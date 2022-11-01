ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids Magazine

Top Dentists 2022

By Grand Rapids Magazine Staff
Grand Rapids Magazine
Grand Rapids Magazine
 3 days ago

SPECIAL ADVERTISING SECTION

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09DfaF_0iuFYfdJ00

A Healthy Smile is a Happy Smile

Checkups and cleanings every six months are just part of the equation that adds up to optimum oral health and a radiant smile. Beyond preventive maintenance, there are a number of treatments and procedures that can help assure that your teeth — and your whole mouth — look and feel their best.

Finding the right provider for your specific dental needs isn’t always easy. Whether you need a general dentist or one that specializes in pediatrics, implants, aesthetics, prosthetics, or advanced restorative techniques, the options in West Michigan cover the map.

With the help of Professional Research Services (PRS), a list was compiled of top dental professionals in West Michigan. These dental professionals devote their career to providing patients with the best possible care.

Our Top Dentists section is not only a way to highlight the esteemed, peer-recognized providers in the region; it also serves as a directory to make your search for an expert less challenging. The dentists featured here offer services ranging from routine exams to complete smile restorations. Some are skilled at addressing jaw, bite, and sleep issues, while others care for infants and set them up for a lifetime of good oral hygiene. No matter their specialty, what they all have in common is a wealth of training and education that will put you in the best possible hands.

Top Dentists 2022

ENDODONTICS

Amru Albeiruti
Forest Hill Endodontics
Grand Rapids

Arthur Doering
The Root Canal Specialists
Grand Rapids

Andrew Drerup
West Michigan Endodontists
Grand Rapids

Jeffrey N. Dzingle
Lake Michigan Endodontics
Grand Haven

Anthony Guinn
West Michigan Endodontists
Grand Rapids

Jeffrey P. Halvorson
Halvorson & Hembrough
Grand Rapids

Michael W. Hembrough
Halvorson & Hembrough
Grand Rapids

Scott Hodges
West Michigan Endodontists
Grand Rapids

Thomas Korte
Grandville Endodontics
Wyoming

Sarah Lennan Masterson
Grand River Endodontics PC
Grandville

Brian J. Licari
Grandville Endodontics
Wyoming

Brent A. Medema
Medema Endodontics
Caledonia

Patrick J. Mullally
Lake Michigan Endodontics
Muskegon

Geoff Robert
West Michigan Endodontists
Grand Rapids

David Selis
The Root Canal Specialists
Grand Rapids

Aric Smith
West Michigan Endodontists
Grand Rapids

Michael A. Smith
Holland Root Canal Specialists
Holland

Mark C. Tingey
Mark C. Tingey, DDS
Holland

GENERAL DENTISTRY

Betsy Bakeman, D.D.S.
Elizabeth M. Bakeman, D.D.S.,
The Art of Dentistry
2757 Leonard St NE, Ste. 100
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-940-0481
info@bakemandds.com
micosmeticdentist.com
Samuel Bander D.D.S.

Bander Dental Group
1151 E. Paris Ave. SE Ste. 100
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-949-5980
info@banderdentalgroup.com
banderdentalgroup.com

Leonard J. Bartoszewicz
Bartoszewicz Family Dental
Grand Rapids

Zachary Breen
Breen Family Dentistry
Grand Rapids

James B. Brennan
Brennan Family & Cosmetic Dentistry, PC
Grand Rapids

John Bruinsma D.D.S.

Genuine Care Dentistry, P.L.L.C.
414 Plymouth Ave. NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49505
616-915-4512
hello@genuinecaredentistry.com
genuinecaredentistry.com

Thomas J. Burdo
Thomas J. Burdo, D.D.S., P.C.
Grand Rapids

Katie Burggraaf
KB Family Dentistry
Grand Rapids

Maxine Cannon
Midwest Family Dental Care
Jenison

Brian Carmody
My Community Dental Centers of Cedar Springs
Cedar Springs

Randall W. Chambers
Chambers Dental
Grand Rapids

Aaron S. Clark
Clark & VanOverloop DDS
Jenison

Patrick Condit D.D.S.
Condit Family Dentistry
4270 Plainfield Ave. Ste. D
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-361-9497
conditdentistry@gmail.com
grandrapids.dental
Robert S. Dame D.D.S.
North Park Family Dental
422 N. Park St. NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-361-7265
drdamedds@npfamilydental.com
npfamilydental.com

Jocelyn R. Davis
Carroll Family and Cosmetic Dentistry
Grand Rapids

Drew De Zwaan
Great Lakes Dental Care
Grand Rapids

Sunil Desai
Alpine Ridge Dental
Grand Rapids

Jason Doublestein
44 West Dental Professionals
Grandville

Derek Draft
Grandville Family Dental Care, P.C.
Grandville

Joseph Ellis
GR Family Dental
Kentwood

Eric J. Foster
Eric J. Foster D.D.S.
Grand Rapids

Matthew K. Gietzen
Partners In Dental Care
Grand Rapids

Daniel W. Grode
Beckwith Family Dental Care, P.L.C.
Grand Rapids

Caitlynn Haas
Mailloux Dentistry
Holland

Jeff Helmus
River Ridge Dentistry
Wyoming

Drew Hoekwater
Hoekwater Family Dentistry
Wyoming

Matthew D. Hudson
Beltline Family Dentistry
Grand Rapids

Eric Hull D.D.S., A.A.A.C.D.
Eric D. Hull D.D.S.
769 York Creek Dr. NW
Comstock Park, MI 49321
616-784-2377
ehull84@gmail.com
greatmismiles.com

James J. Hur
James J. Hur, DDS
Wyoming

Chas Jensen
Rogue River Family Dental
Rockford

John P. Klooster
Belmont Dentistry
Belmont

Andrew Knowlton
Knowlton & Masson Dentistry
Sparta

Kevin Kross D.D.S.
Michigan Avenue Dentistry
99 W 23rd St.
Holland, MI 49423
616-396-5197
office@michiganavenuedentistry.com
michiganavenuedentistry.com

Erik J. Lee
Dr. Erik J. Lee D.D.S.
Jenison

John Leitner
John Leitner DDS
Grand Haven

J. Daniel Lewis
Grand Ridge Family Dentistry
Grand Rapids

Matthew Lieto
Heritage Hill Dental
Grand Rapids

Nichole Lubberts
Northview Family Dentistry
Grand Rapids

John Ludwig
Life-Centered Dentistry
Grand Rapids

Brittany Mailloux D.D.S. & Caitlynn Haas D.D.S.
Mailloux Dentistry
601 Michigan Ave. Ste. 106
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-3717
contact@hollanddentist.com
hollanddentist.com

Stephen M. Mancewicz
GR Family Dental
Kentwood

Bryton C. Mansfield
Mansfield Family Dentistry
Grand Rapids

Travis Mattson D.D.S.
Bander Dental Group
1151 E. Paris Ave. SE Ste. 100
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-949-5980
info@banderdentalgroup.com
banderdentalgroup.com

Michael McCoy
McCoy Family Dentistry
Grand Rapids

John M. McMahon D.D.S.
McMahon Family Dental
2076 Baldwin St.
Jenison, MI 49428
616-457-2710
office@mcmahonfamilydental.com
mcmahonfamilydental.com

Stephen C. Meade
Meade Zolman Family Dentistry, P.C.
Allendale

Michael Mehling
Durham and Mehling DDS PC
Grand Rapids

Jacob S. Miller
Miller Dental
Grand Rapids

Jerry B. Mulder
A Life of Smiles
Grand Rapids

Devin O. Norman
Norman Family Dentistry
Ada

Brian S. Nylaan, D.D.S.
Brian S. Nylaan, D.D.S.
5011 Plainfield Ave. NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-361-7317
dr.nylaan@nylaandental.com
nylaandental.com
Timothy Obradovich D.D.S.
Bander Dental Group
1151 E. Paris Ave. SE Ste.
100 Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-949-5980
info@banderdentalgroup.com
banderdentalgroup.com

Karen O’Rourke
O’Rourke Wonderly Dental
Grand Rapids

Michael S. Palaszek
Lake Michigan Dental, P.C.
Grand Rapids

Scott Pirochta
Healthy Life Dentistry
Grand Rapids

Stephanie Sakowicz
Mulder Dental
Grand Rapids

Samy Salhadar
Ada Family Dentistry, PLC
Ada

Benjamin Schell
Hudsonville Dental
Hudsonville

Jeremy Schell
Hudsonville Dental
Hudsonville

Gary L. Scott
Family Dentistry of Caledonia
Caledonia

Christopher Smiley
Smiley Family Dentistry
Grand Rapids

Robert Strobel
Strobel Family Dentistry
Grand Rapids

Taryn Weil D.D.S.
Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Mich.
2155 E. Paris Ave. SE Ste. 120
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-608-8898
smile@pdsofwestmi.com
pdsofwestmi.com

Andrew M. Van Haren
VH Dental
Grand Rapids

Ryan Van Haren
Van Haren Dentistry
Grand Rapids

Lauryne Vanderhoof
Cascade Village Dental
Grand Rapids

Christian L. VerMeulen
Christian L. VerMeulen, DDS, PLC
Grand Rapids

Lindsey Vogl
Ada Dental Co.
Ada

Seth A. Vruggink
Seth A. Vruggink DDS
Grand Haven

Gregory L. Weaver
Weaver Family Dentistry
Grand Rapids

Lora Wonderly
O’Rourke Wonderly Dental
Grand Rapids

Brian Yared
Hudsonville Dental
Hudsonville

John Zona
My Community Dental Centers of Kentwood
Kentwood

Peter Zwier
MI Smiles Dental of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

ORAL & MAXILLOFACIAL SURGERY

Brett Bezak
Oral Surgery Associates
Grand Rapids

P. Jeffrey Brooks
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Associates of Western Michigan
Grand Rapids

Mark T. Burye
West Shore Oral Maxillofacial Surgery Associates, PLC
Norton Shores

Brent Dingman
Oral Surgery Associates
Grand Rapids

J. Mark Domin
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Associates of Western Michigan
Grand Rapids

Brant A. Erbentraut
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Associates of Western Michigan
Grand Rapids

Paul Huizinga
West Michigan Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
Grandville

Mark L. Jesin
Advanced Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Studio
3855 Burton St. SE Ste. B
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-369-0360
info@oralsurgerymi.com
advancedoralsurgerymi.com

Bob Kintz
Oral Surgery Associates
Grand Rapids

Jeffrey Lindhout
West Michigan Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
Grandville

Mark Lonergan
West Michigan Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
Holland

A.J. Lytle
Advanced Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Studio
3855 Burton St. SE Ste. B
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-369-0360
info@oralsurgerymi.com
advancedoralsurgerymi.com

Igor Makovey
Cascade Oral Surgery
Grand Rapids

Keith Nalley
West Michigan Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
Grand Haven

Christopher “Chip” Niquette Jr.
Third Coast Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
Byron Center

Roseanna P. Noordhoek
Center for Oral Surgery & Dental Implants
4349 Sawkaw Dr. NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-361-7327
info@grandrapidsoralsurgery.com
grandrapidsoralsurgery.com

Ezio F. Novelli
Cascade Oral Surgery
Grand Rapids

Richard W. Panek
Center for Oral Surgery & Dental Implants
4349 Sawkaw Dr. NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-361-7327
info@grandrapidsoralsurgery.com
grandrapidsoralsurgery.com
Lindsey Vogl Robinson D.D.S.
Ada Dental Co.
7167 Headley St.
Ada, MI 49301
616-676-1800
adadentalco@gmail.com
adadentalco.com
Emily Van Heukelom
Center for Oral Surgery & Dental Implants
4349 Sawkaw Dr. NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-361-7327
info@grandrapidsoralsurgery.com
grandrapidsoralsurgery.com

Bradley VanHoose
Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery of Greater Grand Rapids
Caledonia

ORTHODONTICS

David Armbrecht
Armbrecht & Wierenga Orthodontics
Grand Rapids

Mark P. Brieden
Brieden & Miller Orthodontics
Sparta

Jason L. Charnley
Lakeshore Orthodontics
Grand Haven

Elizabeth Christopherson
Christopherson Orthodontics
Grand Rapids

Alexis L. Gallagher
Williams Orthodontics
Rockford

Cameron (Cadie) H. George
Dr. George Orthodontics
Holland

Daniel C. George
Dr. George Orthodontics
Holland

Heather Gietzen
Grand River Orthodontics
Lowell

Timothy Glupker
Glupker Orthodontics
Holland

Eric Hannapel
Hannapel Pellillo Orthodontics
Caledonia

Thomas Herremans
Herremans Orthodontics
Grand Rapids

J. Todd Hunt
Hunt Orthodontics
Muskegon

Paul J. Karl
Karl Orthodontics
Grand Rapids

James Kessel
Kessel & Bouwens Orthodontics
Zeeland

Kevin Knapp
Knapp Orthodontics
Byron Center

Larry Majznerski
Align Orthodontics
Wyoming

Lathe Miller
Miller Orthodontics
Grand Rapids

John F. Monticello
Grand Ridge Orthodontics
Grand Rapids

Paul O’Grady
O’Grady Orthodontics
Grand Rapids

Gregory Oppenhuizen
Oppenhuizen Orthodontics
Holland

Mark L.M. Powell
Powell Orthodontics
Jenison

Katie Randall
Armbrecht & Wierenga Orthodontics
Grand Rapids

Tom Shannon
Shannon Orthodontics
Grandville

Kathryn A. Swan
Swan Orthodontics
Caledonia

Mark Wierenga
Armbrecht & Wierenga Orthodontics
Grand Rapids

Thomas Williams
Williams Orthodontics
Rockford

PEDIATRIC DENTISTRY

Daniel Bolt
West Michigan Pediatric Dentistry
Holland

Meghan Condit
Grand River Pediatric Dentistry
Jenison

Michael Demeter D.D.S.
Grandville Pediatric Dentistry
3131 44th Street SW
Grandville, MI 49418
616-531-3430
grandvillepediatricdentistry@yahoo.com
grandvillepediatricdentistry.com
Veronica Hamilton, D.D.S., M.S.
Hamilton Pediatric Dentistry
3299 Clear Vista Ct. NE Ste. B
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-608-6826
info@veronicahamiltondds.com
veronicahamiltondds.com

Brett Kingma
Mitten Kids Dentistry
Grand Rapids

Stephanie Kloostra D.D.S., M.S.
Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Mich.
2155 E. Paris Ave. SE Ste. 120
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-608-8898
smile@pdsofwestmi.com
pdsofwestmi.com

Alex Korte
Mitten Kids Dentistry
Grand Rapids

Sally Kotani D.D.S
Grandville Pediatric Dentistry
3131 44th Street SW
Grandville, MI 49418
616-531-3430
grandvillepediatricdentistry@yahoo.com
grandvillepediatricdentistry.com
Agata Lefere D.M.D.
Grandville Pediatric Dentistry
3131 44th Street SW
Grandville, MI 49418
616-531-3430
grandvillepediatricdentistry@yahoo.com
grandvillepediatricdentistry.com

Jessica C. Massie
Valleau, VanDeven & Massie Dentistry for Children
Grand Rapids

Meggan McCone, D.D.S.
Growing Smiles Pediatric Dentistry
2643 E. Beltline Ave. NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-988-9485
info@growingsmilesgr.com
growingsmilesgr.com

Daniel P. O’Callaghan
Gaines Pediatric Dentistry
Grand Rapids

Suzanne Port
Port Pediatric Dentistry
Holland

Chris Powell
Hudsonville Dental Kids
Hudsonville

Grady Randall
Mitten Kids Dentistry
Grand Rapids

Stephanie Rashewsky
Norman Family Dentistry
Ada

Kathryn Swanson D.D.S.
Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Mich.
2155 E. Paris Ave. SE Ste. 120
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-608-8898
smile@pdsofwestmi.com
pdsofwestmi.com

Aimee C. Valleau
Valleau, VanDeven & Massie Dentistry for Children
Grand Rapids

Christopher E. VanDeven
Valleau, VanDeven & Massie Dentistry for Children
Grand Rapids

Taryn Weil
Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Michigan
Grand Rapids

Danae Willenberg
Little Red Pediatric Dentistry
Holland

PERIODONTICS

Brian Cilla
West Michigan Periodontics
Grand Rapids

Jacob C. Lueder
Jacob C. Lueder, DDS, MS
Grand Rapids

Kathleen M. Eisin
Eisin Periodontics & Implant Dentistry
Grand Rapids

James C. Papp
Great Lakes Periodontics
Grand Rapids

Gregory Randall
Hastings Family Dental Care
Hastings

Rachel S. Sinacola
Grand River Periodontics
Grandville

PROSTHODONTICS

Michael J. Malley
Michael J. Malley DDS
Greenville

Jose Vivas
Lakeshore Dentistry & Implant Center
Holland

Comments / 0

Related
Grand Rapids Magazine

Grand Rapids Magazine

Troy, MI
26
Followers
70
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Grand Rapids Magazine is the definitive resource on the people, food & drink, culture, arts & entertainment, lifestyle and news of Grand Rapids, Michigan.

 https://www.grmag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy