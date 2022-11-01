Organizers of University of Michigan's 18th Annual Private Equity Conference announced today that the event will kick-off on November 17 with an evening reception at University of Michigan's Golf Course hosted by the Women in Private Equity. The Michigan Private Equity Conference will be held on November 18 at the University of Michigan Union. Hosted by the Center for Venture Capital and Private Equity Finance at the Ross School of Business, the University of Michigan Private Equity conference attracts hundreds of private equity and institutional finance professionals annually to connect and hear from the nation's top thought leaders and deal makers. The event is sponsored by Honigman and AON.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO