ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Staten Island Shakespearean Theatre to roast Doreen Cugno and Luanne Sorrentino, co-founders of the St. George Theatre

By Dr. Gracelyn Santos
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island happenings roundup: Riverside Opera Company’s “A Night at the Opera”

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s the first weekend in November, a time to “fall back,” when daylight saving time ends on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 2 a.m. That’s the night to turn clocks back an hour — to 1 a.m. if you’re staying up until the changing point — to capture an extra hour of daylight in the morning and lose an hour of daylight in the evening.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Afro-Caribbean Culture & Health Fair unfolds in grand style at the Vanderbilt Avenue Moravian Church

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In a collaborative effort between ROZA Promotions and Black Health, both community based non-for-profit organizations, the African Community Alliance of Staten Island (ACASI) and the Vanderbilt Avenue Moravian Church, an Afro-Caribbean Culture and Health Fair was staged at the Stapleton church. The goal of the...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Nov. 3, 2022: Dr. Albert Maniscalco, longtime physician, owner of Richmond Kidney Center, remembered

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Dr. Albert A. Maniscalco, 82, a physician who spent 29 years as a practicing Medical Internist and Nephrologist on Staten Island, passed on Oct. 31, 2022 in Charleston, South Carolina where he retired in 2003. He was the owner and director of the Richmond Kidney Center on Staten Island from 1984 to 2003. He was also the son of Albert V. Maniscalco, Borough President of Richmond County (1954 to 1965), and Grace Fiorelli Maniscalco. Dr. Maniscalco was a graduate of the University of Norte Dame, New York Medical College, and was a member of the medical honor society Alpha Omega Alpha. He did his internship and residency at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Manhattan and fellowship in Nephrology at Duke University. He was listed numerous times in New York Magazine as one of the Top Doctors. Upon retirement, he became a loved and respected member of the Medical University of South Carolina’s Nephrology department. Aside from being an accomplished doctor, he loved sailing his boat, the Pharaoh’s Barge, during summers on the Long Island Sound. Read the full obit on SILive.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

‘There’s no crying at a biker bar’: Friend recounts conversation with driver before crash left Staten Island woman paralyzed

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It was a bad night, capped off by an ongoing nightmare. On Dec. 11, 2020, a circle of friends met at a Staten Island biker bar for a few drinks, but the conversation turned into a bout of dangerous revelations, and the night ended with a crash that left a local business owner and mother, Diana Petrone, paralyzed from the neck down.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Nov. 2, 2022: Jim Nola, FDNY Battalion Chief, remembered

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. James Vincent (Jim) Nola, 90, of New Bern, North Carolina, and Staten Island. Jim was born on May 15, 1932, in Staten Island and graduated from Port Richmond High School where he played on the basketball team. He moved on to enlist in the US Army and then worked at Bayonne Barrel and Drum but found his true calling when he passed the entrance exam for the Fire Department of New York. A natural leader, Jim had an impressive 24-year career with the FDNY. With the support of his wife, Barbara, he studied hard and honed his teaching and fire fighting skills to quickly climb the ranks to Battalion Chief, last assigned to the 12 Division. Jim was a devout Catholic and though quite accomplished, he never was one to brag. Read the full obit on SILive.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
NY1

Remembering Father Louis Gigante

A statue of Father Louis Gigante is across the street from St. Athanasius, the parish where he served the community for decades and a symbol of his legacy. Gigante served the parish for 40 years, but he also delved into politics. He was elected as a Democratic district leader —...
BRONX, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Get comfy with a new family member. Adoptable pets are here to enrich your life! Nov. 5-6

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- What does it mean to discipline your pet? Do they understand why they are being punished? Most likely not. Punishment is a word that nobody likes to hear, but it is something that often has to be dished out if you want to keep order. But how can you punish your beloved dog? Do they even understand that they are being punished? This has always been a controversial topic as punishment can do far more harm than good if it is not delivered right.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
64K+
Followers
41K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy