot chocolate for purchase.
Intel updates Knox, Mount Vernon on Licking County project
MOUNT VERNON – Knox County and Mount Vernon are considered prepared for the economic impact the new Intel plant is likely to create, according to Mayor Matt Starr. City officials met with the Area Development Foundation on Thursday to get an update for investors. Presentations also were made by the OneOhio Recovery Foundation and by Intel.
Upper Arlington mothers call for accountability after middle school guest speaker presents 'controversial topics'
UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio — Two Upper Arlington parents want accountability. “When [my son] shared to the extent that details were shared I was disgusted,” one mother said. 10TV is not identifying the parents, per their request, saying they don’t want any backlash for their children. On Oct....
Ohio Is Largely Losing Population And Growing Older Except In The Greater Columbus Area, Study Shows
The vast majority of the state of Ohio is growing older, losing population, and losing workers — a trend offset only by growth happening mostly in Columbus and surrounding areas, a new report shows. From 2000 to 2020, the state of Ohio saw its population grow by 3%, but...
Fall Road Trip: Celebrate The Centennial Of The ‘Shoe
This year, we’re adding a handful of Fall Road Trip ideas to our usual staple of Summer Road Trips. Each provides Delaware Countians with an easy day trip idea that features something unique and different. As always, we remind our readers that Delaware County itself if full of interesting things to see and do.
Ex-Ohio Department of Corrections employee receives 5 life sentences
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A former Ohio Department of Correction employee will spend the rest of his life in prison. Muata Fisher, 50, of Westerville was sentenced on Tuesday to five life sentences plus 80 years for multiple counts of rape and gross sexual imposition of a minor. The...
Deputies seize $10,000 worth of narcotics, arrest two in Crawford County
GALION, Ohio (WCMH) — Crawford County deputies seized $10,000 worth of narcotics and detained two adults at a Galion home on Thursday. Jalil Holt, 37, and Jessica Foust, 34, were arrested after deputies with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office found 95 grams of suspected cocaine, fentanyl, prescription drugs and marijuana in their home on the […]
ODOT Weekly Construction Report For Week Beginning October 30
This weekly report from ODOT District 6 highlights road construction projects which are beginning or underway in the multi-county area it serves. What follows are posted projects taking place within Delaware and Franklin Counties. Please stay safe and pay attention to these closures and work taking place during the week beginning on October 30.
Fairfield County – Juvenile Charged with School Bomb Threat
[Canal Winchester Ohio, November 1, 2022] Sheriff Alex Lape reports that on this date deputies. responded to a reported bomb threat at the Canal Winchester Middle School. School officials coordinated a temporary evacuation while the school was searched by Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and the Columbus Fire Department. A thorough search was conducted utilizing the Columbus Fire Department Bomb Squad Canine Unit. No explosive device was located and no injuries were reported as a result of the evacuation.
