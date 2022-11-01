ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, OH

1808Delaware

OWU Adding Program, Major In Public Health

Ohio Wesleyan University is adding a new Public Health program and Public Health major in fall 2023 to prepare students for careers focused on promoting wellness and preventing disease. “We are excited to add these Public Health offerings at Ohio Wesleyan,” said Christopher Fink, Ph.D., director of the new program...
unioncountydailydigital.com

Letter to the Editor

What are the responsibilities of the Marysville City Council? I would argue the most important responsibility is to represent their constituents (the residents of Marysville). Any decision Council makes should be for the betterment of the citizens of Marysville. I ask how annexing 263 acres betters the lives of the existing citizens of Marysville. This is the question that Council should answer. The added traffic and the added burden on the school system are two major areas where the current people living in Marysville will be negatively impacted. There will be other negative impacts as well some small, such as longer times while shopping and some large, such as higher crime rates. There is a whole litany of other negative consequences that brevity forces me to not list here. I can think of no benefits for the current people of Marysville that the annexation of 263 acres for a development with over 600 houses will give. Some may say that housing costs are too high and having more houses will reduce the cost of housing in Marysville. Basic economics shows this will not be the case as does Mr. Berbee’s own analysis. These 600 plus home will not reduce the price of homes in Marysville or make it “more affordable”. For the sake of argument let’s assume that the 600+ homes would reduce the price of housing in Marysville. Is this a benefit to the people of Marysville, having the value of their largest investment (their home) reduced? Growth for the sake of growth in no way betters the citizens of Marysville’s quality of life.
MARYSVILLE, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

MEVSD BOE To Hold Special Meeting 11/2

The Marysville Board of Education has scheduled a special meeting for Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 4:30 P.M at the Early College High School, 833 North Maple St., Marysville, Ohio. The purpose of the meeting is discuss Board goals and potential levy. There will be an Executive Session at the...
MARYSVILLE, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Fire Chief to Committee: “promises were made”

BUCYRUS—Bucyrus City Fire Chief Chad Schwemley spoke to the Bucyrus City Council Finance Committee during the special meeting held yesterday at 4 pm in council chambers. Chief Schwemley told the committee that he was in favor of pursuing all avenues to generate revenue for the city. He told council that his budget shortfall was mainly because the subsidies he expected for taking over the EMS were not paid to him but were diverted to the general fund to balance this year’s budget.
BUCYRUS, OH
Delaware Gazette

Nelson provides fall update to Ashley residents

ASHLEY — A lot of things are happening in and around Ashley in recent months, as well as in the near future. The village website includes a letter to residents from Mayor Jim Nelson. “As the Village and its Residents transition into fall and winter months, it is time...
ASHLEY, OH
1808Delaware

Bald Eagle Survey Notes Reduction In Increases Due To Avian Flu In Ohio, Delaware County

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has issued an update on bald eagle nesting surveys conducted in 2022. In the spring, the ODNR Division of Wildlife completed its annual survey. The survey consists of flying five blocks that are roughly 10 square miles each and looking for eagle nests in woodlots and along rivers. Two of the blocks, which are located around Sandusky Bay (Ottawa/Sandusky counties) on Lake Erie and Mosquito Creek Wildlife Area (Trumbull County) in northeastern Ohio, are flown every year, while the other three are rotated every year.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
wosu.org

Columbus diocese plans to cut nearly 20% of churches

Columbus will join cities across the Midwest this summer with a wave of Catholic church closings. The 23-county Diocese of Columbus plans to close nearly 20% of its churches—19 of 105. Eleven of them are in Franklin County, which has about half of the diocese's churches now. The plans...
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus CEO

Ray Paprocki Announces Departure From Dispatch Magazines

It’s time for a new adventure. Starting Nov. 2, I will join forces with my wife, Sherry Beck Paprocki, at her company, R.S. Rock Media, to engage locally and nationally with clients on strategic communications. We are excited about the opportunity to work even more closely together—something we’ve been doing since we met as reporters at The Lantern, the Ohio State University student newspaper.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Part of an Ohio self-defense gun law is blocked, for now

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A judge in Franklin County issued a preliminary injunction Wednesday blocking — at least for now — part of a 2018 state law that expanded self-defense protections and other gun rights. Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Judge Stephen McIntosh granted the temporary preliminary injunction more than three years after the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
1808Delaware

Third Friday Series To Host Community Harvest

In celebration of the fall season, the City of Powell will host a Community Harvest on Friday, November 18, as part of its “Third Fridays on the Green” event series. This free event will offer hayrides through downtown Powell, three fall-themed photo stations, and a bonfire with s’mores. The Columbus Coffee Co. will also be on site offering coffee, hot cider, and hot chocolate for purchase.
POWELL, OH
Mount Vernon News

Intel updates Knox, Mount Vernon on Licking County project

MOUNT VERNON – Knox County and Mount Vernon are considered prepared for the economic impact the new Intel plant is likely to create, according to Mayor Matt Starr. City officials met with the Area Development Foundation on Thursday to get an update for investors. Presentations also were made by the OneOhio Recovery Foundation and by Intel.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
1808Delaware

ODOT Weekly Construction Report For Week Beginning October 30

This weekly report from ODOT District 6 highlights road construction projects which are beginning or underway in the multi-county area it serves. What follows are posted projects taking place within Delaware and Franklin Counties. Please stay safe and pay attention to these closures and work taking place during the week beginning on October 30.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Fairfield County – Juvenile Charged with School Bomb Threat

[Canal Winchester Ohio, November 1, 2022] Sheriff Alex Lape reports that on this date deputies. responded to a reported bomb threat at the Canal Winchester Middle School. School officials coordinated a temporary evacuation while the school was searched by Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and the Columbus Fire Department. A thorough search was conducted utilizing the Columbus Fire Department Bomb Squad Canine Unit. No explosive device was located and no injuries were reported as a result of the evacuation.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
1808Delaware

1808Delaware

Community Policy