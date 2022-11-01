15-Year-Old Injured In A Bicycle Crash In Muskegon (Muskegon, MI)

Nationwide Report

The Muskegon Police Department responded to a bicycle crash that injured a teen. The crash happened near Oakgrove Street and Amity Avenue around 2:30 p.m.

According to the authorities, the teen was riding a bicycle when he was hit by a vehicle . The 15-year-old was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries but is expected to be okay.

The vehicle fled the scene after the collision. MPS believes the car is suspected of a dark-colored Ford Fusion with front damage.

Anyone with any information regarding the crash is urged to call 231-724-6750.

The hit-and-run crash is being investigated.

Source: Fox17

