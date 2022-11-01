ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSN News

How to get a family Thanksgiving dinner for free this year

By Heidi Schmidt
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07gLNQ_0iuFYUsC00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Thanksgiving dinner may cost twice as much as it did last year, even if it’s all from scratch.

The US Department of Agriculture said earlier this month, the average turkey cost $1.99 a pound because of inflation and other factors. That compares to an average cost of $1.15 a pound in 2021 .

All of your family’s favorite sides are also expected to cost more to get on the table, but that doesn’t have to be the case.

You can get the majority of what you need for a Thanksgiving meal free again this year, thanks to Ibotta .

Crews continue to battle fire at Evergreen Recycle

If you haven’t heard of Ibotta , it’s a cash-back app that you download to your phone or as a browser extension on your computer. After creating an account, users can browse offers at hundreds of retailers nationwide.

Select the offers you like and head to the store. When you’re done shopping, upload your receipt and earn money. Cash out or buy gift cards with the money you earn as soon as you hit $20.

FREE THANKSGIVING FROM IBOTTA

This offer can be redeemed at participating retailers nationwide from Nov. 1 to Nov. 23 while supplies last.

Twitter to start charging $20 per month for verified users: report

This is what you will get for free after receiving cash back for submitting a receipt:

  • Butterball Turkey
  • Bob Evans Original Mashed Potatoes
  • Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix
  • McCormick Gravy Mix
  • Kuner’s Green Beans

Note: Ocean Spray Cranberry Sauce will replace Bob Evans potatoes when supplies run low

IBOTTA TIPS:

Make sure brands and sizes match the details Ibotta lists.

Browse the Ibotta app for other good offers, including the “Free Made Easy” and “Hot Deals” sections at the bottom of the home page.

Since the deal is limited, make sure you check the app before you hit the checkout line to make sure it’s still available, and upload your receipt as soon as possible.

This is the third year Ibotta has offered the free Thanksgiving meal deal. The list is a little smaller than the freebies the company offered in the past two years.

This year the company is also to Feeding America to help provide thousands of meals for people facing food insecurity across America.

Be the first to know with KSN News in the palm of your hand

Stay up-to-date on Wichita news and weather. KSN News is available to you anytime on the KSN News app . For the latest KSN radar in the palm of your hand, download the KSN Weather App . Get breaking news and a daily rundown of the news that’s important to you by signing up for our newsletters .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
LivingCheap

Where to buy Thanksgiving dinner to go in 2022

If spending the day in the kitchen isn’t your idea of a holiday, be thankful that you might not have to prepare your own meal this Thanksgiving. Consider ordering a cooked Thanksgiving dinner from a grocery store or restaurant if you want some extra time to spend with those close to you.
HAWAII STATE
GOBankingRates

9 Best Thanksgiving Food Deals at Costco

This year, shoppers will be heading into Costco with a Thanksgiving day game plan. They'll need enough food for everyone invited to their feast at an affordable price.  Save More: 9 Bills You Should...
CNET

Thanksgiving Store Hours: Which Stores Are Closed on Thanksgiving This Year?

With Black Friday just a matter of weeks away, attention is already turning to the various sales stores will be running as well as Black Friday and Thanksgiving store opening hours. Though Black Friday itself will see some extended opening hours, in recent years several major retailers have taken to closing up shop on Thanksgiving to give employees chance to spend time with their loved ones. For those still wanting to shop, we've got the skinny on all of the stores closed on Thanksgiving to help you avoid disappointment.
Joel Eisenberg

Chain Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving Day

U.S. chain restaurants are largely remaining open during the holiday, but others are closing and some are operating with shortened hours. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WomansDay.com, Fox4News.com, and BlackFriday.com.
KARK 4 News

2022 Walmart Black Friday deals announced

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart has announced its plans for Black Friday shopping in 2022 featuring new savings and even more deals. The announcement comes after Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner confirmed the stores’ closing on Thanksgiving Day for the third year in a row. The retailer closed for the first time in 30 years in 2020 due to the pandemic.
BENTONVILLE, AR
shefinds

Goodbye Forever! Costco Is Pulling These Beloved Items From Stores

Costco is one of the most iconic and nifty big box retailers to shop at, and their stores carry a wide variety of products that shoppers rave about online. As reported by Eat This, Not That! some of our favorite Costco items simply cannot last forever, and the warehouses use a method that many customers have deemed the “death star.”
Thrillist

Taco Bell Is Giving Out Free Cheesy Gordita Crunches for the Next 2 Weeks

November is a month culinarily associated with turkey and stuffing and cranberry sauce and, if you celebrate National Sandwich Day, sandwiches. Taco Bell has none of these things. (Though, there are some hot dog sandwich-loving individuals who might argue a taco is a sandwich.) With those significant (not real) obstacles...
GOBankingRates

11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree might not be the first place you think of when it comes to purchasing your groceries, but you might want to add it to your rotation, or you'll miss out on great grocery deals. Also: 9...
buckinghamshirelive.com

You can get cheap Krispy Kreme doughnuts just by pulling a face

Krispy Kreme is on a mission to inspire and reward the nation in the art of pulling spooky faces with Tiree Dawson, runner-up in the annual World Gurning Championships. Krispy Kreme is rewarding Brits who pull fiendish faces with a discount of up to 30% on their favourite doughnut dozen in Krispy Kreme shops.
AOL Corp

2 simple ways to save on your McDonald’s order

A television commercial from 1969 shows a well-to-do-looking man being served a McDonald’s meal on a silver platter. Fine dining for a cheap price. “When you pay for two hamburgers, French fries and a Coke, you get change back from your dollar,” the narrator says as the butler drops the change on the table.
kfrxfm.com

Want a FREE Subway Sub

Tasty panini sandwich stuffed with ham and vegetables on wooden background with blank space on left side,selective focus. Subway Giving Away Subs To Travelers Subway is giving away ten thousand Subway Series footlong subs for air travelers stuck in the middle seat. The promo is in celebration of National Sandwich Day on November 3. To take advantage of the offer, simply visit SubwaySandwichSeat.com and upload a photo of yourself flying in the middle seat on Thursday, for a chance to win an electronic gift card. The submission site is open from 12:00 a.m. ET on November 3, to 11:59 p.m. ET on November 4. What was your worst flight ever? What happened?
KSN News

KSN News

27K+
Followers
19K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy