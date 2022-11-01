Staten Island Shakespearean Theatre to roast Doreen Cugno and Luanne Sorrentino, co-founders of the St. George Theatre

Read full article on original website
Staten Island happenings roundup: Riverside Opera Company’s “A Night at the Opera”
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s the first weekend in November, a time to “fall back,” when daylight saving time ends on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 2 a.m. That’s the night to turn clocks back an hour — to 1 a.m. if you’re staying up until the changing point — to capture an extra hour of daylight in the morning and lose an hour of daylight in the evening.
Afro-Caribbean Culture & Health Fair unfolds in grand style at the Vanderbilt Avenue Moravian Church
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In a collaborative effort between ROZA Promotions and Black Health, both community based non-for-profit organizations, the African Community Alliance of Staten Island (ACASI) and the Vanderbilt Avenue Moravian Church, an Afro-Caribbean Culture and Health Fair was staged at the Stapleton church. The goal of the...
Staten Island obituaries for Nov. 3, 2022: Dr. Albert Maniscalco, longtime physician, owner of Richmond Kidney Center, remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Dr. Albert A. Maniscalco, 82, a physician who spent 29 years as a practicing Medical Internist and Nephrologist on Staten Island, passed on Oct. 31, 2022 in Charleston, South Carolina where he retired in 2003. He was the owner and director of the Richmond Kidney Center on Staten Island from 1984 to 2003. He was also the son of Albert V. Maniscalco, Borough President of Richmond County (1954 to 1965), and Grace Fiorelli Maniscalco. Dr. Maniscalco was a graduate of the University of Norte Dame, New York Medical College, and was a member of the medical honor society Alpha Omega Alpha. He did his internship and residency at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Manhattan and fellowship in Nephrology at Duke University. He was listed numerous times in New York Magazine as one of the Top Doctors. Upon retirement, he became a loved and respected member of the Medical University of South Carolina’s Nephrology department. Aside from being an accomplished doctor, he loved sailing his boat, the Pharaoh’s Barge, during summers on the Long Island Sound. Read the full obit on SILive.
NYC Winter Lantern Festival 2022: Here are 5 dazzling displays that are new this year
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- This year’s NYC Winter Lantern Festival, illuminating St. George’s Staten Island University Hospital Community Park, features over 10,000 handmade Chinese lanterns created by over 100 artists -- and there are some new displays this year that you’ll want to be sure to see.
Mall Greenmarket has 3 more weekends to go, and no food scrap collection this Saturday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Now trending this fall at Staten Island’s two Greenmarkets — carrots, root veggies and apple cider doughnuts. Yet time is short for those seasonal items, particularly at the Mall location, which has only three more weekends left on Staten Island for 2022. The...
Sandy took Staten Island woman’s mother and home. Through heartache, she carries on 10 years later.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Lena Norris sat on the roof of her Midland Beach home the night Hurricane Sandy devastated Staten Island, getting warmth from a building that had caught fire across the street. After the police rescued her and her husband and brought them to Hylan Boulevard, she...
A celebration of strength: El Centro del Immigrante honors its 25th anniversary
Staten Island, N.Y. -- More than 70 guests recently filled the St. George Theatre to celebrate the 25th anniversary of El Centro del Inmigrante with a Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, gala featuring vibrant traditional Mexican dances, music and visual arts. Día de los Muertos,...
‘There’s no crying at a biker bar’: Friend recounts conversation with driver before crash left Staten Island woman paralyzed
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It was a bad night, capped off by an ongoing nightmare. On Dec. 11, 2020, a circle of friends met at a Staten Island biker bar for a few drinks, but the conversation turned into a bout of dangerous revelations, and the night ended with a crash that left a local business owner and mother, Diana Petrone, paralyzed from the neck down.
A glance across the bar leads to a friendship, a courtship, a wedding, a union of two families: Meet Megan and Andrew!
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It was the summer of 2015 when Megan Aileen Sullivan and Andrew Lava first exchanged glances across the room in Brooklyn’s Kettle Black Sports Bar & Restaurant, a neighborhood dining spot owned by the Casatelli family. The local venue had always been familiar to...
‘A woman of vision’: Dorothy Day commemorated at commissioning of new Staten Island Ferry
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- One of the borough’s foremost religious icons had her name etched into New York City history on Friday, as dozens gathered in St. George for the commissioning of the Dorothy Day, the new Staten Island Ferry vessel named after the renowned Staten Island journalist and social activist.
Staten Island obituaries for Nov. 2, 2022: Jim Nola, FDNY Battalion Chief, remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. James Vincent (Jim) Nola, 90, of New Bern, North Carolina, and Staten Island. Jim was born on May 15, 1932, in Staten Island and graduated from Port Richmond High School where he played on the basketball team. He moved on to enlist in the US Army and then worked at Bayonne Barrel and Drum but found his true calling when he passed the entrance exam for the Fire Department of New York. A natural leader, Jim had an impressive 24-year career with the FDNY. With the support of his wife, Barbara, he studied hard and honed his teaching and fire fighting skills to quickly climb the ranks to Battalion Chief, last assigned to the 12 Division. Jim was a devout Catholic and though quite accomplished, he never was one to brag. Read the full obit on SILive.
The NYC Marathon: The 26.2-mile celebration that starts on S.I. | Then and now
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In 2020, the TCS New York City Marathon was canceled due to coronavirus-related health and safety concerns. Last year the race was limited to 33,000 runners. But this year, the 51st running of the TCS New York City Marathon will take place on Nov. 6, 2022 and there will be a full field of participants.
Get your breakfast on! Bacon Egg ‘n’ Cheese showdown at Flagship this weekend
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Five chefs will get cracking this Sunday, Nov. 6 for the title of best bacon-egg-and-cheese. The showcase of one of the borough’s universally popular breakfast bites will be held at Flagship Brewing Co. at 40 Minthorne St., Tompkinsville. Pre-purchased admission is $50 per guest...
2022 NYC Marathon: Be aware of these Staten Island road closures on Sunday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island drivers should plan for various road closures on Sunday to accommodate this year’s TCS New York City Marathon. The iconic event, which returned in 2021 after a one-year hiatus due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, is now in its 51st year, with 50,000 expected to participate on Sunday, Nov. 6.
9 things to do in NYC this weekend (Nov. 3 - 6)
The city is full of life and it has so much to offer this weekend! Let 1010 WINS help you plan your fun with great events for family and friends of all ages.
Staten Island Running Association Legends Gala a ‘Beamonesque’ event!
After a three-year hiatus, close to 250 athletes, coaches, youths, friends and Olympians gathered once again last night at LiGrecci’s Staaten for the traditional Staten Island Running Association’s Annual Legends Gala. Among the legendary guests attending were 2022 Indoor World 800 meter Champion Ajee’ Wilson, former Marathon world...
NYC Marathon 2022: Route Information, start times, where to hydrate
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.-- The TCS NYC Marathon is expected to return to its full potential this year, with over 50,000 runners expected to cross the finish line. With a route that stretches across all five boroughs, it would prove useful to know exactly where the marathon leads. THE START. As...
Happening tonight in NYC | Drones to light up sky in commercial celebration
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Tonight’s sky will be adorned with 500 synchronized drones in celebration of the 10th anniversary of the hit mobile game, Candy Crush Saga. The pre-programmed drones will recreate elements from the massively popular mobile game released in 2012. The event was first revealed in a...
Remembering Father Louis Gigante
A statue of Father Louis Gigante is across the street from St. Athanasius, the parish where he served the community for decades and a symbol of his legacy. Gigante served the parish for 40 years, but he also delved into politics. He was elected as a Democratic district leader —...
Get comfy with a new family member. Adoptable pets are here to enrich your life! Nov. 5-6
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- What does it mean to discipline your pet? Do they understand why they are being punished? Most likely not. Punishment is a word that nobody likes to hear, but it is something that often has to be dished out if you want to keep order. But how can you punish your beloved dog? Do they even understand that they are being punished? This has always been a controversial topic as punishment can do far more harm than good if it is not delivered right.
